News Roundup: A Mindblowing Hookup, Behind-the-Scenes Revelations and a Thrilling Look Back at 2022

Between exchanging Christmas gifts and getting ready for New Year’s Eve, you probably took your eye off the soaps for a few minutes last week. Well, we’re here to tell you all the stuff you missed — both on screen and off — where Days of Our Lives, Bold & Beautiful, General Hospital and Young & Restless are concerned! From unexpected hookups to real-life revelations, we’ve got it all… including a few primetime tidbits.

The Bold and the Beautiful

With one stunning reveal, Bold & Beautiful once again left our jaws on the floor — and prompted Don Diamont to speak out on the Bill and Sheila twist we never saw coming!

Obviously, Bill and Sheila’s big secret had everyone talking. But in this week’s column, Richard wonders if things might be different than everyone assumes. Plus, he offers up his favorite — and least favorite — moments of 2022

What Went Down Last Week: Thomas was fired from Forrester Creations for having framed Brooke for the CPS call. Taylor and Brooke spent some time bonding as friends. Katie and Carter shared a passionate kiss, and he gifted her with a heart necklace. Speaking of passion, Steffy and Finn were gearing up for a night of it when Sheila busted in wanting to explain herself. Finn strong-armed his mother and vowed she was going to jail, but everything changed when Bill arrived. Steffy and Finn were horrified when Spencer informed them that he and Sheila are an item, and proceeded to blackmail his former lover — if they send Sheila to prison, he’ll do the same to Taylor (for shooting him years ago).

Days of Our Lives

Well, the cat is out of the bag and soon Sarah’s going to tell everyone what Xander did to Bonnie and Susan. At this point, ‘Xarah’ are all but dead in the water… or are they? Things are dire, but there is still one surprising hope for these two!

Lori took over this week’s Days of Our Lives column, and she had a heck of a good week to comment on! Read her thoughts on John Aniston’s final scenes as Victor, Xander’s lies coming to light and that big Gabi shocker!

What Went Down Last Week: John Aniston made his final appearance as Victor Kiriakis when he slung his trademark insults at Leo and Sonny. This was before Will came home to find Leo living with his husband, who refused to kick out his former harasser. Chad interrupted Stephanie and Alex’s romantic Christmas. Feeling for the widower, Alex invited him to stay and play video games with them. A skeptical Sarah confronted Xander about his crimes, and he had no choice but to confess. She declared they were over. Gabi remembered everything about Stefan’s brainwashing just after she said “I do” to Li. Rafe and Jada hauled him and Kristen to the station, but Rafe let them go, hoping to lull them into a false sense of security. As the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve, EJ and Nicole kissed, Johnny and Wendy kissed, Kristen discovered Rachel was missing (as part of Brady and Eric’s plan to get the orchid from Kristen), and Gabi burst into Chloe and Stefan’s Miami hotel room to find them naked in bed together.