“How is my baby girl 13 years old?!”

Back when All My Children first went off the air in 2011, Erica Kane’s beloved daughter Kendall was happily celebrating her reunion with Zach after David brought him (and half the town of Pine Valley) back to life. It was a bittersweet moment that didn’t give us a hint to the rollercoaster to come as All My Children was reborn online only to die a second death shortly later.

At the time, all we knew was that we were losing a family as we wondered how we would keep in touch with the actors who were in our homes five days a week. Luckily, thanks to the wonders of social media, we’ve been able to keep in touch with our All My Children family.

That’s why it was so heartwarming when earlier in the week, Alicia Minshew, whose own daughter wasn’t even two back when we first bid adieu to Zach and Kendall, celebrated a true milestone. Willow, in a stunning testament to the inevitable march of time, turned 13 at the Happiest Place on Earth.

“Happy birthday to my sweetest Willow who literally makes me laugh hysterically every day,” Minshew shared on Instagram. “I am constantly in awe of your kind spirit and empathetic soul. You make us so proud!”

The family celebrated the milestone beginning of her teen years with a trip to Disney World, a place very familiar to Minshew after years of ABC hosting their much-missed Super Soap Weekends in the amusement park.

As Willow’s mom put it, there was “No better place to celebrate than Walt Disney World! Thank you, to Caribe Royale Orlando for spoiling us and making Wills feel like a princess. It was a beautiful and truly memorable time.”

But what was perhaps the best part was how the post brought together so many All My Children alums to celebrate.

Eva LaRue, who went from Pine Valley’s Maria to Young & Restless‘ Celeste wished the “Happiest Birthday to your Beautiful Baby Girl!”

Another Genoa City regular who chimed in was Melissa Claire Egan, whose Chelsea has been going strong (though currently battling through a heartbreaking storyline) since ending her days as All My Children‘s Annie. She wrote what we were all thinking as she wished Willow a happy birthday. “Such a beauty,” she replied, “like her Mamma!”

Days of Our Lives‘ Ava may or may not be cracking up even as we speak, but portrayer Tamara Braun will always hold a special place in our hearts for playing Kendall’s sister-in-law Taylor. And it’s clear that Willow will always be special to her as she wished the 13-year-old a “Happy Birthday to my Tutti Frutti!”

And General Hospital‘s Cameron Mathison (Drew) couldn’t help but remind us of his Pine Valley Ryan days as he let Minshew know how beautiful a young woman her daughter has grown into.

And with that, we, too, would like to wish Willow a happy (belated) birthday, and thank Minshew for giving us this opportunity to catch up!

