News Roundup: The Death of a Supercouple, Wedding Implosion Winners & Losers and the Shocking Identity of Mommie Dearest?

Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here’s a glimpse of what’s just around the corner!

What Went Down This Week: Victor got his confrontation on with both Chance and Nick, who defended Sally to his father even as she indulged in a kiss with his brother Adam in her suite. This was on the heels of Adam and Chelsea dealing with Connor having been in a fight at school. Chance kept Abby’s secret from her dad but later stunned her by asking for a divorce. Daniel pitched a new gaming platform to Devon and Lily, who ate it up. Lily talked to Chelsea about spending time with Billy, and Devon introduced Tucker to Dom. Summer fumed at Kyle for not telling her that Diane helped put the dangerous Jeremy Stark in prison. It all came to a head when Phyllis anonymously contacted Diane’s former associate and led him straight to the door of the Abbott mansion!

As much as Candace was enjoying Young & Restless‘ November sweeps, in this week’s no-holds-barred Soapbox column , she admits to being baffled by how the show ended the month by petering out. Another round of musical jobs isn’t exactly the big-hitting story she was looking for, but at least with Jeremy Stark finally in town, December’s getting off to a stronger start!

Need an extra boost to get into the holiday spirit?

Need an extra boost to get into the holiday spirit?

In the daytime world, there’s almost always a price for happiness, and this time “Teriah” may end up paying it! In fact, Tessa and Mariah’s joy could end up tearing their very family apart .

What Went Down Last Week: The cabin Holly was hiding out in with the necklace exploded, and she ran out on fire. Robert doused the flames with a blanket, and his lost-and-found love was put in an ambulance to be taken to a hospital specializing in burn victims. However, it was revealed that Holly had staged the accident with Felicia’s help, just as she and Robert staged her drugging him to steal the necklace. Holly said goodbye to Robert before heading off to try and find where Ethan was being held captive. Heather and Ryan had a surprising encounter in Spring Ridge, and both seemed to recognize the other. Victor and Nikolas visited Spencer in Pentonville, but the inmate wanted nothing to do with his father. Cyrus revealed to Spencer that Victor was the one who had tried to kill Laura and Martin last summer. Valentin informed Sonny that the Pikeman Security Group wanted to ship goods through Port Charles and would pay him. Oh, and btw, saying no was not an option. The Quartermaines had another Thanksgiving dinner of pizza after Olivia unknowingly ordered a live turkey, which destroyed their dinner. And after Willow fainted, Michael felt it was time to come forward about her leukemia.

We had to wait a bit, but we finally got our non-traditional Thanksgiving this past week! And while Dustin admits in his salty Soapbox column this week that he’s getting a little tired of the Willow/Nina drama, Michael, for once, left him pleasantly surprised! Now, if only he could say the same about that Brook Lynn and Chase breakup…

Let’s be clear here: None of us want this to be true, but General Hospital may have finally revealed the secret identity of Esme‘s Mommie Dearest. And it is truly horrifying! See for yourself!

What Went Down Last Week: At the crash site, Tony and Chad found a drunken EJ, who insisted that he had seen Ava and that they had struggled over a gun. Tony and Chad chalked it up to EJ’s drinking, but an unseen bullet was left behind. With Gwen’s help, Xander convinced Sarah that he hadn’t kidnapped Susan and Bonnie. Jada told Eric that after Nicole confronted her about the baby, she’d had an abortion. Gutted, Eric had an ugly argument with Nicole and walked out on her. He later took a drink and then found Nicole drowning her sorrows with EJ. Johnny and Wendy confronted EJ and Li, respectively, about Stefan’s brainwashing. Both men admitted their roles in it but convinced their relatives to keep quiet. Belle got Chanel out on bail, leading a vengeful Trask to have Paulina arrested for covering up Sloan’s mother’s death. Kristen manipulated Brady into showing her some compassion, but John and Marlena vowed to stop her before Brady fell under her spell again.

Days of Our Lives ended November with a series of bangs, giving viewers the confrontations they’ve been waiting on for ages. From Jada’s explosive, relationship-ending revelation to EJ facing down a dead woman, there was plenty for Curtis to sink his teeth into in this week’s Soapbox column !

After months of “Ericole” buildup, it’s finally become clear what the show’s ultimate goal was with these two — and it wasn’t at all what we thought ! Cue the ticked off fans in three… two… one…

What Went Down Last Week: Taylor’s dream wedding went down the tubes after Steffy brought the ceremony to a screeching halt. She told her dad that Thomas had set up Brooke, and after reeling over his son’s monstrous move, Ridge made a beeline for Brooke to “set things right.” An outraged Brooke told him to do some soul-searching as she was over the “back-and-forth.” After Brooke filled in Liam and Hope, who later got Douglas back, she went over to confront Taylor, who knew what Thomas had done but hadn’t spoken up. The women ended up telling each other how sorry they were, while across town, Steffy put Thomas on notice that he’d be facing consequences. In Deacon and Sheila’s corner of L.A., she vowed to find a way to rebound from her current situation, and Deacon got a chance to needle Bill, who was drowning his sorrows at Il Giardino.

Ridge and Taylor’s wedding blew up in so epic a manner that you could probably hear the explosion from where you live. Find out here who emerged from the rubble a winner , and who were the biggest losers?

Hey, it’s the holiday season, and there’s a lot going on! So we totally get that you may not have had time to keep up with all the latest news and plot twists from Bold & Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and Young & Restless. But that’s why you keep us around, right? Read on, and we’ll not only catch you up on the latest real-life news, we’ll tell you who did what to whom on the soaps last week. Heck, we’ll even give you spoilers for what’s coming up!

1 / 55 <p>From the Abbotts’ introduction in the 1980s, cosmetics mogul John (Jerry Douglas) had his hands full with his children, sister act Traci (Beth Maitland) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson), and womanizing Jack (then Terry Lester). Thank heavens back then the mansion still had servants to pick up their dirty laundry!</p>

2 / 55 <p>“May the sneakiest man win!” may as well be the motto of the backstabbing DiMeras, Chad (Billy Flynn), EJ (Dan Feurriegel), Stefan (Brandon Barash) and Tony (Thaao Penghlis), all of whom dress for the job they want. Which is, apparently… pallbearer? Wait, can that be right?</p>

3 / 55 <p>It’s been too long since we saw the Spencers together, as in this 2006 portrait of Luke (Anthony Geary), his “angel” Laura (Genie Francis) and the next generation, Lulu (Julie Marie Berman) and Lucky (Greg Vaughan, now Eric, <em>Days of Our Lives</em>). Come to think of it, it’s been too long since we saw three out of four of ’em at all!</p>

4 / 55 <p>What to wear for a photo op — or for any reason, really — has never been an issue for fashion-biz family the Forresters: Mommie Dearest Stephanie (Susan Flannery), frequent husband Eric (John McCook) and <span style="text-decoration: line-through">mannequins</span> kids Thorne (Winsor Harmon), Kristen (Tracy Melchior) and Ridge (then Ronn Moss).</p>

5 / 55 <p>Nope. As proven by this image of the Duttons — Kayce (Luke Grimes), adopted brother Jamie (Wes Bentley), twisted sister Beth (Kelly Reilly) and daddy-O John (Kevin Costner) — you can’t make anyone in this family look at the camera unless they damn well want to.</p>

6 / 55 <p>Baseball and apple pie only <em>wish</em> that they were as all-American as Pine Valley’s fine, upstanding Martins. Shot here in 1989, that’s dependable dad Joe (Ray MacDonnell), doting mom Ruth (Mary Fickett) and their boys, Jake (Michael Brainard), a future doctor like his pop, and… oh dear… “Tad the Cad” (Michael E. Knight). OK, so they were only <em>mostly</em> fine and upstanding.</p>

7 / 55 <p>Money couldn’t buy happiness, but it <em>could</em> buy a trip to <span style="text-decoration: line-through">Banwa Private Island</span> Universal Orlando Resorts for Richie Rich Phillip Spaulding (Grant Aleksander), occasional wife Beth Raines (Beth Chamberlin) and their offspring, James (Zack Conroy) and Lizzie (Emme Rylan).</p>

8 / 55 <p>Holidays could get a little tricky for the Winters family since dad Neil (Kristoff St. John) had slept with Olivia Barber (Tonya Lee Williams), aka the sister of mom Drucilla (Victoria Rowell), and Mom had slept with Malcolm (Shemar Moore), aka Neil’s brother. So really, the best gift that Lily (Christel Khalil) and Devon (Bryton James) could ever receive was just, ya know, not talking about any of that!</p>

9 / 55 <p>Say “Thank you!” fellas, ’cause dad John Black (Drake Hogestyn) clearly passed down the genes for enviable good looks to sons Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Paul Narita (Christopher Sean). On the other hand, their old man also passed down the genes for attracting trouble on the regular…</p>

10 / 55 <p>He’d escaped his past and secured his future. Sigh. If only Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth, now Austin Gatlin-Holt) could have kept from exploding the nuclear family that he’d formed with bride Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) and her boys, Cameron (William Lipton), Aiden (Jason David) and Jake (Hudson West).</p>

11 / 55 <p>This 1998 picture really gives no indication of how wild and wacky it was for Macy Alexander (Bobbie Eakes) and C.J. Garrison (Mick Cain) to have as their mother the one and only original Sally Spectra (Darlene Conley). Then again, perhaps no picture <em>could</em> give an adequate indication of how wild and wacky it was.</p>

12 / 55 <p>If you’d ever tasted anything whipped up by Maeve Ryan (Helen Gallagher), you’d understand why crowded into the tiny kitchen of Ryan’s Bar were husband Johnny (Bernard Barrow) and their grown children, Siobhan (Sarah Felder), Patrick (John Blazo), Frank (Daniel High-Kelly) and Mary (Kathleen Tolan).</p>

13 / 55 <p>Oil baron Asa Buchanan (Phil Carey) didn’t need a horse to ride as tall in the saddle as sons Clint (Clint Ritchie) and Bo (Robert S. Woods) or grandson Cord Roberts (John Loprieno). He wouldn’t say no to a lift back to Llanfair, however.</p>

14 / 55 <p>Caught during a rare moment of harmony in 1999 are corporate bigwig Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), wife Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), kids Nicholas (Joshua Morrow) and Victoria (Heather Tom, now Katie, <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em>), Nick and later Victor’s wife Sharon (Sharon Case) and her and Nick’s daughter, Cassie (Camryn Grimes, now Mariah).</p>

15 / 55 <p>Such an imposing presence did DiMera patriarch Stefano (Joseph Mascolo) possess that, years after his latest passing, his portrait still looms large over his family, including sons EJ (then James Scott) and Tony (Thaao Penghlis).</p>

16 / 55 <p>How long-MIA momster Alexis (Joan Collins) managed to finagle herself a spot in an official Carrington family portrait with ex-husband Blake (John Forsythe), his new wife Krystle (Linda Evans), kids Steven (Al Corley) and Fallon (Pamela Sue Martin), and their significant others, Sammy Jo Dean (Heather Locklear) and Jeff Colby (John James), we’ll never know. Then again, major-domo Joseph Anders (Lee Bergere) made the cut, too, so perhaps the picture wasn’t all <em>that</em> “official.”</p>

17 / 55 <p>Hmm. If both father <em>and</em> son are smiling, it’s safe to assume that either Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) is plotting against reluctant heir Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) or the other way around. Possibly both. OK, probably both. OK, who are we kidding? It’s both. It’s always both.</p>

18 / 55 <p>The Avants delivered to the show not one but two things that it had never had: an African-American family — in Julius (Obba Batatunde), Vivienne (Anna Maria Horsford) and their daughters, Nicole (Reign Edwards) and Maya (Karla Mosley) — and, in Rick Forrester’s future wife, a transgender character.</p>

19 / 55 <p>In 2004, Harmony’s filthy-rich Cranes took a break from undermining and overwhelming one another to pretend that they could stand to be in the same portrait. Mom and dad Ivy (Kim Ulrich) and Julian (Ben Masters) nailed it. But son Fox, thanks to Justin Hartley’s handsome mug, took it to a whole other level.</p>

20 / 55 <p>Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) would have been honored just to be nominated for Father of the Year. But neither homicidal son Ricky (Peter Porte) nor his half sister Heather Stevens (Jen Landon, now Teeter on <em>Yellowstone</em>) were inclined to put him forward for the award.</p>

21 / 55 <p>It’s a black-a-white photo, but make no mistake: The Hortons were a colorful lot, even in the 1960s. Here’s doctor dad Tom (Macdonald Carey), devoted wife Alice (Frances Reid) and their offspring, Mickey (John Clarke), Marie (Maree Cheatham) and Bill (Edward Mallory).</p>

22 / 55 <p>One night of passion with Fertile Myrtle Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) was all it took for the mobster’s attorney Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) to wind up pregnant with his child, daughter Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth). If the story sounds familiar, it should: Sonny’s gotten more women pregnant than a case of defective condoms.</p>

23 / 55 <p>Tuxedos and the Forrester living room? Obviously, a wedding was the occasion that drew big daddy Eric (John McCook) together with <span style="text-decoration: line-through">his favorite ex-wife</span> one of his favorite ex-wives, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), and their children, Bridget (Ashley Jones) and Rick (Jacob Young). ’Cause, contrary to popular belief, not all wealthy people like to splurge on unnecessary extras like venues or staff.</p>

24 / 55 <p>Why so serious? Perhaps because there was never a daytime clan more fascinating and fudged up than the Capwells, omnipotent C.C. (Jed Allan), true love Sophia (Judith McConnell) and their children, Eden (Marcy Walker), Kelly (future movie star Robin Wright) and Ted (Todd McKee). Oh, and black sheep of the family Mason (Lane Davies). Can’t forget him, no matter how hard C.C. tried!</p>

25 / 55 <p>Parenting was so much easier for newspaper publisher Viki Riley (Erika Slezak) and her editor husband Clint Buchanan (Clint Ritchie) before sons Kevin and Joey hit puberty and discovered that girls did not, in fact, have cooties.</p>

26 / 55 <p>What could Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams) say? Mama was a rolling stone. So she didn’t always have what you’d call close relationships with kids Traci (Beth Maitland), Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson). Heck, at times they didn’t even have what you’d call relationships, period!</p>

27 / 55 <p>The 2011 wedding of “reformed” baddy Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) and saintly Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers) drew a mixed crowd that included his son Justin (Wally Kurth), godson Daniel Jonas (Shawn Christian), who turned out to be the bride’s <em>actual</em> son, Daniel’s daughter Melanie (future <em>Law & Order: SVU</em> detective Molly Burnett) and Henderson the Butler (Ron Leath). Because what are servants but relatives whose pay you can dock if they displease you!</p>

28 / 55 <p>This shot from 2000 of Scotty Baldwin (Kin Shriner), daughter Serena (Carly Schroeder) and Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring), who carried the little girl to term for her doomed mother Dominique, only makes us wonder anew why <em>General Hospital</em> has yet to bring on the former moppet as a regular.</p>

29 / 55 <p>No, you haven’t stumbled onto Stylecaster.com. This uber-chic photo is just the 2021 portrait to which Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and her kids, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), were hoping to add her ex and their dad. Good luck with that, y’all!</p>

30 / 55 <p>Talk about a growing family. By 2011, Pine Valley’s Martins included Amanda Dillon (Chrishell Stause), Jake (Ricky Paull Goldin), Ruth (onetime Catwoman Lee Meriwether), Joe (Ray MacDonnell), Krystal Carey (Bobbie Eakes), Jamie (Justin Burning), Opal Gardner (Jill Larson), Tad (Michael E. Knight) and his true love, Dixie Cooney (Cady McClain). And a coupla kids that we’re going to assume were about five minutes away from being SORAS’d.</p>

31 / 55 <p>In 1982, Rae Woodard (Louise Shaffer) thought that she had a real shot at forming a family with scheme-queen daughter Kimberly Harris (Kelli Maroney) and long-lost babydaddy Hollis Kirkland III (Peter Haskell). His wife… erm… thought <em>otherwise</em>.</p>

32 / 55 <p>The Fisher-Baldwins can’t even take a picture without looking like they’re making mischief — and we wouldn’t have it any other way for Kevin (Greg Rikaart), brother Michael (Christian Jules LeBlanc), mom Gloria (Judith Chapman), Michael’s missus Lauren Fenmore (Tracey E. Bregman) and the Baldwins’ son, Fen (Max Ehrich).</p>

33 / 55 <p>Back in 2009, long before Kristian Alfonso and Peter Reckell left the show “for good,” they and Lauren Boles sat prettily to make a sweet memory of Bo and Hope Brady with daughter Ciara, who would eventually trade her stuffed animal for husband Ben Weston.</p>

34 / 55 <p>Once Lesley Williams (Denise Alexander) started playing doctor with Rick Webber (Michael Gregory), her daughter Laura Vining (Genie Francis) finally had some stability in her life. If that wasn’t enough, the teen could always lean on family friends Peter Taylor (Craig Huebing) and Steve Hardy (John Beradino).</p>

35 / 55 <p>Want to get a “cents” of the kind of man that “Dollar Bill” Spencer (Don Diamont) could be if he really tried? Get to know his kindhearted sons, Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Liam (Scott Clifton).</p>

36 / 55 <p>Representing Harmony’s have-nots in 2002 were the Lopez-Fitzgeralds: matriarch Pilar (Eva Tamargo) and her children, Luis (Galen Gering, now Rafe on <em>Days of Our Lives</em>), Miguel (future <em>Chesapeake Shores</em> star Jesse Metcalfe), Antonio (Christopher Douglas) and Theresa (Lindsay Hartley).</p>

37 / 55 <p>OK, we get it: The Hubbards were a close, close family. From left, that’s Frankie (Cornelius Smith Jr.), mom Angie (Debbie Morgan), dad Jesse (Darnell Williams) and his daughter, Natalia Fowler (Shannon Kane).</p>

38 / 55 <p>The Ewings would be quick to say that there was no bad blood flowing through their veins, only oil. So, um, bad oil, then? Surrounding Jock (Jim Davis) and Miss Ellie (Barbara Bel Geddes) are his bastard son Ray Krebbs (Steve Kanaly), legitimate son Bobby (Patrick Duffy), his wife Pamela (Victoria Principal), bastard-in-a-different-way son J.R. (Larry Hagman), his wife Sue Ellen (Linda Gray) and lil’ Lucy (Charlene Tilton), the shortest supermodel this side of Erica Kane.</p>

39 / 55 <p>Too much of their storyline played out off screen, but we’ll still never forget Hilary Curtis’ twin sister, Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan), and her fateful introduction to long-lost mother Naya Benedict (Ptosha Storey) and sister Imani (Leigh-Anne Rose).</p>

40 / 55 <p>The title of the soap was misleading where the Forbes family was concerned. Affection was hard to come by in the 1980s between Roger (John Shearin), unhappy wife Ann (Shannon Eubanks) and their kids, manipulative Lorna (Susan Walters, now Diane on <em>The Young and the Restless</em>) and squeaky-clean Jack (Perry Stephens).</p>

41 / 55 <p>Way back when, a blue-collar alternative to the hoity-toity Lords and Buchanans of Llanview was the O’Neill clan: pop Harry (Arlen Dean Snyder) and his girls, Connie (Elizabeth Keifer), Didi (Barbara Treutelaar) and Joy (Kristen Vigard).</p>

42 / 55 <p>Gathered here <span style="text-decoration: line-through">today</span> in 1995 for the remarriage of Edmund Grey (John Callahan) and Maria Santos (Eva LaRue) were Wildwind maid Peggy Moody (Anne Meara), the bride’s folks, Hector (Raul Davila) and Isabella (Socorro Santiago), and Maria’s siblings, Anita (Darlene Tejeiro), Matéo (Mark Consuelos), Julia (Sydney Penny) and Rosa (Catherine Gardner).</p>

43 / 55 <p>Everyone thinks of the quarrels when it comes to the Quartermaines. But there was love underneath <span style="text-decoration: line-through">all</span> <span style="text-decoration: line-through">a lot</span> some of the shouting between Monica (Leslie Charleson), Alan (Stuart Damon) and Edward (David Lewis). Not Lila (Anna Lee), though. She would never shout!</p>

44 / 55 <p>Let’s hope that the Coleridges had somewhere to go, because in 1983, Jillian (Nancy Addison Altman) and her sibs, incorrigible Roger (Ron Hale) and long-suffering Faith (Karen Morris-Gowdy), were definitely all dressed up. And not in the kinda outfits that you’d wear to grab a beer at Ryan’s Bar, either!</p>

45 / 55 <p>Somewhere, their late father had to be smiling to see how close his heirs were. At least for as long as it took for this formal shot to be taken of Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and his sisters, Traci (Beth Maitland) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson).</p>

46 / 55 <p>“Solid gold” appears to have been the theme of the room into which the music-making Lyons were packed for a portrait that included volatile patriarch Lucious (Terrence Howard), his fiercer half Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) and their sons, Jamal (Jussie Smollett), Hakeem (Bryshere Gray) and Andre (Trai Byers).</p>

47 / 55 <p>This picture of the Reed siblings, Billie (Lisa Rinna) and Austin (Patrick Muldoon), is so cheerful, you’d swear that it had been ripped out of a J.C. Penney catalog and wasn’t at all a desperate attempt to cover up the scars with which their difficult upbringing had left them.</p>

48 / 55 <p>Nobody had to say, “Make room for Daddy!” in 2008. Stephen Logan (Patrick Duffy) fit in snugly between then-wife Beth (Robin Riker) and their daughters, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), Katie (Heather Tom) and Donna (Jennifer Gareis).</p>

49 / 55 <p>“Dysfunction… party of three? Your table is ready.” Iris Carrington (Beverlee McKinsey) despised stepmother Rachel Davis (Victoria Wyndham) as much as her father, Mac Cory (Douglass Watson), adored her. And let’s just say that Iris wasn’t shy about making her opinion of Rachel <em>exceedingly</em> well-known.</p>

50 / 55 <p>They are women, hear them roar! They don’t come much fiercer or feistier than Llanview’s Cramers: Starr Manning (Kristen Alderson), her aunt Kelly Cramer (Gina Tognoni), her cousin Blair Manning (Kassie DePaiva), grand dame Dorian Lord (Robin Strasser), her daughter Cassie Callison (Laura Koffman), adopted Cramer Langston Wilde (Brittany Underwood) and yet another of Dorian’s daughter’s Adriana (future <em>Brooklyn Nine-Nine</em> star Melissa Fumero).</p>

51 / 55 <p>It wasn’t until 2009 that Chance Chancellor (then John Driscoll) got to meet father Phillip (Thom Bierdz). The poor guy had run off on babymama Nina Webster (Tricia Cast) and played dead for years for fear of how Genoa City would react to his realization that he was gay.</p>