News Roundup: Jaw-Dropping Returns, Heartbreaking Illnesses and Real-Life Scandals We Can Barely Believe

Curtis Harding

12 hours ago

Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI, Howard Wise/JPI (2), ABC/Courtesy of the Everett Collection, ABC screenshot

Plus, sneak peeks at what’s coming next! 

With so much going on in the world of daytime, it’s easy to miss a story or two — including some of the biggest ones unfolding on screen. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with our guide to everything that went down last week on Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. Plus, we’ve got previews of what to expect next and even coverage of primetime’s best sudsers!

The Bold and the Beautiful

Steffy hears secret B&B

Steffy had better watch out because she may soon be facing a new threat even more frightening than Sheila — and there’s no telling what could happen when this truth comes out!

  • If there’s one thing Annika Noelle says about her character, it’s that she’s one of the most forgiving people out there. But there’s one betrayal, she acknowledges, that Hope may never be able to get over.
  • Did People magazine, of all things, just discover Bold & Beautiful‘s next heartthrob? They may have, and he’s already got a surprising soap connection.
  • As Brooke weighs her options (check out the recap below), Katherine Kelly Lang made her grandbabies’ lives a beach when the family took a detour for some fun in the sun!  
  • Wait, that’s Zane?! You won’t believe how much Heather Tom’s son grew when we weren’t looking!
In this week’s column, Richard asks why the writers seem so determined to hurt Taylor, Steffy and Thomas… and predicts the worst is yet to come. Plus, Ridge just did something so awful it topped all his other awfulness!

What Went Down Last Week: Deacon romanced Sheila, who was treated to a change of scenery and a slow dance. Bill put the moves on Brooke again, and Thomas tried to kiss Hope after the fashion show. She dodged his attempt and warned him it could never happen again. Liam apologized for ditching his wife on her big night, and Brooke was gobsmacked when Carter showed up with annulment papers from Ridge. Katie, Liam and Hope were also stunned by the move, but Steffy, Thomas, and Taylor were delighted. Ridge gave Brooke another chance to come clean about the CPS call and alluded to Thomas being the issue between them. In the end, Brooke signed the annulment papers, but vowed to find out exactly what Thomas did to end her marriage!

Days of Our Lives

Days mash bo hope ciara nicole marlena john

Talk about big news! During the annual Day of Days fan event, the soap rolled out one shocker after another. First came word that Kristian Alfonso (Hope), Peter Reckell (Bo) and Victoria Konefal (Ciara) would all be returning. As if that weren’t enough, they then rolled out an action-packed promo teasing big twists galore, all of which you can check out here.

Even as Days of Our Lives leaned into some familiar soap tropes, Curtis is excited in this week’s column that the stories are finally taking off. Ava and EJ’s war is getting ugly, Eric and Nicole are giving into their passion at the worst possible moment and we may finally learn what Chanel supposedly did!

What Went Down Last Week: Abe and Paulina both won their elections, but their celebration was short-lived when Chanel was arrested on suspicion of murder. Eric and Nicole finally admitted their feelings for each other and reunited. But just as Nicole told Rafe he’s been right about her feelings for Eric all along, Eric and Jada learned she was pregnant. After Xander kidnapped Susan, Ava demanded $20 million from EJ, who kidnapped Tripp in response. Ava turned to Steve for help. Bonnie discovered Susan in the shed, but Xander tied her up as well. With Anna’s help, Johnny and Wendy learned the location of the pilot who flew Rolf out of town. Chad told Stephanie he was interested in her, but he didn’t know if he’d ever be ready to move on from Abby. She understood and opened herself up to the possibility of romance with Alex. Chloe and Stefan decided to date, and Sonny grew sympathetic to a vulnerable Leo.  

General Hospital

gh willow dies mashup

As Willow’s cancer progresses to its end stage, she’s pretty much down to one chance of survival now: finding her family! It looks like the truth about Nina is about to come out — and that can’t be sitting well with Carly! But even if it does, there’s no guarantee Nina can save her daughter. And if not, there’d only be one option (and person) left!

Something downright amazing happened to Dustin this week as he realized that he was excited every day to tune in! Pretty much every episode was a winner, he writes in this week’s column, and even the stories we saw coming from a mile away like Willow’s bone marrow transplant are on fire.

What Went Down Last Week: Liz told Finn the truth about her father, Reiko, and his late wife’s tumble down the stairs, causing him to turn around and walk out on her. Esme escaped from her locked room in Wyndemere, and moments later Nikolas was attacked by the hook. Nikolas managed to recapture Esme, but not before Liz saw her and reported Esme back in town. After reading the DNA results, Cody lied to Mac and claimed he wasn’t his son. Britt informed him that if he was Leopold’s son then he may have a claim to Peter’s necklace. Anna’s escape attempt went wrong when Heather was added into the mix, and they both escaped after the van being driven by Dex crashed. Dex, though, was shot and landed on Joss’ doorstep where she patched him up and hid him. Willow learned her leukemia had advanced to stage four and would need a bone marrow transplant. Finally, in prison, Cyrus warned Laura that Anna could be in danger from Olivia Jerome.

The Young and the Restless

Summer Kyle Y&R

Whenever someone grows ill on a soap opera, it’s almost always a surefire sign that there’s a major story headed our way. And with Harrison’s latest diagnosis, we’ve got the sinking feeling Kyle and Summer are about to have one heck of a bombshell dropped on them!

In this week’s column, Candace is all but certain that Audra’s baby bombshell will turn messy! This is a soap, after all, as Devon and Abby’s sex scandal just showed us, Young & Restless is finally embracing the mess!

What Went Down This Week: Billy pulled Chelsea off the ledge when she attempted suicide and vowed to stand by her through her recovery, which didn’t go over big with Lily. Nate accepted Victoria’s job offer at Newman Media and was bewildered when Elena wasn’t pleased. This left Sally boxing up her office and refereeing between Nick and Adam, who tried to blame his brother for the situation. Devon and Lily learned Nate had conspired with Victoria, which led to a heart-to-heart and fond remembrances of Neil. Meanwhile, Diane suffered the consequences of hiding a secret when Kyle declared he may never trust her again, and Phyllis went into meltdown mode when Jack still blamed her for the drama. Will Ashley’s plan to lure Tucker for information work? She put it into motion, so we’ll soon find out.

the city mashup

What's Coming Up…

Now that you're all caught up on what went down last week, here's a glimpse of what's just around the corner!

  • We hate to say it, but it looks like Bold & Beautiful‘s Douglas may want to tread carefully this week as he of all people, confronts his dad about framing Brooke! Will he convince Thomas to change his course or just cause him to double down?
  • Diane may finally reach the breaking point this week on Young & Restless as she puts Ashley, Phyllis and Nikki on notice. Will she be able to turn the tables before they take her down?
Take a look at our photo gallery covering some of the most upsetting real-life scandals ever to hit primetime.
daughter Willow Leonora Herschenfeld and actress Alicia Minshew kendall amc getty

