News Roundup: The Future of ‘Sinn,’ Second Chance Romances and Flashbacks Galore
Plus, sneak peeks at what’s coming next!
Hey, it’s the holiday season, and there’s a lot going on! So we totally get that you may not have had time to keep up with all the latest news and plot twists from Bold & Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and Young & Restless. But that’s why you keep us around, right? Read on, and we’ll not only catch you up on the latest real-life news, we’ll tell you who did what to whom on the soaps last week. Heck, we’ll even give you spoilers for what’s coming up and even a few tidbits about your favorite primetime shows!
The Bold and the Beautiful
Thanksgiving may be in the rearview mirror, but supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk teases that we’re going to have a”Sinn”ful holiday season just around the corner. Plus, it may finally be do-or-die for Sheila!
- Viewers have been very vocal about Thomas and Steffy’s involvement in their parents’ relationship, and executive producer and head writer Bradley Bell has finally responded!
- When the cameras stopped rolling, Annika Noelle (Hope) took a few moments to share a beauty tip with… Thorsten Kaye?!?
- It has not been an easy time for Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke), but she’s finally stepping forward with an update on her recent injury!
- Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) revealed the parenting hack that keeps her kids daydreaming — and it’s something that could help every parent!
What Went Down Last Week: Douglas shocked Steffy with the truth about his dad and the CPS call, and a showdown ensued between Thomas and his sister. Meanwhile, in Brooke’s living room, Carter confronted Bill after hearing him declare his love to Katie immediately after being shot down by her sister. Later, as the Logan girls supported Brooke, they got a boost of love and support when Stephen Logan returned with his new lady love, Lucy. Over at Eric’s, Taylor was absolutely appalled to learn that Thomas made the CPS call to frame Brooke. She then found herself walking down the aisle and facing a moment of truth at the altar — would she tell Ridge and risk her future with him as Steffy insisted or keep quiet as Thomas urged?
Days of Our Lives
Kristian Alfonso and Peter Reckell are both on their way back to Salem, but if Days of Our Lives wants to do the inevitable Bo and Hope reunion, there are a few mistakes they absolutely can’t make!
- We know Ciara’s coming back, but what about Ben? Could he actually make an appearance — and what would that mean for Alex??
- Sorry Susan, but for the new Stefano to rise, you’re going to have to die! (Or at least stay dead following that car crash…)
- As loved ones said their final farewell to John Aniston, fans were given a glimpse of the memorial service held in a place near and dear to their hearts.
- Celebrate Nadia Bjorlin’s 23rd year on Days of Our Lives with a look back at Ghoul Girl and a freshly updated gallery of Chloe’s life and how she’s ended up with a brainwashed beau!
With November sweeps coming to an end and viewers settling in for the holidays, it seemed like the perfect time for Curtis to offer up a review of what’s working what isn’t in this week’s column. Are the literally explosive storylines enough to pull Days of Our Lives out of the slump it previously seemed stuck in?
What Went Down Last Week: Despite Susan seeing his face, Xander let her go. Ava recaptured her and, upon “Charlie’s” urging, drove herself and Susan off a cliff. An in-pursuit EJ watched the car explode. He later drowned his sorrows at the crash site where he heard rustling from the cliff — just as the doll Susan long ago made for Marlena fell off a shelf. After hearing a rescued Bonnie’s description of her captor, Sarah asked Xander if he was the kidnapper. Wendy and Johnny freed themselves from Rolf’s capture and left him tied up in his Jakarta lab. At Thanksgiving dinner, Jada decided to keep the baby and co-parent with Eric. But after a heated confrontation with Nicole, she changed her mind about motherhood. Abe pulled strings so Chanel could enjoy Thanksgiving dinner with her family in the interrogation room, and Alex delighted Stephanie with an intimate and nostalgic turkey dinner.
General Hospital
Nina may just have meddled in Carly’s business for the last time. Because as formidable as “Sona” is, we’re pretty sure Carly knows the one former enemy out there who can split them up! All it’ll take is one simple little phone call…
- A good support system makes all the difference in good times and bad, and Kelly Thiebaud (Britt) clearly has one of the best as her General Hospital co-stars rallied around the actress!
- Some actors may go running for the hills when they learn they’re filming these types of scenes, but not Evan Hofer (Dex). He’s all in!
- Set your DVRs because Ryan Paevey (ex-Nathan) is appearing back on our screens in a new Hallmark Countdown to Christmas movie, and we’ve got all the details!
Dustin was dealt a few emotional blows by what went down on General Hospital. As he explains in this week’s column, he’d bee holding out hope that Britt might get better and that Luke was live and being held hostage. Instead, we now know Britt’s in a state of decline and Ethan, not Luke, is Victor’s captive.
What Went Down Last Week: Robert confronted Holly about her working for Victor. She admitted Victor was holding Ethan hostage to force her to do his bidding, including framing Anna for Lucy’s murder. However, she explained Lucy was alive. Later when Robert acquired the diamond necklace from Britt and Cody, Holly drugged her ex in order to swipe it. Britt learned that she was in stage three of Huntington’s Disease and only had five to 15 years left. After Joss nursed Dex back to health, he passionately kissed her. And as Chase learned from Dante that the cop asked Brook Lynn to write a letter to help him get reinstated on the force, which she had yet to produce, Brook Lynn struck a deal with Linc to get her songs back.
The Young and the Restless
Abby and Chance’s marriage may be just about dead and buried at this point, but that doesn’t mean the cop’s destined for a life alone! And Melissa Ordway, of all people, might just have tipped us off as to who he’ll fall for next!
- As Michael Graziadei returned to Young & Restless, he shared a little tease of his homecoming — and we got you caught up with Daniel’s whole wild life in our new photo gallery!
- We all know how much Adam and Nick hate each other, but how does Joshua Morrow really feel about his “sibling” and their rivalry?
- On the anniversary of Peter Bergman’s debut, celebrate all things Jack with a photo album packed full of all memories from the Abbott Golden Boy!
Young & Restless may have had a short week thanks to the holiday festivities, but that didn’t mean Candace didn’t have plenty to say in her column this week! From Daniel’s return to Diane joining in on the Abbott Thanksgiving dinner, it was a deliciously soapy feast.
What Went Down This Week: Adam’s impulsive proposal to Sally became a debacle when he grabbed her arm and Nick intervened. Later, Adam told her they were meant to be together. Daniel returned to Genoa City and reminisced with Lily before confessing to Phyllis that he and Heather were on the rocks. Ashley and Diane’s latest clash was interrupted by Jack, and the tension carried over to the Abbott Thanksgiving. Nate made up with Elena, only to stand her up for a late-night gabfest with Victoria. Victor was stunned to learn Abby and Chance were on the outs, Mariah and Tessa updated Sharon that their adoption fell through (this on the heels of Noah opening up to her about Audra’s miscarriage), and Johnny sat down with Chelsea at Thanksgiving after Connor confided in him about her recent struggles.
In Other News
- As we celebrated Thanksgiving, Soaps.com served up food for thought with a photo gallery stuffed full of everything that we’re grateful for from this past year of Young & Restless, Bold & Beautiful, Days of Our Lives and General Hospital — plus all the storyline “turkeys” we could do without!
- Plus, we celebrated the start of the holiday season with a gallery of the greatest Thanksgiving memories stretching back through the entire history of daytime!
- Days of Our Lives‘ Judi Evans (Bonnie) stepped back in time to reflect on Another World‘s Paulina and reveal who she thinks her character should have wound up with… Joe or Jake?
- Get ready to do a double-take, Yellowstone fans, as you check out Monica’s whole new look!