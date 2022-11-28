News Roundup: The Future of ‘Sinn,’ Second Chance Romances and Flashbacks Galore

Plus, sneak peeks at what’s coming next!

Hey, it’s the holiday season, and there’s a lot going on! So we totally get that you may not have had time to keep up with all the latest news and plot twists from Bold & Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and Young & Restless. But that’s why you keep us around, right? Read on, and we’ll not only catch you up on the latest real-life news, we’ll tell you who did what to whom on the soaps last week. Heck, we’ll even give you spoilers for what’s coming up and even a few tidbits about your favorite primetime shows!

The Bold and the Beautiful

Thanksgiving may be in the rearview mirror, but supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk teases that we’re going to have a”Sinn”ful holiday season just around the corner. Plus, it may finally be do-or-die for Sheila!

In this week’s Bold & Beautiful column, Richard gives big props to the writers for having Steffy step up to the plate. But like the rest of us, he can’t help wondering if Taylor or one of her children will finally come clean… and who’ll pay the price once the you-know-what hits the fan!

What Went Down Last Week: Douglas shocked Steffy with the truth about his dad and the CPS call, and a showdown ensued between Thomas and his sister. Meanwhile, in Brooke’s living room, Carter confronted Bill after hearing him declare his love to Katie immediately after being shot down by her sister. Later, as the Logan girls supported Brooke, they got a boost of love and support when Stephen Logan returned with his new lady love, Lucy. Over at Eric’s, Taylor was absolutely appalled to learn that Thomas made the CPS call to frame Brooke. She then found herself walking down the aisle and facing a moment of truth at the altar — would she tell Ridge and risk her future with him as Steffy insisted or keep quiet as Thomas urged?

Days of Our Lives

Kristian Alfonso and Peter Reckell are both on their way back to Salem, but if Days of Our Lives wants to do the inevitable Bo and Hope reunion, there are a few mistakes they absolutely can’t make!

With November sweeps coming to an end and viewers settling in for the holidays, it seemed like the perfect time for Curtis to offer up a review of what’s working what isn’t in this week’s column. Are the literally explosive storylines enough to pull Days of Our Lives out of the slump it previously seemed stuck in?

What Went Down Last Week: Despite Susan seeing his face, Xander let her go. Ava recaptured her and, upon “Charlie’s” urging, drove herself and Susan off a cliff. An in-pursuit EJ watched the car explode. He later drowned his sorrows at the crash site where he heard rustling from the cliff — just as the doll Susan long ago made for Marlena fell off a shelf. After hearing a rescued Bonnie’s description of her captor, Sarah asked Xander if he was the kidnapper. Wendy and Johnny freed themselves from Rolf’s capture and left him tied up in his Jakarta lab. At Thanksgiving dinner, Jada decided to keep the baby and co-parent with Eric. But after a heated confrontation with Nicole, she changed her mind about motherhood. Abe pulled strings so Chanel could enjoy Thanksgiving dinner with her family in the interrogation room, and Alex delighted Stephanie with an intimate and nostalgic turkey dinner.