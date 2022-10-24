News Roundup: Big Casting News, a Killer Theory, and Real-Life Romance Updates
Plus, sneak peeks at what’s coming next!
With so much going on in the world of daytime, it’s easy to miss a story or two — including some of the biggest ones unfolding on screen. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with our guide to everything that went down last week on Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. Plus, we’ve got previews of what to expect next and even coverage of primetime’s best sudsers!
The Bold and the Beautiful
Buckle up, folks, because Ridge dumping Brooke’s may have marked her for more than single and ready to mingle. It may have also marked her for death! But would The Bold and the Beautiful really take it that far? Well, Halloween is just around the corner…
- Speaking of death, there is one character out there who’s been playing with fire (AKA Sheila) and sooner or later it feels like he has to get burned! So does Deacon have a future on the show? Sean Kanan opened up about whether he’ll be staying or leaving!
- With everything she’s going through, Brooke could use all the help she can get. So now would be the perfect time for Ashley Jones to bring Bridget back full time — if she’s up for it!
- Thomas thought he had it all figured out when he framed Brooke. But there is one wild card out there he didn’t account for who could still take him down. Guess who? (Go on, guess!)
- Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) is a true pro, but there was one moment onset that was so terrifying, remembering it freaks her out a bit.
What Went Down Last Week: Steffy and Thomas held a “meeting” at which to announce that their parents had reunited. Carter reached out to Shauna in the hope of finding answers as to why Quinn left, but she claimed to have no knowledge. She did, however, suggest he move on. Steffy and Hope got into a heated exchange, each accusing the other’s mother of being manipulative. Ridge and Taylor returned from Aspen, and Brooke continued to hope he might shed some light on why he’d dumped her. Bill warned Deacon to stay away from a newly-single Brooke, and Sheila was clearly jealous at the idea of her roomie pursuing his ex.
Days of Our Lives
If it were any other show, just the thought of this twist would be utterly bonkers. But since we’re talking Days of Our Lives, we say bring on this blast from the past because we’re all in!
- We’ve been scratching our heads over the latest show exit that put an end to a teased storyline before it even started.
-
Bad Rafe? Not only could it be closer than we think, it would also solve a major problem! That is, if the show actually has the guts to keep up the pressure.
-
Emily O’Brien (Gwen) teased us with a Halloween project near and dear to her heart that’ll leave you screaming… with laughter!
- Join us as we send Lucas Adams (Tripp) a big congrats on his marriage to the co-star who stole his heart!
Rex gave Marlena, Kate and Kayla their cures, but that, Curtis writes in this week’s column, didn’t give him much satisfaction. In fact, the whole tale felt mostly pointless, but there is a chance it’s not quite over yet. On the plus side, while it seems like that bad guys are on a winning streak, he’s just counting the days until Kristen, EJ and Li suffer what should be some spectacular downfalls!
What Went Down Last Week: After receiving the serum, Marlena, Kayla, and Kate recovered, which meant Brady was forced to break up with Chloe. She was devastated, but John wasn’t completely sold on his son’s reasoning. Stefan delivered divorce papers to Gabi and accused Kristen of messing with his brain. Kristen lied her way out of it, then moved in with Brady. Rafe found Nicole consoling Eric and blew up, so she fired her ex from Basic Black. Upon EJ’s insistence, Li hired Wendy, who planned to use her new gig to investigate her brother’s and EJ’s connection to Rolf. Johnny attempted his own snooping, which only raised EJ’s suspicions. When Gwen refused Ava’s plea to help get revenge on EJ, Ava set her sights on Xander.
General Hospital
We know what General Hospital did this past summer and if you’ve been watching closely, you might too! We may have been focused on all the wrong suspects in The Hook’s true identity, when the true killer looks to be — ack!
- Hallelujah! After decades of waiting, we finally got casting news about Liz’s parents — and it turns out, they’re folks you probably know well!
- As the show cues up an especially dark turn for Ryan, portrayer Jon Lindstom just marked a special day which proved that real-life, at least, is still brighter than bright.
- Parents weekend brought Laura Wright (Carly) and her ex back together to celebrate their son who’s… wait, how old is he already?
- Do blondes really have more fun? We should probably check in with Kathleen Gati in a couple weeks to find out now that she’s debuted her brand-new look!
Between Lucy’s shooting, Anna’s framing and Holly’s long overdue return, the action hardly let up on General Hospital. And that, Dustin noted in this week’s column, suited him just fine. As an added bonus, the Jacksonville storyline finally wrapped up! Guess we’re back to Carly, Nina and Willow screaming at each other.
What Went Down Last Week: Victor lured Lucy to the pier for a sunset business cruise, but when she arrived, she was shot and fell into the water. Footage from a drone surveying the area showed that Anna shot Lucy, but the WSB agent knew she was being set up. She later found the gun and outfit “she” was wearing in the video in the trunk of her car. Holly Sutton returned to Port Charles, swimming her way to shore and the Quartermaine boathouse. She claimed she had no idea where she had been and was shocked to learn she had been presumed dead. Nikolas continued to hold Esme hostage in the north tower at Wydemere, and she dropped the bomb that she knew her biological father and that he’d punish Nikolas for this. And down in Jacksonville, Peyton apologized for how she had treated Carly. Later Carly and Drew spread Virginia’s ashes into the ocean.
The Young and the Restless
Victoria hasn’t been all that lucky in love as of late, but that doesn’t mean she should just give up and stop trying to find it, right? But if we’re right about who the show has in mind for her next, we’ll leave it up to you to decide if he’s a step up or down from Ashland!
- It looks like it might soon be baby time for “Teriah!” But could this good news actually turn out to be a nightmare in disguise?
- As Michelle Stafford’s son turned 7, we celebrated right along with the happy family by taking a look back at his adorable life in pictures.
- Congrats to the gorgeous couple! After setting the stage with an unforgettably romantic getaway, Rory Gibson (Noah) popped the question to the love of his life — and she said yes!
- Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki) has worked with the best of the best over the course of her storied career, but there was one person she worked with who was just a “scary, scary guy.”
Because Candace is on vacation this week, Richard was tasked with writing this week’s column. He took this opportunity to review what’s working — and what’s not — in Genoa City. Take a look, see if you agree.
What Went Down This Week: Devon confronted Nate about his betrayal of the family. While accusations flew and old grievances were aired, nothing much was resolved between them. Victoria wanted to fire Sally and give her job to Nate, but Nick argued against doing so. Adam lured Sally to a dinner where he hoped to win her back. Instead, he wound up drunk and exchanging bitter words with Nick. Diane confessed to Jack that while away from Genoa City, she’d gotten caught up in illegal activities thanks to a man named Jeremy Stark. Tessa and Mariah got one step closer to parenthood when Christine seemed to have found a mom willing to let them adopt her baby.
In Other News
- Could One Life to Live‘s Blair have found lasting happiness with Hank? Kassie DePaiva ponders whether they’d have been great together… or if perhaps Blair would bring the good guy to the dark side!
- What better way to celebrate both Halloween and all things soapy than by checking out this new flick starring such faves as Young & Restless‘ Brytni Sarpy, General Hospital‘s Roger Howarth and more!
- And just to keep those Halloween goosebumps going, Soaps.com put together a photo gallery of your favorite daytime stars from all the soaps in their spookiest movie roles ever. We call it our “Netflix and chills” playlist!
- Meredith? Meredith who? Now that the new season of Grey’s Anatomy has kicked off, for the first time in what feels like ages, we’re finally excited for the show’s future once again!
What’s Coming Up…
Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here’s a glimpse of what’s just around the corner!
- Phyllis thinks Diane’s time may just about be up. So why, in this week’s Young & Restless preview, does Kyle’s mom seem to be completely unbothered? Has she really figured out a way to turn a bad situation to her advantage? (Who are we kidding… this is Diane. Of course she has!)
- Elsewhere in Genoa City, it looks as if Sally could soon find that she’s lost more than she ever imagined possible. And wait until you see who delivers the bad news!
- Gabi is not the kind of woman to sit back and see what happens, so it should come as no surprise that in this week’s Days of Our Lives preview, the beauty figures out a way to get answers regarding Stefan’s change of heart. (Er, pun intended?)