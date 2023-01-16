News Roundup: Secrets Finally Revealed, Heartbreaking Farewells and the Death That Caused a Fan Revolt!
The Bold and the Beautiful
We should’ve seen it coming, but somehow, we didn’t — and now Sheila’s skated jail once again! But what was the real reason she went free and what’s ahead for the villain? We’ve got some ideas!
- Now that we know all (or at least think we do) the scandalous details of Bill and Sheila, we’ve realized there’s one other character we should be very worried about!
- Sheila’s all well and bad, but it’s pretty clear at this point that Bold & Beautiful‘s building an entirely new villain. What’s worse, we’re now wondering what other baddies are out there waiting in the wings to come back!
- Now that awards season has kicked off with last week’s Golden Globes, we thought it would be the perfect time to look back at some of Katherine Kelly Lang’s most jaw-dropping red carpet looks!
- Bold & Beautiful vet Sarah Joy Brown (ex-Aggie) sat down and got painfully honest about one of the most difficult times of her life.
Candace filled in while Richard’s on vacation for this week’s Bold & Beautiful column and she had a boat load of thoughts about whether Bill’s about to cross the point of no return! Plus, she wonders, is there an eligible bachelor on the canvas ready to win over Brooke… or even Taylor?
What Went Down Last Week: Deacon, back from Italy, paid Sheila a visit behind bars to let her know he cared. Taylor returned from her conference on cloud nine about Sheila and her future and lunched with Brooke. Furious at Bill, but determined to keep her mother out of jail, Steffy, along with Finn, declined to press charges against Sheila, who walked away from her hearing free as a bird… and into Bill’s waiting arms. As Sheila settled into Bill’s home, Taylor learned the awful truth and wanted to turn herself in. Steffy wouldn’t allow it, so Taylor relented, but went off to confront Bill and ended up getting into it with Sheila. Steffy arrived on the scene just in time to be horrified by Bill and Sheila declaring their love.
Days of Our Lives
Death may not be done with Salem just yet if Days of Our Lives sets a downright massive (and some would say deserved) murder mystery in motion. Find out who could be next to die as you peruse a photo gallery full of possible suspects!
- There’s nothing like starting the new year with not just one, but two deaths! But why did the show have to kill Kate and Kayla? And why is that a huge problem?
- As last week wore on with one heartbreaking scene after another, Days of Our Lives forced us to face that prospect that everything we thought we knew about the show may be wrong!
- Alex cost Stephanie her chance to say goodbye to her mom last week, and that may have cost him the woman he loves! But what does Robert Scott Wilson have to say about Alex’s clear issues? It turns out, quite a lot!
- As Alison Sweeney’s daughter turns 14, we put together a photographic tribute to a kiddo who is “funny and strong, thoughtful and sensitive!”
Curtis was forced to admit that his assumptions about Days of Our Lives going into last week were very different from those he held by the end! Who’s really dead, who’s going to die and just how many relationships are going to be shattered by the end of this orchid saga? That’s what he’s trying to figure out in this week’s column!
What Went Down Last Week: As Steve begged a fading Kayla to hold on, Chad left urgent messages for Stephanie. Thanks to Alex, who turned off Stephanie’s phone, Stephanie didn’t arrive until after Kayla died. Roman had Kate cremated, and Rex went to visit Lucas, who told him Philip was still alive. Johnny confessed to Stefan that Rolf had brainwashed him but kept quiet about EJ’s involvement. Gabi urged Stefan to have Rolf reverse the brainwashing, but they learned Rolf was on the run. An eavesdropping Will heard cryptic comments made about Sonny as Leo enlisted Sloan’s help in testifying against Xander. Eric pulled a gun on Kristen, but Brady intervened and threw Kristen out. She blackmailed her way back into the DiMera mansion, while Brady tried to reconcile with Chloe. Unfortunately, Chloe confessed she slept with Stefan and had genuine feelings for him.
General Hospital
Matchmaker, matchmaker, make me a match? It looks like it’ll take just one death on General Hospital to lead to several couples swapping partners and winding up in whole new relationships. So who’s going to end up with whom?
- Nina and Willow are about to learn the truth about being mother and daughter… But when the truth finally surfaces, it’s another relationship that’s got us worried!
- Now that she’s made her tragic exit, Kelly Thiebaud reflected on missed opportunities for Britt. “It could have been a beautiful story.”
- Carly’s downfall is getting Laura Wright all fired up — and the fans a bit divided! But if there’s one thing that we know, it’s that the “you know what” is going to hit the fan!
- The Nurses Ball is back — and just in time to celebrate General Hospital‘s 60th anniversary! And we’re digging up all the juicy details about the event’s big return!
One storyline dominated General Hospital and for once, it wasn’t the Hook! Fans have been waiting for the big Willow/Nina reveal for months, and now that it’s here, Dustin writes in this week’s column, we’re going to be dealing with the repercussions for a long time.
What Went Down Last Week: Upon learning Willow had leukemia, Carly finally confessed to Drew that Nina was her mother. Ticked, Drew broke things off with Carly. Willow passed out and Michael rushed her to the hospital where she was in critical condition. Carly finally told Nina the truth, and Nina, naturally, lashed out at her. Drew told Michael about Nina, but before Michael could break the news to Willow, Nina entered her hospital room and Willow told her to get out of her life for good. Portia vowed to keep Spencer out of her daughter’s life and wouldn’t let him break her heart again. Spencer informed his Aunt Alexis about Esme’s nanny Maggie, who he thought could be the hook killer. And Victor held the evidence that Nikolas had been keeping Esme prisoner in Wyndemere over his nephew’s head as leverage.
The Young and the Restless
There’s a hot new scheme team about to burst forth and that can only mean trouble for Diane. Then again, she’s not the only one who should worry because these two could end up burning the whole darn town around them!
- Wow, did we set off a firestorm. With the suggestion that it might be time for Young & Restless to kill off one longtime character, the fans sat up and let us know exactly what they thought!
- Well, this was an unexpected (and welcome) bit of casting news! Michael and Lauren are about to get the surprise of their lives during a very special episode. Find out who’s returning here!
- We learned the sad news the Katherine’s beloved Rex, Quinn Redecker, passed away at the end of 2022. And once we did, it didn’t take long for the beloved soap vet’s co-stars to pay tribute to him and his legacy.
- Eric Braeden took a passionate stand for what he believes in and called for a change that’s “essential to all of us.” Find out what got him fired up here!
Despite the dearth of drama on Young & Restless, Candace still has to tip her hat in this week’s column to the incredible actors who are making the absolute most out of what they’re given. Billy and Lily’s breakup scenes were incredible, she notes, and even the most ardent of Victor supporters have to be horrified by what he’s planning!
What Went Down This Week: Devon fired Audra and disowned Tucker after discovering their connection. He then informed Jill and Lily he wanted Hamilton-Winters back. Ashley dumped Tuck and headed for Paris, Chance lashed out at Abby, Lily and Billy called it quits, and Billy opened up to Chelsea about his nightmares. Victor turned up on Chelsea’s doorstep and made nice, all while plotting to ruin Adam (and bringing Kyle in on it). Jack offered to steal Nikki’s necklace to help Diane and went on the heist while she schmoozed with Jeremy. Finally, Chloe left out a bottle of prenatal vitamins in hopes of outing Sally’s pregnancy to Nick, but Sally managed to keep her secret… for now.
In Other News
- All these years after One Life to Live aired its last ABC episode, there could be a plot afoot to bring the beloved soap roaring back. But would it be must-see TV or been there, done that? You decide after reading about it here!
- We also looked back at NBC’s Santa Barbara on the anniversary of its final episode, and A Martinez shared some devastating behind-the-scenes truths about the show’s most popular couple!
- The past week robbed of us two daytime greats as we were forced to say goodbye to Passions baddie Ben Masters and Ryan’s Hope vet Louise Shaffer opened up about the loss of her beloved co-star, Michael Levin.
- Kate and Kayla are gone and Marlena’s barely holding on, but if this week’s heartbreaking Days of Our Lives preview is right, she may not have much time left!
- Now that Billy and Lily are toast, are he and Chelsea all but inevitable? From the looks of the Young & Restless preview, not if Adam has anything to say about it!