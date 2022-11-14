News Roundup: Jaw-Dropping Returns, Heartbreaking Illnesses and Real-Life Scandals We Can Barely Believe

Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI, Howard Wise/JPI (2), ABC/Courtesy of the Everett Collection, ABC screenshot

Plus, sneak peeks at what’s coming next!

With so much going on in the world of daytime, it’s easy to miss a story or two — including some of the biggest ones unfolding on screen. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with our guide to everything that went down last week on Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. Plus, we’ve got previews of what to expect next and even coverage of primetime’s best sudsers!

Related Story Chance Tells Abby It’s Over — and Phyllis, Nikki and Ashley Close In on Diane

The Bold and the Beautiful

Steffy had better watch out because she may soon be facing a new threat even more frightening than Sheila — and there’s no telling what could happen when this truth comes out!

In this week’s column , Richard asks why the writers seem so determined to hurt Taylor, Steffy and Thomas… and predicts the worst is yet to come. Plus, Ridge just did something so awful it topped all his other awfulness!

What Went Down Last Week: Deacon romanced Sheila, who was treated to a change of scenery and a slow dance. Bill put the moves on Brooke again, and Thomas tried to kiss Hope after the fashion show. She dodged his attempt and warned him it could never happen again. Liam apologized for ditching his wife on her big night, and Brooke was gobsmacked when Carter showed up with annulment papers from Ridge. Katie, Liam and Hope were also stunned by the move, but Steffy, Thomas, and Taylor were delighted. Ridge gave Brooke another chance to come clean about the CPS call and alluded to Thomas being the issue between them. In the end, Brooke signed the annulment papers, but vowed to find out exactly what Thomas did to end her marriage!

Days of Our Lives

Talk about big news! During the annual Day of Days fan event, the soap rolled out one shocker after another. First came word that Kristian Alfonso (Hope), Peter Reckell (Bo) and Victoria Konefal (Ciara) would all be returning. As if that weren’t enough, they then rolled out an action-packed promo teasing big twists galore, all of which you can check out here.

Even as Days of Our Lives leaned into some familiar soap tropes, Curtis is excited in this week’s column that the stories are finally taking off. Ava and EJ’s war is getting ugly, Eric and Nicole are giving into their passion at the worst possible moment and we may finally learn what Chanel supposedly did!

What Went Down Last Week: Abe and Paulina both won their elections, but their celebration was short-lived when Chanel was arrested on suspicion of murder. Eric and Nicole finally admitted their feelings for each other and reunited. But just as Nicole told Rafe he’s been right about her feelings for Eric all along, Eric and Jada learned she was pregnant. After Xander kidnapped Susan, Ava demanded $20 million from EJ, who kidnapped Tripp in response. Ava turned to Steve for help. Bonnie discovered Susan in the shed, but Xander tied her up as well. With Anna’s help, Johnny and Wendy learned the location of the pilot who flew Rolf out of town. Chad told Stephanie he was interested in her, but he didn’t know if he’d ever be ready to move on from Abby. She understood and opened herself up to the possibility of romance with Alex. Chloe and Stefan decided to date, and Sonny grew sympathetic to a vulnerable Leo.