The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress will be back in action soon.

We have some very exciting news for fans of CBS’ Blue Bloods… One Life to Live’s Erika Slezak (Viki) will be returning to reprise her role on the police drama! The details were first reported on the actress’ official website.

“Erika will be returning to Blue Bloods in the role of Donna Duvall, which she created in 2019,” stated the website. “Erika is delighted they asked her back and recently finished shooting the episode.”

Those who watch the popular primetime series will recall that Slezak first appeared as Donna, the next-door neighbor of Henry (Len Cariou) and Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), in Season 9 during the episode titled “Identity.” Henry felt sorry for Donna after he learned that her granddaughter Alexis, a full-blown addict, had hit her. Donna had done everything she could to help her granddaughter and wanted her arrested — believing that maybe that would help her face her addiction and keep her safe — but Henry convinced her not to give up hope. In turn, Donna forgave Alexis and welcomed her back into her home — only to find her dead the next morning from an overdose.

Given how Donna and Henry bonded over the tragedy, we’re surprised the show hadn’t brought Slezak’s character back sooner — and we can’t wait to see how she fits into the mix next. And if truth be told, it would be nice to see Henry have someone to share his life with because if you recall, he had once reminded his grandson Danny (Donnie Wahlberg), who had suddenly lost his wife, that it was very lonely living life alone, in a house with his grown son, Danny’s father, who also lost the love of his life.

Though no air date has been announced as of yet, we will be sure to pass it along when details are released. The series is currently in its 13th season and airs Fridays at 10 pm. Stay tuned!

