The stars “didn’t seem like they were trying to keep their relationship secret.”

In a storyline that could have been lifted straight from a daytime drama, two ABC anchors have been pulled from their hosting jobs at Good Morning America due to an affair they’re alleged to have had while married to other people. And just to further cement the soapy connection, one of them happens to be wed to an actor who headlined one of Aaron Spelling’s most famous primetime sudsers!

For a long while it seemed like Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes weren’t just co-workers—they were best of buddies who took work trips and ran marathons together. The two raved about their work relationship, talking often of how they trusted and supported one another. Holmes even told the GMA audience that he was dear, dear friends with Robach’s husband, former Melrose Place star Andrew Shue, when Robach and her spouse went on GMA in October of 2021 to promote their children’s book about blended families, Better Together.

Fast forward a year and photos published in the Daily Mail show Holmes and Robach as a very not-platonic couple, getting drinks at a New York City bar and loading up a car at a cottage upstate. One photo even showed Holmes’ hand patting Robach’s rear. As it turns out, few people at GMA were surprised by the revelations which would soon come to light.

“They were always playful with each other, like two people who were dating,” an insider told Us Weekly. “Amy and T.J. didn’t seem like they were trying to keep their relationship secret anymore, everyone around the office could tell there was a spark between them for many months.”

The pair never addressed the Daily Mail photos, and what they meant for their respective marriages, but they did disable their respective Instagram accounts, with Holmes deactivating his Twitter account as well. Meanwhile, All traces of Robach have been removed from Shue’s Instagram account, and their home is apparently listed for sale.

Shue was one of the hottest guys of the 90’s, playing Billy Campbell on the Beverly Hills 90210 sister show, Melrose Place from 1992 to 1998. Billy was the love interest of Alison Parker, played by Courtney Thorne-Smith (whom Shue romanced in real life.) After leaving the show, Shue focused on the global non-profit organization DoSomething he founded with a childhood best friend, then went on to co-found the social networking website CafeMom. Shue met Robach at a book party, and they got engaged in September of 2009. He and his three sons, and Robach and her two daughters, formed their blended family by marrying in 2010, and Shue went on to host a parenting podcast with Robach’s mother called “Mad Life”. That podcast no longer appears on the CafeMom site.

What’s next for Holmes and Robach? For the moment, they remain sidelined at Good Morning America. According to an internal memo obtained by the Los Angeles Times, Kim Godwin — head of ABC News — told staffers “Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being.”

