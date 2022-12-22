Credit: Henry Gris/FPG/Getty Images

The industry has lost a woman of many talents.

Join us as we take a moment to remember beloved actress Diane McBain, who passed away on Wednesday, December 21, at the age of 81. Writer Michael Gregg Michaud paid tribute to his “dear friend” by sharing a beautiful photo with McBain on social media.

“My heart is heavy,” Michaud began. “My dear friend, and creative partner, actress Diane McBain, passed away peacefully today at the Motion Picture Home in Woodland Hills.” He went on to inform that she lost a “bravely fought battle” against liver cancer and vowed, “I’ll miss her terribly.”

McBain and Michaud co-authored the May 2014 project Famous Enough: A Hollywood Memoir and she will always be remembered for starring opposite the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Elvis Presley, in the 1966 film Spinout as Diana St. Clair.

Longtime soap fans may recall some of McBain’s daytime roles… She first turned up on Days of Our Lives in 1982 as Foxy Humdinger and appeared on and off until 1984. She then landed a role on General Hospital in 1988 as Claire Howard and went on to guest as a society matron on The Young and the Restless in 1999.

With over 70 credits to her name, McBain was no stranger to primetime either and was cast on such series as Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Dallas, Eight is Enough and so many more.

Soaps.com sends McBain’s son Evan Burke and her family and friends our deepest condolences.

