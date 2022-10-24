News Roundup: Big Casting News, a Killer Theory, and Real-Life Romance Updates

Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images; ABC Screenshot (2); Jill Johnson/JPI; CBS Screenshot

With so much going on in the world of daytime, it’s easy to miss a story or two — including some of the biggest ones unfolding on screen. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with our guide to everything that went down last week on Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. Plus, we’ve got previews of what to expect next and even coverage of primetime’s best sudsers!

The Bold and the Beautiful

Buckle up, folks, because Ridge dumping Brooke’s may have marked her for more than single and ready to mingle. It may have also marked her for death! But would The Bold and the Beautiful really take it that far? Well, Halloween is just around the corner…

Speaking of death, there is one character out there who’s been playing with fire (AKA Sheila) and sooner or later it feels like he has to get burned! So does Deacon have a future on the show? Sean Kanan opened up about whether he’ll be staying or leaving!

With everything she’s going through, Brooke could use all the help she can get. So now would be the perfect time for Ashley Jones to bring Bridget back full time — if she’s up for it!

Thomas thought he had it all figured out when he framed Brooke. But there is one wild card out there he didn’t account for who could still take him down. Guess who? (Go on, guess!)

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) is a true pro, but there was one moment onset that was so terrifying, remembering it freaks her out a bit.

Like most viewers, Richard found that Forrester Creations meeting pretty cringeworthy. In this week’s column , he looks at Steffy and Thomas’ downright awful behavior… and explains why he suspects the tables will soon be turning.

What Went Down Last Week: Steffy and Thomas held a “meeting” at which to announce that their parents had reunited. Carter reached out to Shauna in the hope of finding answers as to why Quinn left, but she claimed to have no knowledge. She did, however, suggest he move on. Steffy and Hope got into a heated exchange, each accusing the other’s mother of being manipulative. Ridge and Taylor returned from Aspen, and Brooke continued to hope he might shed some light on why he’d dumped her. Bill warned Deacon to stay away from a newly-single Brooke, and Sheila was clearly jealous at the idea of her roomie pursuing his ex.

Days of Our Lives

If it were any other show, just the thought of this twist would be utterly bonkers. But since we’re talking Days of Our Lives, we say bring on this blast from the past because we’re all in!

Rex gave Marlena, Kate and Kayla their cures, but that, Curtis writes in this week’s column, didn’t give him much satisfaction. In fact, the whole tale felt mostly pointless, but there is a chance it’s not quite over yet. On the plus side, while it seems like that bad guys are on a winning streak, he’s just counting the days until Kristen, EJ and Li suffer what should be some spectacular downfalls!

What Went Down Last Week: After receiving the serum, Marlena, Kayla, and Kate recovered, which meant Brady was forced to break up with Chloe. She was devastated, but John wasn’t completely sold on his son’s reasoning. Stefan delivered divorce papers to Gabi and accused Kristen of messing with his brain. Kristen lied her way out of it, then moved in with Brady. Rafe found Nicole consoling Eric and blew up, so she fired her ex from Basic Black. Upon EJ’s insistence, Li hired Wendy, who planned to use her new gig to investigate her brother’s and EJ’s connection to Rolf. Johnny attempted his own snooping, which only raised EJ’s suspicions. When Gwen refused Ava’s plea to help get revenge on EJ, Ava set her sights on Xander.