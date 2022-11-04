Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; Patrick Harbron/CBS via Getty Images

See the CBS primetime faves off-screen with the ones they love.

CBS’ Blue Bloods is one of primetime’s most-popular shows and viewers everywhere have made it a point to be there for the Reagan family’s “Sunday dinners” each Friday night at 10 pm. In the reel-world, fans may know them as Henry, Frank, Erin, Danny and Jamie Reagan and often follow along as they, and those around them, work to investigate NYPD crimes and solve cases. However, in the real-world the actors lead very different lives and have their own families.

For instance, Donnie Wahlberg, who plays NYPD Detective Danny Reagan, was one of the founding members of New Kids on the Block in 1984. And when he isn’t still touring with the group, he and his wife Jenny McCarthy, co-host of The Masked Singer, love having fun together and giving fans a laugh on social media.

Watch what happens when a “cute technician” turns up to buy a car from this handsome “salesmen.”

Then there’s Vanessa Ray, who plays Sergeant Jamie Reagan’s wife Officer Edit “Eddie” Reagan… She and her hubby, actor Landon Beard, once went on a hiking adventure on the Hidden Valley Nature Trail in the Joshua Tree National Park.

And did you know that Peter Hermann, who plays Defense Attorney Jack Boyle, is married to Law & Order actress Mariska Hargitay? In September, the couple took some time away from their crime-drama jobs to watch tennis great Roger Federer hit the court for the last time in his professional career at the Laver Cup in London.

Do you want to see who other stars from the series are partnered up with?

View our photo gallery below featuring some of the Blue Bloods cast with their real-life partners — you’ll also see a few who happen to still be single.