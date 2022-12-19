News Roundup: The Alliance We Never Expected to See, a Reunion We’re Almost Afraid to Hope For and the Soap Twist That Infuriated Fans
Hey, it’s the holiday season, and there’s a lot going on! So we totally get that you may not have had time to keep up with all the latest news and plot twists from Bold & Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and Young & Restless. But that’s why you keep us around, right? Read on, and we’ll not only catch you up on the latest real-life news, we’ll tell you who did what to whom on the soaps last week. Heck, we’ll even give you spoilers for what’s coming up!
The Bold and the Beautiful
Wait, did The Bold and the Beautiful really just give Brooke and Taylor all the power? In an exclusive interview, Krista Allen shares her thoughts on the moment that could change everything.
- Brooke and Taylor may be going their own way, but we can’t be getting Bill and Katie round… 500 again, can we? Maybe not — if the show can pull off one heck of a twist!
- We didn’t see it coming, but somehow Bold & Beautiful is turning Steffy and Finn into something that we never, ever dreamed it could.
- Fans aren’t the only ones divided over Thomas. Matthew Atkinson had some strong words about his character and how that CPS call should have gone down!
- From Bold & Beautiful to merry & bright, Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) celebrated her grandchildren making her Christmas grand with adorable photos we couldn’t help but share!
What Went Down Last Week: Steffy was left reeling — literally — when her face-to-face encounter with Sheila triggered an episode of PTSD. Sheila made her get away and had Deacon erase the security footage of the run-in. Announcing to Paul that he needed to go overseas to raise funds to buy Il Giardino, Deacon packed up and hit the hills. As word spread that Sheila was alive, another pressing matter was resolved when Brooke and Taylor informed a shocked Ridge that he could have neither of them — they were choosing themselves! Steffy and Hope, fresh off a debate as to which of their mothers would win the man of their dreams, were stunned to stumble onto the ensuing celebration. Across town, Bill hatched a plan to win Katie back and she grew increasingly concerned as he broke down in tears pleading for another chance.
Days of Our Lives
OK, we’ve got to hand it to Days of Our Lives, because we only just now realized how they’ve been slowly transforming the show — and making it so much better in the process! What’s their master plan? Find out here!
- Is it a Christmas miracle or a disaster in the making? Well, it looks like Chad’s special holiday moment could mean either!
- Get ready, because we’re about to get a slew of returns just in time for the holidays, but their appearances may be anything but merry!
- In our exclusive chat with Dan Feuerriegel, he laid out exactly what he thinks EJ needs in his next relationship — and we know the perfect Salemite to fit the bill!
- Is Days of Our Lives about to bring a showbiz legend onboard? Drake Hogestyn (John) certainly seems to think it would be a great idea!
Whether he’s finding himself hating an ex-supercouple or loving a shocking new pairing, somehow, Curtis noted in this week’s column, Days of Our Lives continues to surprise him. And with the explosive ending to Susan’s funeral, he’s hoping the show pulls off at least one more shock by using the cliffhanger to rid itself of a character who’s overstayed their welcome!
What Went Down Last Week: Gwen roped Leo into posing as the creepy clown to help convince Bonnie that Xander wasn’t her kidnapper. It also helped to clear Xander in his wife’s eyes. Eric slept with Sloan, several times, before Nicole stopped by the unscrupulous lawyer’s place to discover them together. Then, Eric and Sloan had sex again. Steve returned from Seattle to enlist Rafe and Jada’s help in nailing EJ for kidnapping his son. Tripp, meanwhile, confronted EJ at Susan’s funeral for killing his mother and kidnapping him. However, Ava planted a bomb in the church. It exploded with her, EJ, Nicole, Sister Mary Moira, Johnny, Marlena, and Tripp inside. After John formulated a plan with Marlena, he went about trying to make Kristen trust him enough to spill her secrets. Meanwhile, Brady confessed to Eric that Kristen was blackmailing him.
General Hospital
- Oh no! Rory finally got the hook! Michael Blake Kruse had a few words to say about his character’s demise, while we wondered what this might mean for “Sprina!”
Chad Duell took a break with a couple of special people when he dropped in on two certified “cuties.”
- Surprise! Maurice Benard (Sonny) added a new member to the family that he never expected!
- Wally Kurth (Ned) snapped a rare family photo that may just qualify as a genuine Christmas miracle.
From Elizabeth’s storyline with her parents sputtering out, to the sad country song that is Cody’s life, things slowed down a bit more than Dustin would have liked in Port Charles last week. But hey, at least Heather and Ryan are an evil delight and, as he points out in this week’s column, we’re all but certain we now know who Esme’s parents are!
What Went Down Last Week: In order to keep Finn from sending the PCPD to Wyndemere to look for Esme, Liz lied and told him Esme wasn’t there because she had been sleeping with Nikolas and was pregnant with his child. When Nikolas realized he couldn’t reconcile with Ava and keep her from finding out about Esme, he told Ava he was divorcing her because Liz was pregnant. After Dante got a lead on a local animal smuggler who may have known how the hook killer is getting exotic snake venom, Rory investigated the guy. He arrived to discover the killer had already offed the smuggler, and they also gave Rory the hook. Trina was devastated when Rory died, and Liz realized she and Nikolas had blown up their lives over Esme, who wasn’t even the real killer. Carly paid Drew’s informant Denise to lie to him that Willow’s birth parents were dead. Meanwhile, Willow confirmed Drew’s suspicions that she was sick and that’s why she’s looking for her parents.
The Young and the Restless
The show may have made a serious mistake with its latest Chelsea and Billy twist, because the fans did not hold back in blasting The Young and the Restless over it this past week!
- In a Soaps.com exclusive, Camryn Grimes (Mariah) spills all the deets on her wedding plans with real life fiancé Brock Powell!
- Kyle and Summer better brace themselves for what they’re about to find at the Abbott cabin. Or maybe we should say, what they’re about to not find… Yikes!
- Beth Maitland shared a joyful “elfie” — yup, you read that right! — from a night that was so special to her daughter, it was downright nuts!
There are few things Michelle Stafford can’t handle, but she may have finally met her match — at least until a fan urged her to “think like Phyllis!”
There’s nothing wrong with a little therapy — heck, we could probably all use it at some point — but as Candace points out in her column this week, there can be way too much of a good thing. This is Young & Restless, not Therapy Hour! It’s not all bad news, though, as she’s intrigued enough with the Diane, Tucker and Jeremy situation to offer up one heck of a theory about them!
What Went Down This Week: Allie found out Audra kissed Noah, Sally and Nick decided to officially date, Sharon put a smile back on Chance’s face, and Devon confronted Nate about digging into his personal life. Chelsea made amends as part of her recovery, Lily and Devon gave Daniel’s project the green light and Lily convinced Billy to do couples counseling. In other drama, Phyllis came clean about being the culprit who called Jeremy Stark, and lost her job as a result when Summer fired her. She rebounded when Daniel then hired her to help build his gaming platform. Diane and Jack, meanwhile, concocted a plan for her to hide out at the Abbott cabin while he and Kyle confronted Jeremy. This left Kyle worried about his mother spending Christmas alone, so he formulated a plan to visit.
In Other News
- As Yellowstone‘s fifth season unfolds, we’re wondering more and more about how far Sarah’s willing to go to get what she wants. Should we be bracing ourselves for a shocking murder?!
- From Days of Our Lives‘ abortion tale to Young & Restless grappling with suicide, it seems like lately daytime has been getting back to its roots and tackling real-life stories once again. So we put together a photo gallery of the top 10 times soap operas tackled difficult social issues — and actually made an impact!
- What’s the connection between the scandal rocking Good Morning America and Melrose Place? The answer might surprise you…
What’s Coming Up…
Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here’s a glimpse of what’s just around the corner!
- As Christmas comes to Salem this week, Days of Our Lives fans are about to be treated to a slew of holiday merriment, surprise returns and, of course, Victor’s touching farewell.
- ‘Tis the season, and this week on Young & Restless, even Diane gets into the holiday spirit! But is she going to be able pull off her touching family moment without falling prey to Jeremy?