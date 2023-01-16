Shows

News Roundup: Secrets Finally Revealed, Heartbreaking Farewells and the Death That Caused a Fan Revolt!

Curtis Harding

10 hours ago

News roundup mashup Tucker willow nina erika slezak viki john marlena hospital bill sheila bb days gh yr oltl
Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (2), Peacock screenshot, ABC, Hallmark Channel/Courtesy of the Everett Collection

Plus, sneak peeks at what’s coming next! 

With so much going on in the world of daytime, it’s easy to miss a story or two — including some of the biggest ones unfolding on screen. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with our guide to everything that went down last week on Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. Plus, we’ve got previews of what to expect next and even coverage of primetime’s best sudsers!

The Bold and the Beautiful

Sheila guard B&B

We should’ve seen it coming, but somehow, we didn’t — and now Sheila’s skated jail once again! But what was the real reason she went free and what’s ahead for the villain? We’ve got some ideas!

Candace filled in while Richard’s on vacation for this week’s Bold & Beautiful column and she had a boat load of thoughts about whether Bill’s about to cross the point of no return! Plus, she wonders, is there an eligible bachelor on the canvas ready to win over Brooke… or even Taylor?

What Went Down Last Week: Deacon, back from Italy, paid Sheila a visit behind bars to let her know he cared. Taylor returned from her conference on cloud nine about Sheila and her future and lunched with Brooke. Furious at Bill, but determined to keep her mother out of jail, Steffy, along with Finn, declined to press charges against Sheila, who walked away from her hearing free as a bird… and into Bill’s waiting arms. As Sheila settled into Bill’s home, Taylor learned the awful truth and wanted to turn herself in. Steffy wouldn’t allow it, so Taylor relented, but went off to confront Bill and ended up getting into it with Sheila. Steffy arrived on the scene just in time to be horrified by Bill and Sheila declaring their love.

Days of Our Lives

An anguished Steve holds Kayla's face. She lies in a hospital bed, wearing an oxygen tube in her nose. Her eyes are closed.

Death may not be done with Salem just yet if Days of Our Lives sets a downright massive (and some would say deserved) murder mystery in motion. Find out who could be next to die as you peruse a photo gallery full of possible suspects!

Curtis was forced to admit that his assumptions about Days of Our Lives going into last week were very different from those he held by the end! Who’s really dead, who’s going to die and just how many relationships are going to be shattered by the end of this orchid saga? That’s what he’s trying to figure out in this week’s column! 

What Went Down Last Week: As Steve begged a fading Kayla to hold on, Chad left urgent messages for Stephanie. Thanks to Alex, who turned off Stephanie’s phone, Stephanie didn’t arrive until after Kayla died. Roman had Kate cremated, and Rex went to visit Lucas, who told him Philip was still alive. Johnny confessed to Stefan that Rolf had brainwashed him but kept quiet about EJ’s involvement. Gabi urged Stefan to have Rolf reverse the brainwashing, but they learned Rolf was on the run. An eavesdropping Will heard cryptic comments made about Sonny as Leo enlisted Sloan’s help in testifying against Xander. Eric pulled a gun on Kristen, but Brady intervened and threw Kristen out. She blackmailed her way back into the DiMera mansion, while Brady tried to reconcile with Chloe. Unfortunately, Chloe confessed she slept with Stefan and had genuine feelings for him. 

General Hospital

Matchmaker, matchmaker, make me a match? It looks like it’ll take just one death on General Hospital to lead to several couples swapping partners and winding up in whole new relationships. So who’s going to end up with whom?

One storyline dominated General Hospital and for once, it wasn’t the Hook! Fans have been waiting for the big Willow/Nina reveal for months, and now that it’s here, Dustin writes in this week’s column, we’re going to be dealing with the repercussions for a long time.

What Went Down Last Week: Upon learning Willow had leukemia, Carly finally confessed to Drew that Nina was her mother. Ticked, Drew broke things off with Carly. Willow passed out and Michael rushed her to the hospital where she was in critical condition. Carly finally told Nina the truth, and Nina, naturally, lashed out at her. Drew told Michael about Nina, but before Michael could break the news to Willow, Nina entered her hospital room and Willow told her to get out of her life for good. Portia vowed to keep Spencer out of her daughter’s life and wouldn’t let him break her heart again. Spencer informed his Aunt Alexis about Esme’s nanny Maggie, who he thought could be the hook killer. And Victor held the evidence that Nikolas had been keeping Esme prisoner in Wyndemere over his nephew’s head as leverage. 

The Young and the Restless

Diane furious at trio Y&R

There’s a hot new scheme team about to burst forth and that can only mean trouble for Diane. Then again, she’s not the only one who should worry because these two could end up burning the whole darn town around them!

Despite the dearth of drama on Young & Restless, Candace still has to tip her hat in this week’s column to the incredible actors who are making the absolute most out of what they’re given. Billy and Lily’s breakup scenes were incredible, she notes, and even the most ardent of Victor supporters have to be horrified by what he’s planning!

What Went Down This Week: Devon fired Audra and disowned Tucker after discovering their connection. He then informed Jill and Lily he wanted Hamilton-Winters back. Ashley dumped Tuck and headed for Paris, Chance lashed out at Abby, Lily and Billy called it quits, and Billy opened up to Chelsea about his nightmares. Victor turned up on Chelsea’s doorstep and made nice, all while plotting to ruin Adam (and bringing Kyle in on it). Jack offered to steal Nikki’s necklace to help Diane and went on the heist while she schmoozed with Jeremy. Finally, Chloe left out a bottle of prenatal vitamins in hopes of outing Sally’s pregnancy to Nick, but Sally managed to keep her secret… for now.

In Other News

Erica Slezak as Victoria Lord on One Life to Live

What’s Coming Up…

Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here’s a glimpse of what’s just around the corner!

