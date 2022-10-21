Credit: Jordan Strauss/Getty Images, Amanda Edwards/Wireimage, Frederick M Brown/Getty Images

Thankfully, this is a case where reality does not mirror fiction!

The life of a doctor is never easy. And neither, of course, is their love life! Just look at the docs of Grey’s Anatomy. Sure, it seems like it would be all exciting on-call room sex and, well… OK, so we don’t know what other benefits there are to relationships with an attending doctor, but we’re sure there are some!

But if there’s one thing we’ve learned in the last 19 years, it’s that stable marriages and long-lasting partnerships has never exactly been a hallmark of the doctors or residents of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Heck, Meredith alone is enough to make us question whether love is ever, truly possible.

There were the one night stands, the failed attempts at relationships with Finn, Nathan, Andrew… Bumpy doesn’t even begin to describe her relationship with Derek, who, for so many years we were sure was her destiny. It seemed like they’d finally worked things out — until he died.

And just when it seemed like Meredith finally found a future with Nick far, far away from the drama of the hospital, all hell broke loose and instead of moving to Minnesota to be with her love, she ended her relationship.

Ellen Pompeo, on the other hand, has been married to her hubby for 15 years. Heck, in real life, these actors have all fared far better than their Grey’s Anatomy counterparts! And just to prove it, we put together a gallery of a slew of the show’s stars, both past and present, with their real-life loves.

So crack open our photo album to learn all about the real-life partners of over 25 Grey’s Anatomy actors!