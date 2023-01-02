News Roundup: A Mindblowing Hookup, Behind-the-Scenes Revelations and a Thrilling Look Back at 2022
Plus, sneak peeks at what’s coming next!
Between exchanging Christmas gifts and getting ready for New Year’s Eve, you probably took your eye off the soaps for a few minutes last week. Well, we’re here to tell you all the stuff you missed — both on screen and off — where Days of Our Lives, Bold & Beautiful, General Hospital and Young & Restless are concerned! From unexpected hookups to real-life revelations, we’ve got it all… including a few primetime tidbits.
The Bold and the Beautiful
With one stunning reveal, Bold & Beautiful once again left our jaws on the floor — and prompted Don Diamont to speak out on the Bill and Sheila twist we never saw coming!
- Now that 2023 is here, it’s time to look back and reflect on our blessings from the previous year. Well, our blessings and all the *ahem* toe-tapping insanity that went down on Bold & Beautiful in 2022!
- With one upcoming return, it’s clear that Bill isn’t the only man who’s getting tangled in Sheila’s web! Find out who’s heading back to Bold & Beautiful here.
- While we reeled from last week’s stunning lip locking, we quickly realized that Bold & Beautiful was poised to hit us with yet another game-changing kiss — with even bigger consequences!
- Get ready for cuteness overload because Scott Clifton’s son is such a big boy now, and he’s as adorable as ever!
What Went Down Last Week: Thomas was fired from Forrester Creations for having framed Brooke for the CPS call. Taylor and Brooke spent some time bonding as friends. Katie and Carter shared a passionate kiss, and he gifted her with a heart necklace. Speaking of passion, Steffy and Finn were gearing up for a night of it when Sheila busted in wanting to explain herself. Finn strong-armed his mother and vowed she was going to jail, but everything changed when Bill arrived. Steffy and Finn were horrified when Spencer informed them that he and Sheila are an item, and proceeded to blackmail his former lover — if they send Sheila to prison, he’ll do the same to Taylor (for shooting him years ago).
Days of Our Lives
Well, the cat is out of the bag and soon Sarah’s going to tell everyone what Xander did to Bonnie and Susan. At this point, ‘Xarah’ are all but dead in the water… or are they? Things are dire, but there is still one surprising hope for these two!
- From the devil’s demise to Stefan’s resurrection (not to mention the show’s rebirth on Peacock), Salem has been through one hell of a year. And now you can relive everything that went down on Days of Our Lives in 2022!
- Brace yourselves, because it looks like 2023 is about to kick off with one shocking death — and maybe even more on the way!
- After Victor’s final episode last week, Peter Reckell (Bo) shared some heartachingly poignant memories of the late John Aniston, and the rest of the cast joined in with their own bittersweet tales of the late daytime legend.
- Lamon Archey gave us a peek behind the scenes of the Horton family Christmas, and in the process hit us with cuteness overload when he showed us what happened to Eli and little Carver!
Lori took over this week’s Days of Our Lives column, and she had a heck of a good week to comment on! Read her thoughts on John Aniston’s final scenes as Victor, Xander’s lies coming to light and that big Gabi shocker!
What Went Down Last Week: John Aniston made his final appearance as Victor Kiriakis when he slung his trademark insults at Leo and Sonny. This was before Will came home to find Leo living with his husband, who refused to kick out his former harasser. Chad interrupted Stephanie and Alex’s romantic Christmas. Feeling for the widower, Alex invited him to stay and play video games with them. A skeptical Sarah confronted Xander about his crimes, and he had no choice but to confess. She declared they were over. Gabi remembered everything about Stefan’s brainwashing just after she said “I do” to Li. Rafe and Jada hauled him and Kristen to the station, but Rafe let them go, hoping to lull them into a false sense of security. As the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve, EJ and Nicole kissed, Johnny and Wendy kissed, Kristen discovered Rachel was missing (as part of Brady and Eric’s plan to get the orchid from Kristen), and Gabi burst into Chloe and Stefan’s Miami hotel room to find them naked in bed together.
General Hospital
2022 hooked us with a slew of surprising stories, red-hot romances and a serial killer straight out of a horror movie! Relive all the madness in Port Charles as we take a look back over the wild and crazy year.
- We have to hand it to General Hospital, because if there’s one thing they’re good at, it’s keeping us on our toes. Last week, they surprised us with the return we never saw coming!
- Ever since we learned news of his exit, rumors have been flying about why Marcus Coloma won’t be in Nikolas’ final scenes. So, the actor set the record straight about why someone else will be taking that final bow!
- We celebrated the anniversary of Michael Corinthos’ debut with a look back at his wild, crazy and downright bat**** insane birth — and life!
- The stars rallied around Marc Anthony Samuel as he had to say a heartbreaking goodbye.
It’s not unusual for soap parties to be relatively low-key affairs, but as Dustin writes in this week’s column, Britt’s was definitely an exception. Why it was so much fun, plus thoughts on who might be the hook’s next victim!
What Went Down Last Week: Drew located a photo of Josiah, the commune leader in Arizona where Harmony arrived with baby Willow back in the day. He tried to match the old photo with ones in a portfolio of Josiah’s from the area, but Carly managed to locate the right one and swipe the file before Drew could see it. After learning Nikolas claimed to have slept with Liz, a furious Spencer vowed to be a better man than his father and started by apologizing to Ava for everything he’d done. Laura was equally disappointed in her son and begged him to turn away from Victor and his influence. Over in the Netherlands, Anna and Valentin met with Andre Maddox, who provided them with information that Victor has a secret underground base in Paris, which may be where Lucy is. Britt tasked Maxie and Brad to work together planning her New Year’s Eve birthday bash. Before the party, Obrecht learned Britt planned to leave town at the stroke of midnight. Britt told her mother she was going on a vacation around the world. At the party, her friends gifted her with a photographic celebration of her life. As the drag queen hostess counted down to midnight, Britt gave Obrecht a look before slipping out. Spencer and Trina put into motion their plan to lure Esme out at the party, not knowing she was not the hook killer. The hook stalked the party, but it was Joss they went after on the pier. And Esme set fire to her Christmas tree in order to escape, but Nikolas cornered her on the parapet. Esme took her chances and dove over the edge!
The Young and the Restless
How far is Kyle willing to go to protect the ones he loves? The answer might surprise you! With a mom and a mother-in-law making life difficult, Michael Mealor broke down just how rough things are about to get for “Skyle” in a Soaps.com exclusive!
- Births, deaths, attempted murder, new faces for old characters and returns from the dead that rock Wisconsin — that’s just a typical week in Genoa City! But multiply that by 52 and you’ve got a year’s worth of crazy stories to get through in our 2022 Year in Review.
- Watch out, because the show’s latest “Who’s the daddy?” story may soon be taking a deadly turn that’ll detour right into… The Bold and the Beautiful?!
- When is a spoiler not a spoiler? When a show accidentally reveals something it didn’t actually mean to, let alone prematurely!
What exactly is Jeremy Stark up to? Candace fears that he’s suffering from Murky Agenda Syndrome, and hopes things pick up soon. Plus, how will Sally’s baby impact things in 2023? All this and more in this week’s column!
What Went Down This Week: Abby and Elena managed a holiday truce between Nate and Devon. Chance, however, was not ready to make nice with the man who slept with his wife, and continued to open up to Sharon about it. Daniel opened up to his parents about hitting bottom, and amid Phyllis’ falling out with Summer, she accepted her son’s job offer. Diane left the cabin and tried to con Jeremy into believing they could team up again, and Ashley shared a kiss with Tucker before urging Jack to have faith in her. As New Year’s Eve rolled around, Lily put the brakes on her relationship with Billy, Danny partied with Traci, Lauren, and Michael, Jack and Diane kissed, and Nick spent time with Sharon as Sally realized she may be pregnant.
In Other News
- Holy cliffhanger! The midseason finale of Yellowstone set up an epic — and potentially fatal — battle between Beth and her brother! But when will the show return with new episodes?
- Whether you’re excited for the return of Grey’s Anatomy or Chicago Fire, we’re here to tell you exactly when they’ll be back. Plus, check out our gallery of the 50 greatest primetime soaps to ever hit the airwaves!
- Fans of Erika Slezak (Viki, One Life to Live) will be thrilled to hear she’s appearing on another episode of Blue Bloods. Here’s what we know about her latest appearance!
What’s Coming Up…
Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here’s a glimpse of what’s just around the corner!
- It’s been a rough time for Young & Restless‘ Summer, thanks in large part to her mom’s never-ending rivalry with Diane. But what pushes the young woman to the point that she’s questioning her marriage’s future? Find out in this week’s preview…
- Relationships are tough in a town like Salem. And in this week’s Days of Our Lives preview, several could be on the line… including Gabi’s new marriage!