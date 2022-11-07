News Roundup: Unexpected Casting News, Rating the Romances, and a Payoff Decades in the Making

Credit: ABC, CBS screenshot (2), Jill Johnson/JPI, Courtesy of the Everett Collection

Plus, sneak peeks at what’s coming next!

With so much going on in the world of daytime, it’s easy to miss a story or two — including some of the biggest ones unfolding on screen. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with our guide to everything that went down last week on Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. Plus, we’ve got previews of what to expect next and even coverage of primetime’s best sudsers!

The Bold and the Beautiful

We hate to say it, but it sure seems like Hope and Liam’s marriage is pretty much heading down the tubes! The only real question is whose arms he’ll end up in. Will it be an ex-lover, or a completely new one?

The Hope for the Future fashion show took center stage this week, and Richard writes that the backstage drama left the audience very divided in their loyalties. Plus, this week’s column asks where two important characters were and explains why they definitely should have been on hand.

What Went Down Last Week: Sheila looked back on her past as Lauren Fenmore paid a Halloween visit to Eric. The much-anticipated Hope For the Future preview got underway, with Liam spying Thomas and Hope in an embrace before the show, which left him unable to stay and support his wife. After the line proved to be a roaring success, Thomas and Hope took their bows together as Douglas proudly looked on. Afterward, Hope celebrated with Thomas at the Forrester mansion, where Ridge, Eric and Zende branded them the next dream team. At the cabin, Brooke grilled Liam about missing the show before heading home with Bill, who made a play for the blonde he just can’t get over.

Days of Our Lives

Love in the afternoon? Not necessarily! We grade the show’s pairings with a romance report card. But will Days of Our Lives pass… or fail? Plus, check out our newly expanded and freshly updated couples gallery!

Though Curtis still feels like we’re on hold until November sweeps kicks in, in this week’s column, he’s pretty sure he finally got a handle on where the show’s headed — and it could end up being even more explosive than he originally thought! Now if only Days of Our Lives could give us some exciting couples…

What Went Down Last Week: Alex stole the blackmail file from an unsuspecting Sloan and gave it to Stephanie, which saved her job with Paulina. Alex then headed up a steamy photo shoot starring Eric and Nicole. After being disrespected by Victor, a broke Xander moved himself and Sarah into a seedy motel. To make money, he kidnapped Susan in exchange for a portion of the ransom Ava planned to extort from EJ. This was after Ava’s dead son Charlie appeared to encourage her bad behavior. Kristen forced Li to hire Chloe away from Basic Black, which led to Stefan and Chloe sharing a kiss. On Wendy’s first day at DiMera, she and Johnny discovered Li might have hired the same pilot to whisk Rolf away that Kristen used for her own kidnappings.