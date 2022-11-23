Credit: ABC, NBC, Howard Wise/JPI (2), Jill Johnson/JPI, Paramount Network screenshot

We’re more grateful for some stuff than others.

As Thanksgiving draws so close that we can practically taste the cranberry sauce, we’re looking back at 2022 and sizing up some of primetime as well as daytime’s most memorable shows and stories, twists of plot and people of interest. Which sounds like a good thing, right? Except, of course, for the fact that not every one of those was memorable for the reason(s) that could have possibly been intended.

So, included in the below photo gallery, you’ll find not only the characters and curveballs from The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful — as well as Grey’s Anatomy, Chicago P.D., Yellowstone and more — that left us buzzing with excitement, you’ll also find the ones that left us groaning in disapproval.

And we’ll admit that it feels kinda mean to shine a spotlight on the misses as well as the hits, especially at this time of year. But then, we always want our soaps, whether afternoon, evening or streaming, to be their very best. So it’s with a spirit of “Come on, you can do it!” that we’re pointing out the stuff that fizzled as well as the stuff that sizzled.

After you check out our picks for the year’s “turkeys” and the stories that had you coming back for seconds in the below gallery, hit the comments with your selections. As an added bonus, not a single item will add a calorie to your Thanksgiving intake.