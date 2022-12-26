News Roundup: Couples In Crisis, An Unexpected Exit and a Heartbreaking Loss
Plus, sneak peeks at what’s coming next!
Hey, it’s the holiday season, and there’s a lot going on! So we totally get that you may not have had time to keep up with all the latest news and plot twists from Bold & Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and Young & Restless. But that’s why you keep us around, right? Read on, and we’ll not only catch you up on the latest real-life news, we’ll tell you who did what to whom on the soaps last week. Heck, we’ll even give you spoilers for what’s coming up!
The Bold and the Beautiful
Trust us when we say Ridge will rue the day he stomped on Taylor’s heart. Because now that he’s finally out of her life for good (at least, we really hope so), we couldn’t be more excited about what’s ahead for her!
- Thomas’ next love may be enough to infuriate fans, but Matthew Atkinson is all too ready to go there!
- We’d get more excited about one particular alum’s return to The Bold and the Beautiful, but it may just spell doom for Katie!
- Is there hope for, er, Hope? Maybe, though Annika Noelle may be careful what she wishes for her character, because there’s still a chance it could go horribly wrong!
- What happens when someone who never watched an episode of Bold & Beautiful recaps two episodes? Pure hilarity. Find out what they think and check out the recaps here!
What Went Down Last Week: Ridge caught his dad up on recent events, including the fact that he’d been dumped by both Brooke and Taylor. (For his part, Eric found this quite amusing!) Carter accompanied a frightened Katie to her cardiologist appointment, where it turned out that Paris’ mom, Grace, is her new doctor. Grace told her patient everything is fine and she should go live her best life. Sheila led the police on a high-speed chase. After eluding capture once again, she wound up outside a home somewhere in Beverly Hills. At Eric’s holiday party, Katie and Carter smooched, Zende revealed he was again dating Paris, and — with an assist from Charlie and Pam — Ridge shared a kiss with Brooke.
Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives has been on one heck of a streak lately, tearing through formerly favorite couples and shredding beyond recognition. It’s been baffling us for some time now, but we may have finally figured out what’s been going on!
- Congratulations to Brandon Barash (Stefan) and bride Isabella! We got the first peek at their gorgeous wedding photos and learned the adorable story of how his daughter brought the two together!
- The devil may have overstayed his welcome during last year’s visit, but decades before, he gave us a deliciously horrifying Christmas Eve with Marlena that we’ll never forget!
- At first we were shocked to learn about Jenna Ortega’s time on Days of Our Lives, but after pondering the scene she shared with Eileen Davidson (ex-Kristen), we realized there was no better place for the Wednesday star to get her start than a town called Salem!
- Days of Our Lives had the perfect holiday treat for fans and in the process, they treated us all to a shocking scene we never to see!
- It looks as if Will is about to get a very unwelcome surprise upon his homecoming!
It turns out that Lori is a big fan of schemers, so as she writes about in this week’s column, she’s really hoping that the show doesn’t plan to domesticate Sloan anytime soon. Meanwhile, she ponders why two stories were in such a rush to wrap up… and why there were no real consequences!
What Went Down Last Week: After the explosion, Tripp revived Ava with CPR. She was arrested at the hospital, where she hallucinated Charlie again, and was shipped off to Bayview. EJ pampered and flirted with Nicole, whose arm landed in a sling due to the explosion. Brady agreed to Eric’s plan to “kidnap” Rachel to make Kristen frantic enough that they could grab the orchid. Belle flew to London and got the charges against Paulina and Chanel dropped. Rex came home for follow-up tests on Kate, and Eli and the twins returned for Christmas, as did Jennifer. Sarah gifted a guilt-ridden Xander an ornament to hang on the Horton Christmas tree. She then learned Gwen and Xander were keeping a secret which only fueled her suspicions about her husband. Chad continued to mourn Abigail, who visited him on Christmas and urged him to find joy.
General Hospital
- Our hearts broke as we learned the news that General Hospital‘s Sonya Eddy (Epiphany) passed away, but at least we weren’t alone as her daytime friends paid tribute to the beloved actress.
- It’s been over a decade since Jonathan Jackson’s Lucky made his last appearance in Port Charles, but the time couldn’t be better for his return!
- As Brit plans her big birthday bash, Kelly Thiebaud sent fans a heartfelt message from the last place you’d expect!
-
Forgive us this pun, but we can’t help but say that this real-life moment between Nicholas Alexander Chavez (Spencer) and Tabyana Ali (Trina) really takes the “Sprina” cake!
- What’s in store next is anyone’s guess, as exiting GH star Michael Blake Kruse (ex-Rory) defends his character to “Sprina” fans.
Something a fan theorized got Dustin thinking about who the hook might be… and if there might actually be far more going on than meets the eye. Read his thoughts on that, as well as the latest Spencer/Trina action, in this week’s column.
What Went Down Last Week: Spencer visited Trina, who was still blaming herself for Rory’s death. Together they formulated a plan to draw out Esme, who they believed was the hook killer. An earring found on Rory turned out to belong to Ryan’s ex-wife, who he murdered 30 years ago. Ryan knew it was on his chain on trophies, which Heather swiped when she left him. Drew confronted Denise about the fact he knew she lied about Joan dying of a drug overdose. When prompted by Carly, Denise claimed Harmony showed up at the comune with baby Willow and claimed to have gotten her from a woman named Joan, but she also appeared to be running from someone. Maxie and Austin realized they weren’t meant to be together and split amicably, and later she spent Christmas with Spinelli and Georgie. When Joss’ car got a flat tire and broke down, Dex came to her rescue, and they shared another passionate kiss. And while Chase agreed to work with Brook Lynn professionally to nail Linc, he made it clear their personal relationship was over.
The Young and the Restless
Just when we thought Sally’s man drama had been thoroughly sorted, it looks like things could be about to get far messier for her, Adam and Nick! And all we have to say to that is: Bring it on!
- He’s back! Danny finally returned to Genoa City and in a Soaps.com exclusive, Michael Damian filled us in on what — or who — might get him to stick around!
- The daytime exits were coming fast and furious last week as The Young and the Restless went through a major backstage shakeup. But what does it mean for the soap’s future?
-
The holidays were a tumultuous time for Susan Walters (Diane) who went from a joyfully magical night with Christian Jules LeBlanc (Michael) to having to say a heartbreaking goodbye.
- “Are you ready to rock on?” As Michael Damian made his Young & Restless comeback, the actor shared “Danny’s greatest hits” — and it included one unforgettable confrontation!
While watching last week’s episodes, Candace couldn’t help thinking that Jeremy Stark might just be the dumbest criminal ever. Read her take on why, plus thoughts on Sally/Adam’s current situation as well as Mariah and Tessa’s holiday “miracle.”
What Went Down This Week: Diane went into hiding at the Abbott cabin, where she was surprised by a Christmas visit from Kyle, Summer, and Harrison while Jack distracted Jeremy with a payoff. Tucker covered when Ashley showed up at his door after he’d had sex with Audra, Chance shared good news with Sharon, Sally opened up to Nick after hitting the sheets with him again, and Victoria bristled when Chelsea and Johnny held a gift exchange. Later, she and Billy joined Chelsea, Connor, and Adam for dinner. Daniel was thrilled when Danny arrived at his door in time for the holiday, and Mariah and Tessa got a Christmas miracle when they learned they’d been chosen as adoptive parents of a baby girl.
What’s Coming Up…
Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here’s a glimpse of what’s just around the corner!
- Be very afraid of things that go bump in the dark, especially when Bold & Beautiful‘s Sheila is on the loose. This week, the fugitive does something so desperate, it’s almost unbelievable. Or it would be for anyone else!
- Whether you’re a Sally/Adam shipper or reside in the Sally/Nick camp, you’re gonna want to check out this week’s Young & Restless preview, in which she finds herself answering a very, very important question!