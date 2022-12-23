Which Soap Was Best This Year? What Was 2022’s Worst Storyline? Check Out Our Picks, Then Share Yours!
It’s been a wild year… so we have a lot to talk about!
People love to declare, “My life is a soap opera!”, but we’re kinda hoping that yours wasn’t quite as messed up as the dramas which played out on Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless over the past 12 months. Otherwise, that would mean you’ve dealt with everything from enemies faking their death to being torn between two hot, rich brothers.
Okay, we suppose that second one doesn’t sound so bad.
With the final days of 2022 slowly slipping away, it’s time for us to take stock of what’s transpired this year. And while we could ponder our own ups and downs, it’s much more fun (and far less traumatic) to focus on the soaps.
Now, if there’s one thing we know, it’s that y’all have opinions. We do, after all, read every single comment we get on Facebook or Twitter (@soapsdotcom). We also know that y’all don’t always agree with ours, which is part of the fun when it comes to discussing soaps. So clearly, when we declare our pick for Best Soap of 2022, a whole lot of you are going to disagree… which is the entire reason that comment sections exist. Are we right?
So if you’re ready to begin debating, flick through the gallery below, in which you’ll find our pics for everything from Worst Storyline to Biggest Cliffhanger. We also had fun with categories such as Grossest Prop, Best Slap and even Best New Character (in both the Human and Animal divisions).
So what are you waiting for? We’ve got a lot of awards to hand out! Plus, we’re dying to read your thoughts, reactions and counter-picks.
For all of our Best & Worst picks, click the gallery below.