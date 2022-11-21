News Roundup: A Doomed Wedding, Steamy Secrets Revealed and a Farewell to a Daytime Legend
With so much going on in the world of daytime, it’s easy to miss a story or two — including some of the biggest ones unfolding on screen. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with our guide to everything that went down last week on Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. Plus, we’ve got previews of what to expect next and even coverage of primetime’s best sudsers!
The Bold and the Beautiful
If Thomas thinks he’s going to get out of this whole CPS thing without it doing serious damage to his rep, we might have a bridge to sell him. It may just be time for him to lean into the whole bad-boy thing and team up with the last person we’d expect to get him out of this mess!
- The wedding of the year is about to start, but when the dust settles, will Ridge really stick with Taylor or (try to) go running right back to Brooke? Plus, check out all the gorgeous shots from “Tridge’s” nuptials!
- In the midst of Taylor and Ridge’s reunion and wedding, Krista Allen sent a message to “battered and bruised” fans of “Tridge.”
- A terrifying road rage incident left Denise Richards (Shauna) in the line of fire — and as horrifying as that is, we mean that literally.
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) shared a video of son Rise and his new best friend that may just “bee” the cutest thing you’ve seen!
What Went Down Last Week: Ridge, minutes after annulling his marriage to Brooke, got down on bended knee and proposed to Taylor. Thomas was thrilled that his parents were remarrying but was also sweating bullets because Douglas restored the files on his voice-changing app and discovered that his dad had framed Brooke! The kid was none too pleased but obeyed his father to keep quiet as the Forresters gathered to celebrate the impending nuptials of Ridge and Taylor. While Brooke leaned on her sisters for support, Ridge told Eric, Steffy and Taylor that his former wife had called CPS. By Friday, Taylor and Ridge’s wedding day had arrived, and Bill made yet another pitch to win Brooke back. As he told her he loved her more than Katie, a shocked Carter listened at the door!
Days of Our Lives
It wasn’t just Days of Our Lives fans, but the entire daytime world who mourned the passing of John Aniston. Soaps.com paid tribute to Victor Kiriakis’ legendary portrayer with a photo-filled salute to his life, both on-screen and off.
- Is Days of Our Lives about to tackle a topic daytime has been avoiding for far too long? Jada’s story gives them the perfect opportunity to take on abortion — if they have the courage to go there!
- As we finally learned what Paulina and Chanel had done years ago, fans started worrying that maybe the show had gone too far with two (formerly?) beloved characters.
- Ava and Susan’s (likely) demises may just be the beginning of far darker times ahead for the folks of Salem!
- Judi Evans took a fond look back at one of Justin and Adrienne’s milestone moments that just so happened to have an extra special tie to the late John Aniston.
As Days of Our Lives flirted with some seriously heavy topics, Curtis admits in this week’s column that he’s genuinely curious about where they might lead — or who they might kill — next. Plus, the biggest surprise of the week wasn’t Ava’s extra-vicious turn or Chanel’s dark secret, but that Rafe might actually be… interesting? Woah!
What Went Down Last Week: After ending things with Rafe, Nicole learned Jada was pregnant and assumed Eric would want to “do the right thing.” Jada wanted nothing to do with Eric after he admitted his feelings for Nicole. That didn’t stop him from vowing to support her decision no matter what. Xander confided in Gwen about working with Ava, who raised her ransom demand once an undercover Steve and Kayla rescued Tripp. EJ agreed to pay the $30 million, but Charlie suggested Ava kill Susan instead. Chanel admitted to Allie that she’d had an affair with a professor while in college. When his wife confronted her on a rooftop, Chanel accidentally pushed the woman to her death. Johnny and Wendy found Rolf, but he figured out their ruse and stabbed them both with a syringe. Gabi started to doubt Li, while Alex and Justin were shocked by what they found in the garden shed.
General Hospital
In case you couldn’t tell, figuring out the true identity of the Hook killer has been driving us absolutely crazy. But this week, General Hospital finally may have given us the one clue we needed to put the pieces together — and it’s a complete shock!
- We knew the time would come sooner or later, but at least it looks like General Hospital may have just cast the perfect character to usher Britt off the show.
- When General Hospital had to bring in a temporary recast for Nikolas, Tyler Christopher had a few words to say to the show’s Powers That Be!
- Celebrate the 24th birthday of Laura Wright’s daughter with a look back at her life in pictures. You won’t believe how much she’s grown!
- We celebrated Luke and Laura’s 41st wedding anniversary (or what would have been, if they were still married!) with a photo album full of rare, classic photos.
Robert pulled a fast one on Holly, and that move had Dustin cheering in this week’s column. Elsewhere, he called out Elizabeth’s parents for continuing to prove just how awful they really are at the whole “raising children” thing, and gave a big thumb’s up to Liz managing to get the upper hand with Esme.
What Went Down Last Week: Jeff returned to Port Charles to try and make amends with Liz, only to wind up being sucker-punched by Finn. Jeff asked his daughter for a second chance, but Liz feared her involvement in Reiko’s death would cause her to lose Finn. Nikolas was forced to admit to Liz that he had Esme hostage in Wyndemere so they came up with a plan to deal with her. Joss was forced to hide the wounded Dex in her dorm room. She turned to Carly for help getting antibiotics and nursed him back to health. We learned that Holly had shot Lucy and framed Anna, and later Robert set a trap and caught her betraying Anna’s safehouse location. Valentin made arrangements to get Anna safely out of the country until they could prove her innocence. Finally, Austin arranged for Britt to meet with one of the lead doctors researching Huntington’s Disease.
The Young and the Restless
In a Soaps.com exclusive, Melissa Ordway and Bryton James gave us the scoop on Abby and Devon’s hook-up, including whether or not this could become something more. Plus, they revealed what it was really like to film those stair sex scenes!
- Yikes! Phyllis, Ashley, and Nikki are so desperate to rid Genoa City of Diane, they may be about to bring the wrong person to town — and that could have dire consequences for their loved-ones!
- The Nick/Sally/Adam triangle is, we’re pretty sure, just getting started, but Joshua Morrow is already pretty sure he knows whose heart is going to get broken!
- On the anniversary of his death, we pay tribute to the man who lent such light to Lance Prentiss even as his own life seemed too often marked by tragedy.
- Christel Khalil (Lily), Amelia Heinle (Victoria) and Sean Dominic (Nate) “crossed enemy lines” to reveal what really goes on when the cameras stop rolling.
Candace had no problem offering up what she was sure were some unpopular opinions in this week’s column, but that doesn’t mean she didn’t find plenty to love! Sure, the Devon/Abby twist was crazy, but it’s also a ton of fun! And after such a slow burn for months with Diane’s return, it looks like the you-know-what is about to hit the fan!
What Went Down This Week: Phyllis, Nikki, and Ashley’s vendetta ratcheted up to the point that Diane declared war on her enemies, including Tucker, and Jack went ballistic on Ashley after learning McCall was targeting Jabot! Noah cleared the air with Allie about Audra, Sally turned down Nick’s offer of a business loan — but they decided to go official as a couple — and Adam helped Chelsea explain her suicide attempt to Connor. This took place after she moved into Tessa and Mariah’s former apartment over Crimson Lights at Sharon’s behest. “Teriah” relocated to the tack house in anticipation of starting a family. Finally, Chance wanted to call it quits with Abby, who cried on her mother’s shoulder after admitting she’d cheated on her husband with Devon.
In Other News
- It’s so hard to say goodbye — especially after nearly two decades! But it looks like Ellen Pompeo may be bidding us farewell in a message that also shared her thoughts on the future of the primetime soap.
- Get ready to party Yellowstone style! We’ve got all the hottest photos from the hit show’s Season 5 premier party. Stop on in, why don’t you? After all, everyone who is anyone was there!
- When Amazon rescued a long-running soap from cancellation, we couldn’t help but wonder what other sudsers might find new life online!
- It’s not really a secret that Bold & Beautiful‘s Eric has always been one of Brooke’s biggest supporters. Will he be able to talk Ridge out of trading the blonde for his other favorite wife, Taylor?
- Fans know that whenever someone gets into a car on a soap, there’s a pretty good chance that something bad is going to happen. That will definitely prove true this week as Days of Our Lives sets the stage for a tragedy which could have far-reaching consequences!
- Sally recent declared that she wants a whole lot less drama in her life… but this week, Adam is going to make things very messy by asking one very simple question which brings about a whole lot of complications.