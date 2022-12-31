2023 Preview: Here’s When All Your Favorite Primetime Dramas Return — Plus, Which Two Are Coming to an End
It’s been the most wonderful time of the year… unless you hoped to watch anything but reruns!
The presents are opened, and the ball has been dropped. Now, can we get back to the business of watching our primetime soaps?
It seems like it’s been a year, doesn’t it, since we last got new episodes of Grey’s Anatomy, Chicago Fire, etc. (It’s only been since last year, but you know what we mean.) Luckily, all of our favorites will soon be back with fresh installments.
Read on for the dates of their winter premieres, then check out a photo gallery that ranks the greatest primetime soaps of all time.
Chicago This, That and the Other Thing
All three of NBC’s hit procedurals set in the Windy City return on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Chicago Med is first at 8/7c, followed by Chicago Fire at 9/8c and Chicago P.D. at 10/9c.
Grey’s Anatomy
We’ll say goodbye to Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith — and potentially hello to a Simone/Lucas romance — when ABC’s long-running medical drama scrubs back in for Season 19B on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 9/8c.
Law & Order: SVU
Following the midseason premiere of Law & Order at 8/7c, NBC will unspool 2023’s first new episode of SVU at 9/8c. Law & Order: Organized Crime follows at 10/9c. And clarity on Benson and Stabler’s feelings for one another? Will we ever get that?
A Million Little Things
It’ll be the beginning of the end for ABC’s heartfelt serial on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 10/9c. Its upcoming fifth season will also be its last.
New Amsterdam
Is there a doctor on the TV? Yes, a bunch of them as of Tuesday, Jan. 3, when NBC’s tear-soaked sudser comes back to finish its fifth and final season. The last episode, if you haven’t heard, airs on Tuesday, Jan, 17.
The Resident
Was a kiss just a kiss? We’ll find out the significance of Conrad and Billie’s fall-finale smooch when the Fox drama gets back to playing doctor on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Station 19
Maya’s fate, as well as the outcome of the Travis vs. Dixon mayoral election, will be revealed when the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff sounds the alarm anew on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 9/8c.
Yellowstone
After a week off, the Paramount Network will be bringing back the Duttons for the series’ winter finale on Sunday, Jan. 1, at 8/7. As yet, there isn’t a date for the start of the second half of the series’ super-sized Season 5. But as soon as the info drops, we’ll rope it and update this article.
