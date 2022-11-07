Credit: Michael Stewart/WireImage/Getty Images

“Sadly, my energy ebbs and flows.”

One Life to Live vet Robin Strasser has shared with her fans that “I’m not well after catching breakthrough COVID four weeks ago. Apparently, now I’ve got long COVID, which means recuperation is going to take a long time.

“I’ll try my best,” she added, “but frankly, I’m really bummed out.”

I miss #OLTL & will to my dying day. I'm not well after catching #BreakThroughCOVID 4 weeks ago. Apparently, now I've got #LongCovid, which means recuperation is going to take a long time:( I'll try my best but frankly I'm really bummed out. TY for asking Debbie:) — Robin Strasser (@robinstrasser) October 28, 2022

Who wouldn’t be? Not to put too fine a point on it, but… that sucks.

In a subsequent post, the Daytime Emmy winner, who played scheme queen Dorian Lord off and on from 1979-2013, marveled that yep, long COVID “is long. Sadly, my energy ebbs and flows, disturbingly leading me back to bed.

“But no matter what,” she continued, “I’ll be up — in a nice outfit, cute hat, all my ID in my purse — to vote November 9th. I love to vote. It’s both a privilege and an honor to be a citizen!”

Though the actress is best known for her incredible run on One Life to Live, she has many other soap credits, from Another World, where she originated the role of bitchy Rachel Cory in 1967, to Days of Our Lives, where in 2019 she took over the part of wicked Vivian Alamain from another One Life to Live vet, Louise Sorel (Judith). In primetime, Strasser has appeared on series ranging from Knots Landing to Murphy Brown.

