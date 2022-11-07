Shows

Recaps

Spoilers

SheKnows.com Lifestyles

Soaps.com is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 SheMedia, LLC.

All Rights Reserved

News Roundup: Unexpected Casting News, Rating the Romances, and a Payoff Decades in the Making

Curtis Harding

8 hours ago

search for tomorrow rebecca herbst liz liam hope hugging stefan gabi hug chelsea sad jpi cbs ec mashup
Credit: ABC, CBS screenshot (2), Jill Johnson/JPI, Courtesy of the Everett Collection

Plus, sneak peeks at what’s coming next! 

With so much going on in the world of daytime, it’s easy to miss a story or two — including some of the biggest ones unfolding on screen. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with our guide to everything that went down last week on Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. Plus, we’ve got previews of what to expect next and even coverage of primetime’s best sudsers!

Related Story

The Bold and the Beautiful

Liam Hope B&B

We hate to say it, but it sure seems like Hope and Liam’s marriage is pretty much heading down the tubes! The only real question is whose arms he’ll end up in. Will it be an ex-lover, or a completely new one?

The Hope for the Future fashion show took center stage this week, and Richard writes that the backstage drama left the audience very divided in their loyalties. Plus, this week’s column asks where two important characters were and explains why they definitely should have been on hand.

What Went Down Last Week: Sheila looked back on her past as Lauren Fenmore paid a Halloween visit to Eric. The much-anticipated Hope For the Future preview got underway, with Liam spying Thomas and Hope in an embrace before the show, which left him unable to stay and support his wife. After the line proved to be a roaring success, Thomas and Hope took their bows together as Douglas proudly looked on. Afterward, Hope celebrated with Thomas at the Forrester mansion, where Ridge, Eric and Zende branded them the next dream team. At the cabin, Brooke grilled Liam about missing the show before heading home with Bill, who made a play for the blonde he just can’t get over.

Days of Our Lives

eric nicole kissing xander sarah wedding stefan gabi hugging mashup couples jpi days

Love in the afternoon? Not necessarily! We grade the show’s pairings with a romance report card. But will Days of Our Lives pass… or fail? Plus, check out our newly expanded and freshly updated couples gallery!

Though Curtis still feels like we’re on hold until November sweeps kicks in, in this week’s column, he’s pretty sure he finally got a handle on where the show’s headed — and it could end up being even more explosive than he originally thought! Now if only Days of Our Lives could give us some exciting couples…

What Went Down Last Week: Alex stole the blackmail file from an unsuspecting Sloan and gave it to Stephanie, which saved her job with Paulina. Alex then headed up a steamy photo shoot starring Eric and Nicole. After being disrespected by Victor, a broke Xander moved himself and Sarah into a seedy motel. To make money, he kidnapped Susan in exchange for a portion of the ransom Ava planned to extort from EJ. This was after Ava’s dead son Charlie appeared to encourage her bad behavior. Kristen forced Li to hire Chloe away from Basic Black, which led to Stefan and Chloe sharing a kiss. On Wendy’s first day at DiMera, she and Johnny discovered Li might have hired the same pilot to whisk Rolf away that Kristen used for her own kidnappings.    

General Hospital

Carolyn confesses to Liz GH

Fans waited 25 years to see Elizabeth confront her parents, and the scenes were well worth the wait. Unfortunately, in the same episode, viewers were less-than-thrilled by two particular Liz-related incidents. Here’s what got them ticked. 

Dustin had a special award in this week’s column for the Worst Parents In the World, and two guesses as to whose mom and dad got that one! Overall, though, he was pleasantly surprised that Liz’s story ended up making more sense than he’d thought it would. Plus, he enjoyed the surprise of seeing Laura again — coming to Valentin’s rescue, no less!

What Went Down Last Week: In Switzerland, Laura and Kevin came to Valentin and Charlotte’s rescue. Out in California, Liz was stunned to learn that as a teen, she’d confronted Finn’s wife Reiko for having an affair with her father Jeff, leading to Reiko tumbling down the stairs. Jeff and Liz erased Liz’s memory of the event and sent her away so their presence wouldn’t trigger its return. Back in Port Charles, Alexis received a letter from the hook killer detailing that the targets weren’t random, but people who wronged her. Jordan warned Joss and Trina of her theory that Joss was the intended second victim, and that the killings are all connected to Trina’s trial somehow. The girls were convinced it was Esme, who had returned. Finally, Holly was revealed as being blackmailed by Victor to betray her friends and feed him information on Anna and Robert, as he is holding a man important to her hostage.

The Young and the Restless

Victoria fume sally Y&R

It may be time for Victoria to be knocked down a peg or two — and we have a feeling Sally is just the woman for the job! After all, we hear she is looking for work right now…

As a number of stories ramp up, Candace shares in this week’s column that she was as blown away as the rest of us by Melissa Claire Egan’s performance as a heartbreakingly suicidal Chelsea. A few other stories, though, are starting to wear thin for her, from Tucker’s smarmy plotting to the dumbing down of the Abbotts to make Diane’s tale plausible.

What Went Down This Week: Billy pulled Chelsea off the ledge when she attempted suicide and vowed to stand by her through her recovery, which didn’t go over big with Lily. Nate accepted Victoria’s job offer at Newman Media and was bewildered when Elena wasn’t pleased. This left Sally boxing up her office and refereeing between Nick and Adam, who tried to blame his brother for the situation. Devon and Lily learned Nate had conspired with Victoria, which led to a heart-to-heart and fond remembrances of Neil. Meanwhile, Diane suffered the consequences of hiding a secret when Kyle declared he may never trust her again, and Phyllis went into meltdown mode when Jack still blamed her for the drama. Will Ashley’s plan to lure Tucker for information work? She put it into motion, so we’ll soon find out.

In Other News

search for tomorrow mashup ec

What’s Coming Up…

Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here’s a glimpse of what’s just around the corner!

  • Eric and Nicole’s feelings for each other may finally be reaching the boiling point this week on Days of Our Lives, but will Jada’s inconveniently timed medical emergency put them on ice?
  • Most of Genoa City has been looking for a way to get rid of Diane from pretty much the moment she reappeared, but this week, it looks like they may finally get some help from the most unlikely of allies: Tucker!
Get to know the cast of Blue Bloods and meet the real-life partners that are cuffed to some of your favorite stars!
blue bloods cast View Photos
edge-of-night-joel-crothers-ec

Previous in News

On the Anniversary of His Death at Just 44, a Loving Tribute to a Soap-Hopping Leading Man Taken From Us by AIDS Only Months After His Castmate

Next in News

One Life to Live Legend Shares a Health Update: 'Frankly, I'm Really Bummed Out'
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 23: Actress Robin Strasser attends the "All My Children" & "One Life To Live" premiere at Jack H. Skirball Center for the Performing Arts on April 23, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Stewart/WireImage)

Newswire

Powered by
Back to Top

sheknows family:

she media

stylecaster

sheknows

blogher

Soaps.com is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Our Brands

ad