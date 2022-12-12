Shows

News Roundup: Couples in Crisis, Shocking Plot Twists and Real-Life Updates

Curtis Harding

3 hours ago

news mashup liz nikolas bill katie stephabie chad diane phyllis jpi abc
Credit: ABC screenshot, Jill Johnson/JPI, Howard Wise/JPI (2)

Plus, sneak peeks at what’s coming next! 

Hey, it’s the holiday season, and there’s a lot going on! So we totally get that you may not have had time to keep up with all the latest news and plot twists from Bold & Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and Young & Restless. But that’s why you keep us around, right? Read on, and we’ll not only catch you up on the latest real-life news, we’ll tell you who did what to whom on the soaps last week. Heck, we’ll even give you spoilers for what’s coming up!

The Bold and the Beautiful

bb-krista-allen-taylor

In Soaps.com’s exclusive chat with Krista Allen, she defends Taylor’s recent actions… and reveals the scene viewers didn’t get to see, but that might have helped explain a whole lot!

Despite being pretty good at predicting where this soap is going, Richard admits in this week’s column he never saw the Steffy/Sheila “reunion” coming. Find out what he fears might be next… and see if you can answer any of his other burning questions.

What Went Down Last Week: The fallout from Thomas’ deception continued as both Brooke and Hope put him on blast. Meanwhile, Ridge and Taylor left town separately to think things through. Bill made another play for Katie, who turned him and his sword necklace down and made a beeline for Carter. Liam found his father in a fury and warned him not to do anything drastic. Finn took possession of Sheila’s toe and immediately deduced that she was alive. He and Steffy paid a visit to Deacon, who feigned shock. The husband and wife team then rounded up the gang at Forrester to bring them up to speed. When Sheila later returned to Deacon’s place, he filled her in and sent her packing, though they shared a parting kiss. In a shocking twist, while making her getaway through Il Giardino, Sheila came face-to-face with none other than… Steffy!

Days of Our Lives

Billy Flynn, Abigail Klein chad stephanie jpi days

Is there really room in Chad’s heart for Stephanie? In a Soaps.com exclusive, Billy Flynn ponders that very question — and makes a startling admission about “Chabby!”

  • Chanel’s secret may be blowing up Abe and Paulina’s life right now, but Jackée Harry is ready to embrace a story that’s even more controversial! Read all about the twist here.
  • Once Wendy and Johnny pulled back on their plan to expose the truth about Stefan’s brainwashing against Gabi, we realized there was only one person left to reunite “Stabi” — and their identity is a shocker!
  • Ava may be about to splash cold water on EJ, but Dan Feuerriegel has another alter-ego who’s heating things up — and leaving his co-stars speechless!
  • Alison Sweeney takes us behind the scenes her big Hallmark comeback — and you won’t want to miss a sneak peek of the gorgeous backdrop of the soap fave’s latest adventure!

The show may be back to spinning its wheels as we wait for Susan’s funeral and Gabi and Li’s New Year’s Eve wedding, but Curtis still found a few juicy bits as detailed in this week’s column. RIP, “Ericole” — and maybe “Xarah”?!

What Went Down Last Week: Jada and Rafe bonded over being angry with their exes, even as Nicole and Eric decided to end their relationship before it even began. Eric went off on an angry spiral, lashing out at Belle and Shawn, punching EJ, landing himself in jail and bonding with his new lawyer, Sloan. Nicole, meanwhile accepted EJ’s offer to stay at the DiMera mansion with Holly, though that may not be the safest place with a very-much alive Ava snooping around. Paulina, meanwhile, decided to drop being governor to save Abe’s career, leaving Chad and Stephanie scrambling to put out a press release — and interrupting her smoking hot date with Alex. Xander nearly came clean to Justin, but ended up scrambling to cover instead, which put him at the wrong place at the wrong time for a traumatized Bonnie to realize he was her kidnapper!

General Hospital

Liz sees Esme GH
General Hospital has set the stage not just for a brand-new power couple, but also a whole boatload of heartache! But then, isn’t that always the way in Port Charles? Find out who may be hooking up next here!

From Elizabeth’s storyline with her parents sputtering out, to the sad country song that is Cody’s life, things slowed down a bit more than Dustin would have liked in Port Charles last week. But hey, at least Heather and Ryan are an evil delight and as he points out in this week’s column, we’re all but certain we now know who Esme’s parents are!

What Went Down Last Week: Felicia discovered that hidden in the necklace’s diamonds were a set of codes. Over in Ireland, Valentin reconnected with Anna, but Martin and Agent Whitten descended upon them before they could escape. Realizing Anna didn’t shoot Lucy, Martin created a distraction so Valentin and Anna could flee. Back in Port Charles, Finn suspected Esme was hiding on Spoon Island, and when he confronted a lying Nikolas, he noticed a bottle of prenatal vitamins on a table at Wyndemere.  When he told Liz about his suspicions, she tried to convince him Esme was elsewhere. Ryan told Jordan that while he believed the letter the Hook wrote to The Invader was from the killer, he didn’t believe Esme was the Hook because of the phrase “me and mine,” and Esme is an orphan. Later, Heather snuck in to see Ryan, and she pressed him to reveal he was faking being locked-in. After reminiscing about their past as lovers, Ryan told her that he knows when she left him back then that she was carrying their child.

The Young and the Restless

Phyllis Y&R

Phyllis may finally have gone too far not just for the folks in Genoa City, but for the fans as well! But as far as we’re concerned, what she just did may be the best thing for both her and the show to happen in ages!

Are we taking two steps forward and one step back? Candace admits that she was up and down all week with Young & Restless, but she’s at least excited about the soapy new energy the show seems to have these days. And while virtually no one asked for that Audra twist, at the very least, she admits in this week’s column, the soap may have added another villain to the canvas.

What Went Down This Week: Chance moved out, which left Abby crying in Devon’s arms. Nate, meanwhile, became suspicious about what’s going on in his cousin’s life. Lily spent time with Daniel, and Billy with Chelsea, and Sally kicked Adam to the curb after sleeping with him. Nick later defended his relationship with Sally to Summer, and Lauren made nice with the redhead the very same day. Jack and Diane squared off with baddie Jeremy Stark and locked horns with Ashley and Phyllis over his arrival in Genoa City. Ultimately, Diane started packing for the Abbott cabin in a desperate attempt to deceive Jeremy, who appears to be out for more than just the money she owes him.

In Other News

UNITED STATES - AUGUST 16: GREY'S ANATOMY - Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Television Network's "Grey's Anatomy" stars (back row) Justin Chambers as Alex Karev, Katherine Heigl as Isobel "Izzie" Stevens, T.R. Knight as George O'Malley, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Sandra Oh as Cristina Yang - (front row) Eric Dane as Mark Sloan, James Pickens, Jr. as Richard Webber, Patrick Dempsey as Derek Shepherd, Isaiah Washington as Preston Burke, Sara Ramirez as Dr. Callie Torres and Kate Walsh as Addison Shepherd. (Photo by Bob D'Amico/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

What’s Coming Up…

Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here’s a glimpse of what’s just around the corner!

Check out all the fun your daytime faves have behind-the-scenes with our new bloopers photo gallery from soap operas past and present!
bloopers mashup Days Y&R GH B&B View Photos
GREY’S ANATOMY - “Haunted” – It’s Halloween night at Grey Sloan Memorial. Meredith and Nick try to spend some alone time together; Levi is stressed due to overworking, and Winston and Owen have the interns practice trauma training on a real cadaver on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, OCT. 27 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Liliane Lathan) MIDORI FRANCIS, NIKO TERHO, ALEXIS FLOYD, ADELAIDE KANE, HARRY SHUM JR.

