First Look as Harry and Meghan’s Real-Life Love Story Comes to the Screen — Fairy-Tale Wedding, Royal Pains and More
“No one sees what’s happened behind closed doors.”
Most everyone is familiar with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, and those who have followed their high-profile love story can agree that their romance has been much like a soap plot. In fact, daytime fans may not be aware but Markle has a connection to soaps and actually appeared in one episode of General Hospital as Jill back in 2002.
Ever since it was announced that Netflix would be featuring a six-part documentary series titled Harry & Meghan, many have anxiously been awaiting its release. While no premiere date has been reported as of yet, only that it’ll be coming soon on the streaming service, the very first trailer just dropped and by the looks of it, the couple, who shares a son Archie Harrison and daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana, has a lot to say…
Viewers will not only find out why they wanted to make the documentary, they’ll be taken on a journey from the early days of their relationship and be privy to personal photos from their adventures, their wedding, why they stepped back from the royal family and so much more.
More: Star’s photos of a ‘rough couple of days’
While we’ve all heard the various controversial news stories surrounding the couple since they first began dating in 2016, in the trailer these words ring true, “No one sees what’s happened behind closed doors,” and now is your chance to hear from them — in their own words — about the good times, and the bad, the laughter and the tears…
“I had to do everything I could to protect my family,” Harry opened up in one scene, while Meghan added, “When the stakes were this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”
Get a sneak peek into what to expect in the newly released trailer below…
Have you followed Harry and Meghan’s story and will you be tuning in to hear what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have to say? We sure plan to.
With General Hospital being Markle’s second acting gig, take a look through our gallery below featuring over 60 stars who got their start on soaps.
Video: Netflix