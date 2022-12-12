News Roundup: Couples in Crisis, Shocking Plot Twists and Real-Life Updates

Credit: ABC screenshot, Jill Johnson/JPI, Howard Wise/JPI (2)

Plus, sneak peeks at what’s coming next!

Hey, it’s the holiday season, and there’s a lot going on! So we totally get that you may not have had time to keep up with all the latest news and plot twists from Bold & Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and Young & Restless. But that’s why you keep us around, right? Read on, and we’ll not only catch you up on the latest real-life news, we’ll tell you who did what to whom on the soaps last week. Heck, we’ll even give you spoilers for what’s coming up!

Related Story The Young and the Restless Spoilers December 12 - 16

The Bold and the Beautiful

In Soaps.com’s exclusive chat with Krista Allen, she defends Taylor’s recent actions… and reveals the scene viewers didn’t get to see, but that might have helped explain a whole lot!

Despite being pretty good at predicting where this soap is going, Richard admits in this week’s column he never saw the Steffy/Sheila “reunion” coming. Find out what he fears might be next… and see if you can answer any of his other burning questions

What Went Down Last Week: The fallout from Thomas’ deception continued as both Brooke and Hope put him on blast. Meanwhile, Ridge and Taylor left town separately to think things through. Bill made another play for Katie, who turned him and his sword necklace down and made a beeline for Carter. Liam found his father in a fury and warned him not to do anything drastic. Finn took possession of Sheila’s toe and immediately deduced that she was alive. He and Steffy paid a visit to Deacon, who feigned shock. The husband and wife team then rounded up the gang at Forrester to bring them up to speed. When Sheila later returned to Deacon’s place, he filled her in and sent her packing, though they shared a parting kiss. In a shocking twist, while making her getaway through Il Giardino, Sheila came face-to-face with none other than… Steffy!

Days of Our Lives

Is there really room in Chad’s heart for Stephanie? In a Soaps.com exclusive, Billy Flynn ponders that very question — and makes a startling admission about “Chabby!”

Chanel’s secret may be blowing up Abe and Paulina’s life right now, but Jackée Harry is ready to embrace a story that’s even more controversial! Read all about the twist here.

Once Wendy and Johnny pulled back on their plan to expose the truth about Stefan’s brainwashing against Gabi, we realized there was only one person left to reunite “Stabi” — and their identity is a shocker!

Ava may be about to splash cold water on EJ, but Dan Feuerriegel has another alter-ego who’s heating things up — and leaving his co-stars speechless!

Alison Sweeney takes us behind the scenes her big Hallmark comeback — and you won’t want to miss a sneak peek of the gorgeous backdrop of the soap fave’s latest adventure!

The show may be back to spinning its wheels as we wait for Susan’s funeral and Gabi and Li’s New Year’s Eve wedding, but Curtis still found a few juicy bits as detailed in this week’s column. RIP, “Ericole” — and maybe “Xarah”?!

What Went Down Last Week: Jada and Rafe bonded over being angry with their exes, even as Nicole and Eric decided to end their relationship before it even began. Eric went off on an angry spiral, lashing out at Belle and Shawn, punching EJ, landing himself in jail and bonding with his new lawyer, Sloan. Nicole, meanwhile accepted EJ’s offer to stay at the DiMera mansion with Holly, though that may not be the safest place with a very-much alive Ava snooping around. Paulina, meanwhile, decided to drop being governor to save Abe’s career, leaving Chad and Stephanie scrambling to put out a press release — and interrupting her smoking hot date with Alex. Xander nearly came clean to Justin, but ended up scrambling to cover instead, which put him at the wrong place at the wrong time for a traumatized Bonnie to realize he was her kidnapper!