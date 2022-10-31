News Roundup: November Sweeps Preview, Big Plot Twists and Shocking Casting Rumors

Credit: Howard Wise/JPI; Jill Johnson/JPI; ABC Screenshots

Plus, sneak peeks at what’s coming next!

With so much going on in the world of daytime, it’s easy to miss a story or two — including some of the biggest ones unfolding on screen. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with our guide to everything that went down last week on Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. Plus, we’ve got previews of what to expect next and even coverage of primetime’s best sudsers!

The Bold and the Beautiful

Folks sure seem to be making a lot of really bad decisions on The Bold and the Beautiful lately. Deacon’s proposal to Brooke was just downright and insane, and Taylor’s reunion with Ridge is utterly baffling. We may, though, have an answer as to what’s going on — but you’ll need to sit down for this one!

Who doesn’t love a good shock? In this week’s column, Richard gives big props to the show for breaking out the mannequin, although he can’t help worrying where this might be headed. Plus, does Taylor actually make Ridge more tolerable

What Went Down Last Week: Taylor bought Wyatt’s beach house and she and Ridge settled back in… but he still had that faraway look in his eye. Over at Brooke’s place, she fielded offers from Deacon, who proposed, and Bill, who wanted to whisk her away, but all she wanted was her husband back. She told Katie as much when she stopped by to get the deets on Bill. Katie then teased a new love interest of her own, but wouldn’t reveal the person’s identity. When Deacon admitted he’d paid Brooke a visit, Sheila was quick to “advise” him to stay away from the blonde for everyone’s sake. Hope admitted to Paris that she finds Thomas hot, which added to her mother’s growing concerns, and Liam went into a spin in Brooke’s living room upon realizing that Douglas was campaigning for his parents to get together!

Days of Our Lives

Look for things to heat up in Salem thanks to November sweeps. Want to know what to expect for your favorite couples — not to mention the many folks out to destroy one another? We’ve got all the preview you could want and more!

In this week’s column, Curtis can’t help but lament how it feels like Days of Our Lives skipped out on storyline excitement just to keep us waiting around for November sweeps to move things along. Virtually every couple feels mismatched right now, but there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight for them. Even worse, some of the alternatives feel even more lackluster than what we have now!

What Went Down Last Week: Gabi coerced Rolf into admitting he’d brainwashed Stefan, but the mad scientist stuck her with a serum that made her forget his confession. After Kristen moved in with the Blacks, John started to figure out why Brady would allow such a thing. Stefan helped Chloe get over her heartbreak, but things got awkward when they, Brady and Kristen, and Gabi and Li converged at the Horton Town Scare. Chad and Stephanie tried to con Sloan, but Leo, newly hired by Paulina, inadvertently blew up their plan. Paulina fired Stephanie for not squashing Sloan’s blackmail attempts, as unbeknownst to Stephanie, Alex found the incriminating file she needed at his bed buddy’s place. Nicole hired Eric back as a photographer in time for her to model lingerie at a photo shoot. As Susan warned EJ that he was in grave danger, Ava encountered her dead son Charlie in the DiMera crypt.