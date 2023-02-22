Credit: ©2022 Crown Media United States LLC/David Dolsen

It’s the moment fans have been waiting for…

Hearties around the globe can’t wait to get swept back into Hope Valley and see what the town has in store for their favorite When Calls the Heart characters, and we’re excited to be able to pass along that Season 10 is right around the corner. ET has learned exclusively that the next chapter of the popular Hallmark Channel series will premiere on Sunday, July 30, at 9 pm, and will consist of 12 episodes, including its 100th milestone. But that’s not all…

The series has also been renewed for Season 11, which will begin production in July as well and will feature 12 episodes!

“I am beyond excited for Season 10 of When Calls the Heart to premiere July 30,” said Erin Krakow (Elizabeth), series star and executive producer. “This season is full of beautiful moments and exciting twists and turns. I can’t wait for the Hearties to see what we’ve created for them! And I’m so thrilled, proud, and grateful to Hallmark that the show has been renewed for Season 11. We have so many more stories to tell. With our amazing cast, crew, and brilliant writers, there will be no shortage of romance and new adventures for the residents of Hope Valley! Having the Hearties continue this journey with us has meant the world and we are thrilled to share what’s in store these next two seasons!”

More: Fire Country preview, the end for [spoiler]

Not only will we get the answers to questions that were left off in the Season 9 finale, there will be new drama ahead for the residents that will likely include love, tears and so much more, plus we’ll go along for the ride as Elizabeth and Lucas’ begin their lives as a newly-engaged couple, as well as have a front-row seat as Rosemary and Lee set out on their journey into parenthood.

For those who need a refresher, love was in the air for Faith, Nathan and Mei at the close of Season 9, plus things could be evolving from friendship to something more between Bill and Molly. And we can’t forget that Gowen’s fate was left in question and he’s now facing prison time as a result of the goings-on at the mine.

So, fans, who are you rooting for this season and what do you want to see play out in Hope Valley? Be sure to share your wishes with us in the comment section and tune in for weekly previews, as we’ll bring readers sneak peeks into the episodes to come.

And while we’ll likely see characters come and go this season on the Hallmark series, it’s always fun to look back at old favorites, like in our photo gallery below featuring Melrose Place cast’s then-and-now photos.