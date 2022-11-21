News Roundup: A Doomed Wedding, Steamy Secrets Revealed and a Farewell to a Daytime Legend

Credit: ABC screenshot, CBS screenshot, John Paschal/JPI, Howard Wise/JPI

Plus, sneak peeks at what’s coming next!

With so much going on in the world of daytime, it’s easy to miss a story or two — including some of the biggest ones unfolding on screen. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with our guide to everything that went down last week on Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. Plus, we’ve got previews of what to expect next and even coverage of primetime’s best sudsers!

The Bold and the Beautiful

If Thomas thinks he’s going to get out of this whole CPS thing without it doing serious damage to his rep, we might have a bridge to sell him. It may just be time for him to lean into the whole bad-boy thing and team up with the last person we’d expect to get him out of this mess!

The Ridge/Taylor wedding was the only game in town this week, and as Richard points out in his column , there were a few things that made no sense… including how Ridge reacted to what Thomas had to say. Plus, why the end of Ridge and Brooke’s marriage made no sense whatsoever.

What Went Down Last Week: Ridge, minutes after annulling his marriage to Brooke, got down on bended knee and proposed to Taylor. Thomas was thrilled that his parents were remarrying but was also sweating bullets because Douglas restored the files on his voice-changing app and discovered that his dad had framed Brooke! The kid was none too pleased but obeyed his father to keep quiet as the Forresters gathered to celebrate the impending nuptials of Ridge and Taylor. While Brooke leaned on her sisters for support, Ridge told Eric, Steffy and Taylor that his former wife had called CPS. By Friday, Taylor and Ridge’s wedding day had arrived, and Bill made yet another pitch to win Brooke back. As he told her he loved her more than Katie, a shocked Carter listened at the door!

Days of Our Lives

It wasn’t just Days of Our Lives fans, but the entire daytime world who mourned the passing of John Aniston. Soaps.com paid tribute to Victor Kiriakis’ legendary portrayer with a photo-filled salute to his life, both on-screen and off.

As Days of Our Lives flirted with some seriously heavy topics, Curtis admits in this week’s column that he’s genuinely curious about where they might lead — or who they might kill — next. Plus, the biggest surprise of the week wasn’t Ava’s extra-vicious turn or Chanel’s dark secret, but that Rafe might actually be… interesting? Woah!

What Went Down Last Week: After ending things with Rafe, Nicole learned Jada was pregnant and assumed Eric would want to “do the right thing.” Jada wanted nothing to do with Eric after he admitted his feelings for Nicole. That didn’t stop him from vowing to support her decision no matter what. Xander confided in Gwen about working with Ava, who raised her ransom demand once an undercover Steve and Kayla rescued Tripp. EJ agreed to pay the $30 million, but Charlie suggested Ava kill Susan instead. Chanel admitted to Allie that she’d had an affair with a professor while in college. When his wife confronted her on a rooftop, Chanel accidentally pushed the woman to her death. Johnny and Wendy found Rolf, but he figured out their ruse and stabbed them both with a syringe. Gabi started to doubt Li, while Alex and Justin were shocked by what they found in the garden shed.