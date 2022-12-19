Credit: John Paul Filo/CBS

A few familiar faces will be back in action for the CBS series’ return from winter break.

In October we alerted fans that One Life to Live’s Erika Slezak (Viki) would be returning to Blue Bloods to reprise her role as Henry and Frank Reagan’s neighbor, Donna Duvall. Well viewers, you’re going to want to set your DVRs for Friday, January 6… not only because the network will be airing a new episode as the series returns from its winter break, but because the Llanview fave will be reappearing as well!

Related Story General Hospital/Days of Our Lives' Wally Kurth Snaps a Rare Photo of His Son That May Qualify as a Christmas Miracle

So, what’s ahead for the Reagans and how will Donna fit into the mix?

In the episode titled “Nothing Sacred,” tensions run high within the family when Frank and his grandson Joe contend with a “grievous insult” to the memory of Joe’s late father, Joe Reagan. Plus, Danny is forced to intervene during an undercover assignment, which happens to be led by his spiraling former partner, and Eddie’s captain becomes suspicious as she works to locate a stolen puppy.

Though there is nothing specific about Slezak’s storyline, since she and Henry have become friends, it’s likely she’ll be involved in Henry and Erin’s attempt to bust an over-the-phone scammer targeting the elderly.

But that’s not all… Bridget Moynahan, who plays Erin, directed the midseason premiere. This is the second time she’s gone behind the camera for the series — the first being in Season 12 for “Hidden Motive.” Furthermore, Bonnie Somerville will return as well as Joe’s mom, Paula Hill.

Do you hope the powers that be start using the former soap actress’ character more often? Share your storyline ideas for Donna in the comment section.

Then get to know the Blue Bloods stars’ real-life spouses, including Slezak’s, in the photo gallery below.