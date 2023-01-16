Two Hallmark Favorites Join Forces Once Again as Their New Series Explodes With Heated Gossip and Dark Secrets
Goldy and Tom are faced with another case that only they can solve.
Last year, fans got to see Hallmark favorites Andrew Walker and Days of Our Lives alum Nikki DeLoach (ex-Brenda) team up in the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries premiere Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate. And guess what? They are returning for the second installment of their new series next month. Yes, the network is bringing viewers more of caterer Goldy Berry and detective Tom Schultz, as they join forces to solve another murder in Curious Caterer: Grilling Season, which will premiere on Sunday, February 5, at 7 pm.
This time, it’ll be a race to save Goldy’s professional reputation after the lavish barbeque event she throws for her childhood friend, acclaimed realtor Susie Craig, ends with an explosion — literally! Later that night, Goldy discovers that after the event concluded, Susie’s grill exploded and killed her, and turns to Tom to find out who was behind the mysterious blast in order to clear her name.
While looking at all of the manipulative party guests, heated gossip and dark secrets, the suspect list grows with familiar names, ranging from business partners to ex-spouses — and Goldy and Tom realize that the murderer might be closer to them than they ever imagined.
And if you missed their first feature, you can still go back and see how they met and how their adventure began as the encore of April 2022’s Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate airs on Sunday, January 29, at 9 pm.
Here’s a preview for the initial movie and stay tuned for a sneak peek into the new one to come.
Video: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries/YouTube