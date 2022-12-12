News Roundup: Couples in Crisis, Shocking Plot Twists and Real-Life Updates
Hey, it’s the holiday season, and there’s a lot going on! So we totally get that you may not have had time to keep up with all the latest news and plot twists from Bold & Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and Young & Restless. But that’s why you keep us around, right? Read on, and we’ll not only catch you up on the latest real-life news, we’ll tell you who did what to whom on the soaps last week. Heck, we’ll even give you spoilers for what’s coming up!
The Bold and the Beautiful
In Soaps.com’s exclusive chat with Krista Allen, she defends Taylor’s recent actions… and reveals the scene viewers didn’t get to see, but that might have helped explain a whole lot!
- Brooke’s speech to Ridge last week was amazing, but we still have a very important question for her. And you may have the exact same one!
- Bill’s ultimatum to Katie chilled us to the bone and has us worried about what’s coming next — because it doesn’t look good!
- Naomi Matsuda’s announcement that she’s “wrapped” had our minds racing about what could be next for Li!
- As Bold & Beautiful serves Finn a nightmare before Christmas, Tanner Novlan unleashes his inner bad boy, and you won’t want to miss your chance to watch it all go down!
What Went Down Last Week: The fallout from Thomas’ deception continued as both Brooke and Hope put him on blast. Meanwhile, Ridge and Taylor left town separately to think things through. Bill made another play for Katie, who turned him and his sword necklace down and made a beeline for Carter. Liam found his father in a fury and warned him not to do anything drastic. Finn took possession of Sheila’s toe and immediately deduced that she was alive. He and Steffy paid a visit to Deacon, who feigned shock. The husband and wife team then rounded up the gang at Forrester to bring them up to speed. When Sheila later returned to Deacon’s place, he filled her in and sent her packing, though they shared a parting kiss. In a shocking twist, while making her getaway through Il Giardino, Sheila came face-to-face with none other than… Steffy!
Days of Our Lives
Is there really room in Chad’s heart for Stephanie? In a Soaps.com exclusive, Billy Flynn ponders that very question — and makes a startling admission about “Chabby!”
- Chanel’s secret may be blowing up Abe and Paulina’s life right now, but Jackée Harry is ready to embrace a story that’s even more controversial! Read all about the twist here.
- Once Wendy and Johnny pulled back on their plan to expose the truth about Stefan’s brainwashing against Gabi, we realized there was only one person left to reunite “Stabi” — and their identity is a shocker!
- Ava may be about to splash cold water on EJ, but Dan Feuerriegel has another alter-ego who’s heating things up — and leaving his co-stars speechless!
- Alison Sweeney takes us behind the scenes her big Hallmark comeback — and you won’t want to miss a sneak peek of the gorgeous backdrop of the soap fave’s latest adventure!
The show may be back to spinning its wheels as we wait for Susan’s funeral and Gabi and Li’s New Year’s Eve wedding, but Curtis still found a few juicy bits as detailed in this week’s column. RIP, “Ericole” — and maybe “Xarah”?!
What Went Down Last Week: Jada and Rafe bonded over being angry with their exes, even as Nicole and Eric decided to end their relationship before it even began. Eric went off on an angry spiral, lashing out at Belle and Shawn, punching EJ, landing himself in jail and bonding with his new lawyer, Sloan. Nicole, meanwhile accepted EJ’s offer to stay at the DiMera mansion with Holly, though that may not be the safest place with a very-much alive Ava snooping around. Paulina, meanwhile, decided to drop being governor to save Abe’s career, leaving Chad and Stephanie scrambling to put out a press release — and interrupting her smoking hot date with Alex. Xander nearly came clean to Justin, but ended up scrambling to cover instead, which put him at the wrong place at the wrong time for a traumatized Bonnie to realize he was her kidnapper!
General Hospital
- While we’ve been waiting for Carly to spill the beans, General Hospital may have just cast another character to reveal Nina and Willow’s familial roots!
- Supercouples don’t come along every day, but it looks like “Sprina” is headed there at breakneck speed! And Tabyana Ali explains why the pairing already means so much more to little girls like her.
- As Maurice Benard (Sonny) celebrates his son’s 18th birthday, look back at his life in pictures as Joshua grew from cute kid to rising star: “Thank you for teaching me how to be a better father.”
- As Ryan plots his next diabolical move, Jon Lindstrom just informed us that he’s embarking on “the journey of my life!” And we couldn’t be more excited for him.
From Elizabeth’s storyline with her parents sputtering out, to the sad country song that is Cody’s life, things slowed down a bit more than Dustin would have liked in Port Charles last week. But hey, at least Heather and Ryan are an evil delight and as he points out in this week’s column, we’re all but certain we now know who Esme’s parents are!
What Went Down Last Week: Felicia discovered that hidden in the necklace’s diamonds were a set of codes. Over in Ireland, Valentin reconnected with Anna, but Martin and Agent Whitten descended upon them before they could escape. Realizing Anna didn’t shoot Lucy, Martin created a distraction so Valentin and Anna could flee. Back in Port Charles, Finn suspected Esme was hiding on Spoon Island, and when he confronted a lying Nikolas, he noticed a bottle of prenatal vitamins on a table at Wyndemere. When he told Liz about his suspicions, she tried to convince him Esme was elsewhere. Ryan told Jordan that while he believed the letter the Hook wrote to The Invader was from the killer, he didn’t believe Esme was the Hook because of the phrase “me and mine,” and Esme is an orphan. Later, Heather snuck in to see Ryan, and she pressed him to reveal he was faking being locked-in. After reminiscing about their past as lovers, Ryan told her that he knows when she left him back then that she was carrying their child.
The Young and the Restless
Phyllis may finally have gone too far not just for the folks in Genoa City, but for the fans as well! But as far as we’re concerned, what she just did may be the best thing for both her and the show to happen in ages!
- Last week was a rough one for Sally and Adam fans, and with the show’s latest baffling twist, we can pretty much guarantee things are only going to get worse!
- As Young & Restless takes a wrecking ball to Sally’s love life, Courtney Hope takes off on a vacation to place so beautiful, you won’t believe your eyes.
- Where does the time go?! Melissa Ordway (Abby) just celebrated her youngest daughter’s fifth birthday, so we figured it would be the perfect time to look back at little Sophie’s adorable life in pictures.
Jason Thompson celebrated his incredible daytime run with his daytime pals and a touching message for his fans. Plus, we put together a photo album of all of Billy’s many blunders just in time for the fun!
Are we taking two steps forward and one step back? Candace admits that she was up and down all week with Young & Restless, but she’s at least excited about the soapy new energy the show seems to have these days. And while virtually no one asked for that Audra twist, at the very least, she admits in this week’s column, the soap may have added another villain to the canvas.
What Went Down This Week: Chance moved out, which left Abby crying in Devon’s arms. Nate, meanwhile, became suspicious about what’s going on in his cousin’s life. Lily spent time with Daniel, and Billy with Chelsea, and Sally kicked Adam to the curb after sleeping with him. Nick later defended his relationship with Sally to Summer, and Lauren made nice with the redhead the very same day. Jack and Diane squared off with baddie Jeremy Stark and locked horns with Ashley and Phyllis over his arrival in Genoa City. Ultimately, Diane started packing for the Abbott cabin in a desperate attempt to deceive Jeremy, who appears to be out for more than just the money she owes him.
In Other News
- Sometimes, truth is stranger than fiction, and what happened behind-the-scenes of Grey’s Anatomy may just be more scandalous than anything a soap writer could dream up!
- Peek inside the “family rivalries” that keep Hallmark fave Taylor Cole and her soap-star stepdad, Days of Our Lives‘ Shawn Christian (ex-Daniel), competitive over the holidays!
- We open up a photo album worth of As the World Turns memories as we mark the day the show was cancelled — and the jaw-dropping dis it received on its way out!
- Last week was a sad day all around in soap history, as we also paid tribute to Emmy winning Michael Zaslow on the sad anniversary of his death.
What’s Coming Up…
Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here’s a glimpse of what’s just around the corner!
- When Bold & Beautiful‘s Ridge left town, he was determined to make a decision between the women in his life. But when he returns, it will be to a twist he couldn’t have predicted!
- How low can Days‘ Eric go? We may just find out this week as he and Sloan get… acquainted! And — wait a minute! Brady kisses who?!
- The holidays are heating up in Genoa City this week on Young & Restless, as Noah opens up to Allie about locking lips with Audra and Sally can’t help but pull the “very sexy” Nick in for a kiss!