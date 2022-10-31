Shows

Recaps

Spoilers

SheKnows.com Lifestyles

Soaps.com is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 SheMedia, LLC.

All Rights Reserved

News Roundup: November Sweeps Preview, Big Plot Twists and Shocking Casting Rumors

Curtis Harding

10 hours ago

News mashup sheila victor eric nicole sonny carly
Credit: Howard Wise/JPI; Jill Johnson/JPI; ABC Screenshots

Plus, sneak peeks at what’s coming next! 

With so much going on in the world of daytime, it’s easy to miss a story or two — including some of the biggest ones unfolding on screen. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with our guide to everything that went down last week on Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. Plus, we’ve got previews of what to expect next and even coverage of primetime’s best sudsers!

Related Story

The Bold and the Beautiful

Deacon Taylor pairing B&B

Folks sure seem to be making a lot of really bad decisions on The Bold and the Beautiful lately. Deacon’s proposal to Brooke was just downright and insane, and Taylor’s reunion with Ridge is utterly baffling. We may, though, have an answer as to what’s going on — but you’ll need to sit down for this one!

Who doesn’t love a good shock? In this week’s column, Richard gives big props to the show for breaking out the mannequin, although he can’t help worrying where this might be headed. Plus, does Taylor actually make Ridge more tolerable?

What Went Down Last Week: Taylor bought Wyatt’s beach house and she and Ridge settled back in… but he still had that faraway look in his eye. Over at Brooke’s place, she fielded offers from Deacon, who proposed, and Bill, who wanted to whisk her away, but all she wanted was her husband back. She told Katie as much when she stopped by to get the deets on Bill. Katie then teased a new love interest of her own, but wouldn’t reveal the person’s identity. When Deacon admitted he’d paid Brooke a visit, Sheila was quick to “advise” him to stay away from the blonde for everyone’s sake. Hope admitted to Paris that she finds Thomas hot, which added to her mother’s growing concerns, and Liam went into a spin in Brooke’s living room upon realizing that Douglas was campaigning for his parents to get together!

Days of Our Lives

Days mashup ava ej xander sarah alex sonny

Look for things to heat up in Salem thanks to November sweeps. Want to know what to expect for your favorite couples — not to mention the many folks out to destroy one another? We’ve got all the preview you could want and more!

In this week’s column, Curtis can’t help but lament how it feels like Days of Our Lives skipped out on storyline excitement just to keep us waiting around for November sweeps to move things along. Virtually every couple feels mismatched right now, but there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight for them. Even worse, some of the alternatives feel even more lackluster than what we have now!

What Went Down Last Week: Gabi coerced Rolf into admitting he’d brainwashed Stefan, but the mad scientist stuck her with a serum that made her forget his confession. After Kristen moved in with the Blacks, John started to figure out why Brady would allow such a thing. Stefan helped Chloe get over her heartbreak, but things got awkward when they, Brady and Kristen, and Gabi and Li converged at the Horton Town Scare. Chad and Stephanie tried to con Sloan, but Leo, newly hired by Paulina, inadvertently blew up their plan. Paulina fired Stephanie for not squashing Sloan’s blackmail attempts, as unbeknownst to Stephanie, Alex found the incriminating file she needed at his bed buddy’s place. Nicole hired Eric back as a photographer in time for her to model lingerie at a photo shoot. As Susan warned EJ that he was in grave danger, Ava encountered her dead son Charlie in the DiMera crypt.

General Hospital

GH Carly sonny divorce

Wow, who knew Carly was this good? After months of ‘Sona,’ she may have just stuck a fork in Sonny and Nina’s relationship without even trying! Now that’s impressive.

There are several mysteries unfolding in Port Charles these days, and in this week’s column, Dustin offers up his theories as to what’s really going on. And of course, there’s the big, shocking recast to discuss, not to mention the fact that Brook Lynn and Chase finally hit the sheets… even as trouble could be breathing down their necks!

What Went Down Last Week: Anna was arrested after she was framed for shooting Lucy. Britt was stunned to find Peter’s safe deposit box contained a ruby and diamond necklace worth millions and suspected it was connected to her father Faison. Cody was rattled when he learned Britt hired Sam to look into the background of the necklace. Chase and Brook Lynn finally made love, but she continued to sit on Dante’s request for a letter of support to help Chase get reinstated on the force. Spencer learned from Joss and Cam that Trina knew he had believed in her from the beginning and was upset she never bothered to contact him. Trina and Rory’s trip to Comic-Con hit a snag when the room they were given had only one bed. And while Terry tried to distract Liz’s parents in California, she broke into their home to figure out how her family was connected to Finn’s late wife’s death. She was stunned when her father Jeff caught her.

The Young and the Restless

Eric Braeden, Melody Thomas Scott"The Young and the Restless" Set CBS television City Los Angeles 10/05/16 © XJJohnson/jpistudios.com 310-657-9661


Close your eyes for a moment, and picture Genoa City without Victor Newman. Pretty darn near impossible, right? And yet, rumors have been circulating that legendary portrayer Eric Braeden is on his way out. The actor took to Twitter in order to set the record straight… and we got to the bottom of where the rumors started! 

Credit: © XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Candace was surprised to find that Chelsea’s story has managed to be both emotionally moving and, on some level, disappointing, as she writes in this week’s column. Meanwhile, our editor admits she was surprised to see Victoria make a rather unusual (for her) misstep!

What Went Down This Week: Nate and Devon had another heated argument before Billy’s visit to Olivia’s son spurred an attempt at a sincere apology. Lily was upset about her boyfriend’s interference, but later let it go. As Kyle and Summer enjoyed their honeymoon with Harrison, Tucker threatened Diane after hearing she’d confessed to Jack, and Phyllis sensed trouble in the wind with her nemesis. Sally helped out with Connor before getting the terrible news from Nick that Victoria was letting her go as Newman Media’s CEO. Victoria then offered Nate the position formerly occupied by Sally. As Halloween approached, Abby’s plans with Chance were scuttled by a stakeout, and Billy was scared silly by Victoria and Adam calling a truce for Johnny and Connor’s sake. Billy then grew increasingly concerned for the depressed Chelsea, who ended up on the roof contemplating suicide.

In Other News

AS THE WORLD TURNS, from left: Martha Byrne, Jon Hensley, lily holden atwt getty

What’s Coming Up…

Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here’s a glimpse of what’s just around the corner!

  • When Days of Our Lives‘ Sarah and Xander married, they vowed that it would be for better or worse. But if she finds out what he’s up to this week, she may declare, “You know what? ‘Worse’ has its limits!” But hey, he’s doing it all for love, right?
  • What better way to celebrate Halloween week than with a creepy Bold & Beautiful video celebrating all things Sheila? Heck, it comes completely with a ridiculously spooky version of the soap’s theme music… and it’s all designed to celebrate the special episode dedicated to three decades of the bad girl’s antics!
  • Every time Devon thinks Nate can’t possibly sink any lower, his cousin goes and proves him wrong. In this week’s Young and Restless preview, Devon deals with the latest blow, and it looks as if several couples could be on the road to ruin!
Need a little inspiration for that last-minute Halloween costume? Man, have we got you covered — with a little help from our friends — in the gallery below featuring some of the most outrageous outfits, disguises and costumes ever donned on soaps!
costumes-disguises-mashup halloween View Photos

Previous in News

Costume Party: Just in Time for Halloween, We've Scared Up Photos of Your Favorite Characters' Wildest Get-Ups and Most Brilliant Disguises

Newswire

Powered by
Back to Top

sheknows family:

she media

stylecaster

sheknows

blogher

Soaps.com is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Our Brands

ad