News Roundup: Couples In Crisis, An Unexpected Exit and a Heartbreaking Loss

Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here’s a glimpse of what’s just around the corner!

What Went Down This Week: Diane went into hiding at the Abbott cabin, where she was surprised by a Christmas visit from Kyle, Summer, and Harrison while Jack distracted Jeremy with a payoff. Tucker covered when Ashley showed up at his door after he’d had sex with Audra, Chance shared good news with Sharon, Sally opened up to Nick after hitting the sheets with him again, and Victoria bristled when Chelsea and Johnny held a gift exchange. Later, she and Billy joined Chelsea, Connor, and Adam for dinner. Daniel was thrilled when Danny arrived at his door in time for the holiday, and Mariah and Tessa got a Christmas miracle when they learned they’d been chosen as adoptive parents of a baby girl.

While watching last week’s episodes, Candace couldn’t help thinking that Jeremy Stark might just be the dumbest criminal ever . Read her take on why, plus thoughts on Sally/Adam’s current situation as well as Mariah and Tessa’s holiday “miracle.”

Just when we thought Sally’s man drama had been thoroughly sorted, it looks like things could be about to get far messier for her, Adam and Nick! And all we have to say to that is: Bring it on!

What Went Down Last Week: Spencer visited Trina, who was still blaming herself for Rory’s death. Together they formulated a plan to draw out Esme, who they believed was the hook killer. An earring found on Rory turned out to belong to Ryan’s ex-wife, who he murdered 30 years ago. Ryan knew it was on his chain on trophies, which Heather swiped when she left him. Drew confronted Denise about the fact he knew she lied about Joan dying of a drug overdose. When prompted by Carly, Denise claimed Harmony showed up at the comune with baby Willow and claimed to have gotten her from a woman named Joan, but she also appeared to be running from someone. Maxie and Austin realized they weren’t meant to be together and split amicably, and later she spent Christmas with Spinelli and Georgie. When Joss’ car got a flat tire and broke down, Dex came to her rescue, and they shared another passionate kiss. And while Chase agreed to work with Brook Lynn professionally to nail Linc, he made it clear their personal relationship was over.

Something a fan theorized got Dustin thinking about who the hook might be… and if there might actually be far more going on than meets the eye. Read his thoughts on that, as well as the latest Spencer/Trina action, in this week’s column .

What Went Down Last Week: After the explosion, Tripp revived Ava with CPR. She was arrested at the hospital, where she hallucinated Charlie again, and was shipped off to Bayview. EJ pampered and flirted with Nicole, whose arm landed in a sling due to the explosion. Brady agreed to Eric’s plan to “kidnap” Rachel to make Kristen frantic enough that they could grab the orchid. Belle flew to London and got the charges against Paulina and Chanel dropped. Rex came home for follow-up tests on Kate, and Eli and the twins returned for Christmas, as did Jennifer. Sarah gifted a guilt-ridden Xander an ornament to hang on the Horton Christmas tree. She then learned Gwen and Xander were keeping a secret which only fueled her suspicions about her husband. Chad continued to mourn Abigail, who visited him on Christmas and urged him to find joy.

It turns out that Lori is a big fan of schemers, so as she writes about in this week’s column, she’s really hoping that the show doesn’t plan to domesticate Sloan anytime soon. Meanwhile, she ponders why two stories were in such a rush to wrap up… and why there were no real consequences !

Days of Our Lives has been on one heck of a streak lately, tearing through formerly favorite couples and shredding beyond recognition. It’s been baffling us for some time now, but we may have finally figured out what’s been going on !

What Went Down Last Week: Ridge caught his dad up on recent events, including the fact that he’d been dumped by both Brooke and Taylor. (For his part, Eric found this quite amusing!) Carter accompanied a frightened Katie to her cardiologist appointment, where it turned out that Paris’ mom, Grace, is her new doctor. Grace told her patient everything is fine and she should go live her best life. Sheila led the police on a high-speed chase. After eluding capture once again, she wound up outside a home somewhere in Beverly Hills. At Eric’s holiday party, Katie and Carter smooched, Zende revealed he was again dating Paris, and — with an assist from Charlie and Pam — Ridge shared a kiss with Brooke.

Trust us when we say Ridge will rue the day he stomped on Taylor’s heart. Because now that he’s finally out of her life for good (at least, we really hope so), we couldn’t be more excited about what’s ahead for her !

Hey, it’s the holiday season, and there’s a lot going on! So we totally get that you may not have had time to keep up with all the latest news and plot twists from Bold & Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and Young & Restless. But that’s why you keep us around, right? Read on, and we’ll not only catch you up on the latest real-life news, we’ll tell you who did what to whom on the soaps last week. Heck, we’ll even give you spoilers for what’s coming up!

1 / 116 <p>And the winner is… <em>General Hospital</em>. Yes, the show threw out some duds in 2022; such is the nature of the beast. But ABC’s daytime drama is the only one that consistently surprises us (RIP, Brando!), dares to ring in the new (viva la Josslyn and Dex!) and does what so many soaps have forgotten how to: keep us on the edge of our seats waiting for that first kiss (“Sprina” FTW!).</p>

2 / 116 <p>The moment Victoria Grace’s Wendy appeared on the <em>Days of Our Lives</em>‘ spinoff <em>Beyond Salem</em>, we were both hooked and somewhat relentless in our determination to have Li’s little sis brought over to the mothership. You’re welcome. </p>

3 / 116 <p>Since first being introduced back in 2011, <em>Young & Restless</em>‘ Chelsea has been… let’s go with “complicated.” So in the wake of her depression and attempted suicide, having the character not only seek therapy but go on an apology tour was a great idea. Except for one little thing… </p>

4 / 116 <p>When <em>Young & Restless’ </em>Chelsea apologized to Billy for having drugged and raped him when first they crossed paths in Myanmar, his response was appalling. “I walked on the wild side and enjoyed every minute of it,” he quipped. To say <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/the-young-and-the-restless/news/654808/young-restless-chelsea-rape-billy-story-fan-reaction/">fans were displeased</a> would be an understatement. </p>

5 / 116 <p>It only took them three decades, but <em>Bold & Beautiful</em>‘s Brooke and Taylor finally realized they both deserved better than Ridge. Of course, we’ll see how long their resolve lasts… </p>

6 / 116 <p>Like <em>General Hospital</em>‘s Britt, we’re not entirely sold on Cody. We love, however, his companion Comet! The set on which the gorgeous horse lives is an odd amalgamation of human and pony habitat, but we’re always happy to visit! </p>

7 / 116 <p>We didn’t see Sloan and Eric’s sex-fueled romp coming, but once <em>Days of Our Lives </em>went there, all we could hope was that these two would keep coming back for more! </p>

8 / 116 <p>Our jaws definitely dropped when <em>Young & Restless</em>‘ Devon and Abby suddenly started going at it on the couch… and the stairs… and against the wall… </p>

9 / 116 <p>What does <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> want us to think of Bill after, in a matter of minutes, he begged Brooke, then Katie to take him back? “Pathetic” is a very new and different look for the onetime power player.</p>

10 / 116 <p>It was all the way back in March of 2021 that <em>General Hospital </em>killed Elizabeth’s beloved Franco so they could introduce Austin. Since then, Austin/Maxie and Liz/Finn have both proven to be duds, leaving us to wonder yet again… what was the point? </p>

11 / 116 <p>To say that most fans were upset to hear <em>Days of Our Lives </em>would be moving from NBC — where it had aired for over five decades — to streaming service Peacock would be a massive understatement. </p>

12 / 116 <p><em>General Hospital</em> has kept us waiting for so long for “Sprina” to really happen that we’ve started to wonder whether the characters will be AARP members by the time they get together. That said, we’re pretty sure it’ll be worth the wait. </p>

13 / 116 <p>We were happy to hear that Jefferson White and Kathryn Kelly would be Yellowstone regulars in Season 5 — until we realized that Jimmy and Emily’s Texas address meant we’d go the first seven (!) episodes without so much as a glimpse of them.</p>

14 / 116 <p><em>Bold & Beautiful </em>finally took us back to the runway with a fashion show which gave us everything we’ve come to expect from the folks at Forrester Creations. </p>

15 / 116 <p>No, we’re not saying <em>Young & Restless</em>‘ Sally and Adam don’t have a shot at happiness. We’re actually showing you the reason she and <em>Nick</em> will inevitably hit the skids! </p>

16 / 116 <p>We get that <em>General Hospital</em> didn’t have long-term plans for Rory and Trina. But why kill off the appealing newbie rather than keep him around, either to redeem Esme through a rebound romance… or to join her on the dark side?</p>

17 / 116 <p>We assumed when <em>Days of Our Lives</em> had Alex hit the sheets with Chanel and Allie, viewers would rise up in protest. Instead, most seemed willing to go with the sexual flow. </p>

18 / 116 <p>We were totally intrigued when weird things started happening to <em>General Hospital</em>‘s Elizabeth. But the story has taken so many ridiculous twists — She’s being haunted by Franco! She’s haunting herself! It has something to do with Finn’s dead wife! — that honestly, we stopped caring. Then, they compounded the problem by having Liz tell… </p>

19 / 116 <p>We get why <em>General Hospital</em>‘s Nikolas looks so dumbfounded. We, too, were stunned when Elizabeth claimed to be carrying his baby. Sure, she “fixed” the situation by saying she’d miscarried a few days later, but by then, the damage already had been done. </p>

20 / 116 <p>If <em>Bold & Beautiful</em>‘s Brooke thought Thomas using a knife to peel his apple made him a danger to son Douglas, imagine how freaked out she must be whenever someone breaks out a carving knife to slice up the Thanksgiving turkey! </p>

21 / 116 <p>At the 2022 Daytime Emmys, <em>Young & Restless</em>’ Mishael Morgan (Amanda) became the first Black nominee to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.</p>

22 / 116 <p>If <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> had to (temporarily) kill off fiery Li, at least Naomi Matsura’s character got one hell of a send-off, going up in flames — literally! — while being pursued by Finn’s <em>other</em> mother, lunatic about town Sheila.</p>

23 / 116 <p>We’re not sure which twist we liked better… <em>General Hospital </em>dropping some pretty big hints indicating that Felicia was Esme’s mom… or the shocker that Heather’s tryst with Ryan had resulted in the hellion’s conception! </p>

24 / 116 <p>Having listened to Carter pour out his heart for ages, <em>Bold & Beautiful</em>‘s Quinn knew he wanted nothing more than to marry someone — pretty much anyone — and start a family. So her dumping him weeks after they got together because they wanted different things made no sense whatsoever. </p>

25 / 116 <p>It was a long time in coming, but <em>General Hospital</em>‘s Stella and Portia finally discussed the racial ramifications of Esme’s having framed Trina. “I’ve lived in this world long enough to know how elusive justice can be for people who look like Trina,” sighed Stella, kicking off a discussion many assumed the show wouldn’t dare have.</p>

26 / 116 <p>The final moments of <em>Beyond Salem: Chapter Two</em> revealed that bad girl Megan had been keeping Bo on (literal) ice since his death, leaving us to wonder if he and Hope might get a real reunion following that swoonworthy dance they shared in heaven. Now that both are slated to return to <em>Days of Our Lives</em> in 2023, we’ll finally get our answer!</p>

27 / 116 <p><em>Yellowstone</em> ended Season 4 with a bang, alright — with Beth forcing Jamie to kill biodad Garrett. But after the thrill ride that was Season 3’s finale, it seemed like more of an “Oh, OK” than an “OMG!” climax.</p>

28 / 116 <p>Remember the way that <em>Young & Restless</em> fans refused to let anything or anyone upset the apple cart that was Lily and Cane? Yeah, that’s now pretty much happening with Tessa and Mariah, a couple so untouchable, they’re all but forbidden to have dramatic story. It’ll be interesting to see what the writers do now that the pair are happily wed!</p>

29 / 116 <p>Hands down, it goes to <em>Days of Our Lives</em> for its over-reliance on easy-access masks that can transform anyone into… well, anyone. Heck, if one of our rivals got their hands on one, this whole entry might have been added by an editor from one of our competitors!</p>

30 / 116 <p>It may have taken a few years to get there, but the moment <em>Bold & Beautiful</em>‘s Thomas and Hope agreed to co-parent Douglas, we knew they’d eventually wind up butting heads over custody of the boy. </p>

31 / 116 <p><em>General Hospital</em> can push Austin/Maxie all it wants, but every time he shares a scene with Britt, we become more firmly entrenched on Team #Braustin. #Austitt? Whatever you called ’em, we’re all in.</p>

32 / 116 <p>As much as <em>Days of Our Lives </em>fans dislike Gwen — and boy, do they! — we kinda like that when the chips are down, she and Xander know they can call on one another. While we know we’ll get a whole lotta crap for saying so, it’s hard not to acknowledge that he’s a better fit with Gwen than Sarah! </p>

33 / 116 <p>For months after Brooke’s New Year’s Eve tumble off the wagon, the <em>Bold & Beautiful </em>heroine asked on a daily basis, “Why did I drink?” If we chugged each time she posed the question, we’d have been dead of alcohol poisoning by St. Patrick’s Day. </p>

34 / 116 <p>The year wasn’t even two weeks old when <em>General Hospital</em> had “conniving bitch” Nina talk to the hand — <em>Carly’s</em> hand, as you can see. And needless to say, Nina did not like what the hand had to say.</p>

35 / 116 <p>Approximately 12 seconds after <em>Bold & Beautiful</em>‘s Quinn discovered Eric’s infidelity, she rushed off to reunite with Carter while her hubby happily moved Donna into the mansion. All in all, the situation proved about as dramatic as a bean-growing competition. </p>

36 / 116 <p>After <em>Young & Restless</em> gave Michael a Very Special Episode to celebrate Christian Jules LeBlanc’s anniversary with the show, we feared that he wasn’t so much being put out to pasture as he was already there. So imagine our surprise — <em>and</em> excitement — when Victor decided to put the sneaky bastard’s unique skills to better use.</p>

37 / 116 <p>It was with mixed emotions that we tuned in to the February episode of <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em> in which Krista Allen’s Taylor was finally able to ditch the wig that she, we, <em>everybody</em> had had such a good time laughing over. On one hand, we’d miss the chuckles. On the other, c’mon! Au naturel was gorgeous.</p>

38 / 116 <p>Only the last flashback of the final episode of <em>This Is Us </em>revealed the “secret” of the Pin the Tail on the Donkey game: Rebecca had insisted they buy it because the three children on the cover reminded her of their own brood. </p>

39 / 116 <p>The January dustup in which <em>General Hospital</em> had Ava go ballistic at Carly for letting Avery sleep at “grandma” Bobbie’s after Luke’s memorial was (a) a sharp insight into the accidental conflicts that can arise in blended families, (b) all too familiar to any of us who fly off the handle before we hear the whole story and (c) hilarious, thanks to Brook Lynn’s background interjections. More real, human drama — with comedy — thank you.</p>

40 / 116 <p>Why didn’t <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> have Deputy Chief Baker monitoring infamous psycho Sheila at all times? Do L.A. cops really think that this particularly rabid leopard has changed her spots?</p>

41 / 116 <p>Rather than invest in a private office, <em>Young & Restless</em>’ Sharon insisted on treating Crimson Lights patrons to analysis along with their croissants and lattes. “No, not <em>you</em>,” she might as well have told everyone in line after Abby. “As if! Only series regulars need apply!”</p>

42 / 116 <p><em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ possession storyline may have put viewers through hell, but could anyone argue that Johnny didn’t make a sin-sational host for Satan? Didn’t think so.</p>

43 / 116 <p>Soon after <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> cast Cassandra Creech as Paris’ mom, we learned that Grace was both a doctor and single. Yet Grace was given nothing to do but fret about her daughter’s love life. Worse, once Paris was left at the altar by Carter, Grace vanished entirely! </p>

44 / 116 <p>When Jesse Spencer decided to leave his role as the popular Matt Casey on <em>Chicago Fire</em> to concentrate on family, fans shed enough tears to douse a four-alarm blaze. Despite the huge blow of losing the leading man, happily, Casey has continued his relationship with Sylvie long-distance, which bodes well for a potential return… </p>

45 / 116 <p>That would be the one in which <em>General Hospital</em> refused to release viewers from the endless — and endlessly loathed — Peter storyline. We never imagined we would start another year complaining about that one, and yet… there we were. And when the plot <em>finally</em> came to a close, it delivered the…</p>

46 / 116 <p>Rather than use the fact that 99 percent of Port Charles wanted Peter dead, the show passed on playing a murder mystery in order to have Felicia whack him upside the head and leave him to perish in a bed of <span style="text-decoration: line-through">packing peanuts</span> snow. Zzz.</p>

47 / 116 <p><em>Young & Restless</em> had Billy hatch a cockamamie plot to stick it to Adam and Victor, then had him not bother to follow through. Perhaps the powers that be realized just how cockamamie it was and didn’t want to read any more critiques of the storyline? And if you think <em>that</em> was anticlimactic, wait…</p>

48 / 116 <p>The reason <em>Young & Restless</em>’ Billy wanted to get back at Adam and Victor in the first place was because they upended his cush job at Chance Comm. But since everyone in Genoa City is rich, powerful and related, he wound up immediately being hired anew to work with the same person (girlfriend Lily) in the same office. So yeah, <em>totally</em> sensible and relatable impetus for revenge, guys. Nailed it.</p>

49 / 116 <p>Loved <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Johnny as the devil, yes, but didn’t at <em>all</em> like the rape-y way that the demon forced kisses on Gabi with the ultimate goal of bedding her. Also, wouldn’t a supernatural force <em>that</em> omnipotent have a grander plan than having sex with a random hottie?</p>

50 / 116 <p>Answer: Because <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> is written based on plot necessity, not history or logic. Question: Why did Brooke make such a big deal of keeping secret from Ridge her drunken kiss with Deacon? This is the same Ridge who basically laughed it off when she mistook daughter Hope’s masked boyfriend for him and schtupped the young buck against a wall at a party.</p>

51 / 116 <p>When Jack began receiving mysterious texts, we joined <em>Young & Restless </em>fans in trying to guess from whom they were being sent. We came up with some pretty far-out ideas… but never once suspected Diane would rise from her (premature) grave to stir things up again! </p>

52 / 116 <p>We have problems with <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ decision to have Craig realize late in life that he’s gay — but they have nothing to do with the realization itself. (We don’t like that the show took away the fantasy that the plus-sized gal could be the hot guy’s turn-on.) That was bold, modern storytelling that many a family could tell you rang true to life.</p>

53 / 116 <p><a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/general-hospital/news/621806/chad-duell-discusses-breakup-with-courtney-hope-general-hospital-young-restless/" target="_blank">In a late-January <em>State of Mind</em></a>, <em>General Hospital</em> leading man Chad Duell (Michael) broke his silence on the subject of his breakup with longtime significant other Courtney Hope (Sally, <em>Young & Restless</em>) in such a way that he let fans know that they were OK — and that he wouldn’t be divulging any details.</p>

54 / 116 <p>After what seemed like years of Ellen Pompeo indicating she really wanted to leave <em>Grey’s Anatomy</em>, Meredith finally departed for greener pastures, with her portrayer taking on a much smaller role moving forward. </p>

55 / 116 <p>Hmm. You’ve just recovered your memory and come back from the dead, only to blow up your marriage by revealing that you still have feelings for your “new” self’s girlfriend… Sure, <em>General Hospital</em>, that would be a time when Sonny would say, “Ya know what? Who <em>needs</em> lithium? It’s the broccoli of drugs, and I’m not having any.”</p>

56 / 116 <p>After <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> won the 2021 “award” for <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/daytime-soap-operas-best-worst-2021-couples-scenes-photos/vinny-confess-bb-cbs-2/" target="_blank">Most Unintentionally Hilarious Fight</a>, we were delighted to see the show come out swinging in 2022 with a Ridge/Deacon smackdown that was so intense, we had to put a Band-Aid and icepack on our TV when it was over.</p>

57 / 116 <p>No gold medal for <em>Days of Our Lives</em>, which seemed to be so caught off guard by the two weeks of pre-emptions that accompanied the winter Olympics that it didn’t leave us with any real “Ack! But I <em>need</em> to know what happens next!” cliffhangers. Worse, the same thing happened when the soap made the move from NBC to Peacock! </p>

58 / 116 <p>Continuing its new tradition of turning away from drama as often as possible, <em>Young & Restless</em> set up an Abby vs. Devon fight over Dominic… and then resolved the matter amicably with no courtroom histrionics whatsoever. Where’s the fun in that?</p>

59 / 116 <p>Even though it’s as plain as the smile on Link’s handsome face, <em>Grey’s Anatomy</em> doc Jo never thought in all the years that they’d been friends that they’d make a sweet couple? Seriously? As you can see, all she had to do was have someone Google it, and boom! Their pairing would have been obvious to her. (Hey, at least she finally got there!)</p>

60 / 116 <p><em>Young & Restless</em> recast Noah with the appealing Rory Gibson, only to turn the legacy character into a sad sack obsessing over an ex who was never all that into him in the first place. Why? Fortunately, Noah would eventually find a new lady over whom to moon in Allie. </p>

61 / 116 <p>Every post from <em>General Hospital</em>/<em>Days of Our Lives</em> alum Tyler Christopher seemed to say the same thing between the lines: I’m back, I’m well, I’m ready… Who wants me? </p>