News Roundup: Huge Reveals, Shocking Twists and the Story Idea That Ticked a Whole Lotta People Off!
Plus, sneak peeks at what’s coming next!
If you struggled a bit getting back into the swing of things after ringing in the New Year, don’t worry, you weren’t alone. Luckily, we’re here to tell you all the stuff you missed — both on screen and off — where Days of Our Lives, Bold & Beautiful, General Hospital and Young & Restless are concerned! From unexpected hookups to real-life revelations, we’ve got it all… including a few primetime tidbits.
The Bold and the Beautiful
After the big Sheila/Billy news, we spent most of the week struggling to figure out what the heck was going on — and so did the fans! So we thought we’d try to answer the biggest questions that would actually make this hookup make sense!
- Well, we thought it was a good idea, but the readers, apparently had other feelings! What plot sent viewers into an absolute tizzy? We’ll give you one hint: It involved Brooke and Taylor!
- It looks like Sheila’s going to be getting some help from a Passions vet with the latest casting news!
- Kim Matula chatted with Soaps.com about everything from Hope’s inability to pick a guy to whether she’ll ever make her daytime return. Read about it all and watch the full video interview here!
- January is a big month in the annals of Bold & Beautiful history. First, relive Thomas’ birth back in 1998, before taking a peek into his future. Then, celebrate Annika Noelle’s 2018 debut with a look at the audition that earned her the shot to bring Hope back to Los Angeles!
This week, Bold & Beautiful was all about Sheila and her new man, Bill. But in his column, Richard wants to know what’s really going on… and why a couple of major questions are being completely ignored where Sheila’s future is concerned!
What Went Down Last Week: Sheila and Bill made a blood oath before proceeding with a plan for him to turn her in. After Sheila was arrested in his living room, Bill received visits from Wyatt and Liam, Katie — who hailed him as a hero — and Steffy, who worked overtime trying to convince him not to follow through on his threat to press charges against Taylor for shooting him if they testified against Sheila. Bill refused to back down and went to see Sheila, who was fresh off of visits with Mike Guthrie and Li, the latter of whom dropped in at the jail to taunt her former captor. As Bill demanded to know if Sheila’s feelings for him were real and debated siding with her against the world, Taylor arrived home from her conference, oblivious to the stress Steffy and Finn were under. Steffy promised her mother she’d do whatever was necessary to ensure she got the happiness she deserves.
Days of Our Lives
As Days of Our Lives has been saying farewell to John Aniston, we’ve all understandably been looking to the past. But as we prepare for the show to give Victor a proper sendoff, it might be time to start looking to the future — and the shocking Kiriakis feud that could kick off a surprise resurrection!
- He may be a bit late for Kate’s death, but Lucas is finally returning to Salem. And Bryan Dattilo’s got a whole new look for the occasion!
- Now that Sarah’s declared she’s done with Xander, Paul Telfer had a few words to say about the whole mess. And they might not be what folks want to hear!
- Dan Feuerriegel (EJ) got a makeover from a couple of very unexpected stylists and the results were nothing less than “bew-t-full!”
- As Hallmark’s new Wedding Veil trilogy kicks off, Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami) gave us a sneak-peek at all the romance to come!
New year, new Salem? Maybe not, but if Days of Our Lives follows through with even half the death and destruction it’s setting up, it’s going to be looking very different soon! That, though, as Curtis notes in his column this week, is a big “if!” But hey, at least the show’s swinging for the fences, right?
What Went Down Last Week: Gabi interrupted Stefan and Chloe in Miami as they were having sex for the first time to inform them Stefan had been brainwashed. Stefan didn’t care and kicked Gabi out, but Chloe couldn’t ignore the revelation and asked Stefan to get a different room. Kristen was a mess over a missing Rachel until she overheard Brady discussing with Eric their plan to trade Rachel for the orchid. She led Brady to her hiding spot in the DiMera tunnels, but discovered the orchid was missing. Which was unfortunate, considering the women started exhibiting symptoms at the exact same time. Kate even flatlined, forcing Rex to declare time of death. After filling Justin and Bonnie in about Xander being the kidnapper, Sarah decided she could no longer trust her husband and declared she wanted a divorce. EJ and Nicole’s New Year’s Eve kiss led them to her bedroom, but Nicole stopped things knowing she was just trying to get over Eric. Sonny and Will made up, Rafe signed divorce papers, and a jealous Alex declined a call from Chad to Stephanie about her mother falling ill.
General Hospital
We finally found out who the Hook was this past week, but now that we know, it’s left us with more questions than answers! How does it all make sense and what happens next? We tried to fill in the blanks as the actor playing the twisted killer delved deeper into the psyche of a serial killer!
- Britt went out in the absolute last way we were expecting, and afterwards, Kelly Thiebaud shared many a fan’s feelings about her character’s heartbreaking swan song.
- With Rory gone and Chase’s career still up in the air, it’s time to meet the new addition to the Port Charles PD!
- As the new year got underway, Lydia Look (Selina) had a can’t-miss message for both her Port Charles colleagues and the fans. Find out what it said here.
- Chad Duell (Michael) started his year with panache, busting out moves that had us harkening back to one of the Nurses Ball’s sexiest moments and sharing some sweet snaps with “this purdy lady” from his wintry getaway — and they’re far too gorgeous to miss!
The Hook took center stage in a big way this week as Britt’s farewell took a tragic turn and we finally learned the identity of Port Charles’ creepiest serial kill. In short, Dustin writes in this week’s column, General Hospital was everything he could want in a soap.
What Went Down Last Week: Spencer and Trina were stunned when Esme appeared on The Haunted Star soaking wet and pregnant. They rushed her to the hospital, where she claimed she had amnesia. Nikolas was forced to admit the baby she was carrying was his. Back at the pier, Joss was about to head into Britt’s party when the hook attempted another attack on her. Her screams brought Britt, who was nearby, running. Britt fought off the hook killer, and Dex arrived in time to take a shot. The killer fled, and everything seemed okay. Later Britt returned to the boat where only her mother was left. She had been scratched by the hook and died in her mother’s arms. Later, an enraged Obrecht attempted to kill Esme in the hospital, believing her to be the hook, but was stopped by Nina. In the wake of almost losing her life, Joss and Dex gave in to their passion and made love. Joss later broke up with Cam, claiming they had grown apart. And Ryan was stunned not to realize earlier that Heather was the hook killer. Heather had a plan to continue her work and free Esme.
The Young and the Restless
For one brief, shining moment, Young & Restless fans got to relive the magic that was Christine and Danny. But in our exclusive interview, Lauralee Bell teases us with the scene we didn’t get to see — but that could promise an even bigger reunion to come!
- Whether Adam likes it or not, Victor seems determined to bring him back into the fold, and he’s willing to cause “absolute mayhem” to make it happen!
- The Young and the Restless is set to shake up its entire canvas in a major way — that is if the show’s brave enough to go through with one shocking pairing!
- The fans certainly have their opinions about Billy and Chelsea growing close, but what does Jason Thompson think? You might be surprised!
- Oh boy. Eric Braeden’s unfortunate admission after about a certain act of ‘foolishness’ is not how we wanted to kick off 2023. Hopefully everything turns out alright!
The wheels are furiously spinning on Young & Restless, Candace writes in her column this week, and yet the show never seems to get anywhere. It’s time to stop telling us folks like Tucker and Jeremy Stark are trouble and show us!
What Went Down This Week: A panicked Sally confirmed her pregnancy, though she’s yet to tell Adam or Nick. Phyllis’ disappointment in Summer led to the blonde to confide in Daniel that she blames Diane for the chaos and to tell Kyle she wants to leave the country with Harrison. Sharon spent time with Chance, Abby and Devon had sex again — after which he discovered Tucker’s alliance with Audra — and Victoria opened up to Nate. A reunion years in the making happened when Danny and Christine reconnected, and Jack once again argued with Ashley, who laid down the law regarding Diane, who, in turn, set out to prove her loyalty to Jeremy. Finally, Billy and Lily’s therapy session led to the realization that they needed to go their separate ways.
In Other News
- All My Children debuted 53 years ago this past week, and daytime has never been the same. On the storied show’s anniversary, we celebrated its past and looked with hope towards its future.
- When Yellowstone‘s Kelsey Asbille gave us a peek at some behind-the-scenes photos, we couldn’t get enough of Rip and Kayce in chaps — or of Monica’s edgy new ‘do!
- On the anniversary of her passing, we paid tribute to the movie star whose daytime debut turned Santa Barbara‘s premiere into must-see TV.
- When Sunset Beach debuted in Santa Barbara‘s place, it was supposed be the thrilling future of daytime. Instead, it was nothing short of a disaster — and we don’t mince words about how it all went wrong!
What’s Coming Up…
Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here’s a glimpse of what’s just around the corner!
- Just how far will Bill go to pull Sheila out of the fire? From the looks of this week’s Bold & Beautiful preview, farther than we ever imagined!
- Is Salem ringing in the new year with a triple tragedy? Kate, we’re sad to say, didn’t make it and this week’s Days of Our Lives preview has our hearts in our throats as it looks like Kayla and Marlena are next!
- Have we finally reached the end of Billy and Lily, or is there still more fight left in the couple? We can’t say for sure, but judging by this week’s Young & Restless preview, it’s not looking good!