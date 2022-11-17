Credit: ABC

“I’ll definitely be back to visit.”

Ladies and gents, Meredith Grey has left the building. In case the midseason finale of Grey’s Anatomy — in which Mer resigned her position, made plans to move to Boston and saw the house she’s called home for years catch fire — didn’t drive home the point, the primetime soap’s titular heroine is outta there.

Going into season 19, we were warned that both Meredith and portrayer Ellen Pompeo would be making limited appearances. And in her November 17th Instagram post, the actress basically made her departure official.

“I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith Grey and the show for 19 seasons,” she wrote. “Through it all… none of it… would have been possible without the best fans in the world.

“You all are riders, and you all have made the ride so fun and iconic,” she continued. “I love you madly and appreciate you right back. This isn’t your first time on the roller coaster. You know the show must go on, and I’ll definitely be back to visit.”

It’s a safe bet that executives at ABC will be keeping a close eye on ratings for the show to see if Pompeo’s exit has a negative impact when it returns on February 23. So far, this season has seen the primetime soap working hard to reinvent itself, having introduced a slew of new interns — and, by extension, storylines — including the addition of Niko Terho as Dr. Lucas Adams, the nephew of the late, much-loved Dr. Derek Shepherd.

