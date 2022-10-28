Credit: Paul Skipper/JPI, Jill Johnson/JPI (2), Sean Smith/JPI

In this case, seeing may be disbelieving.

We know that some of you are probably already planning your Thanksgiving menus and untangling your Christmas lights. But for those of us who love Halloween and its anything-goes, come-as-you’re-not theme, it’s this that is the most wonderful time of the year. And to get you to join us in rocking the goosebumps that are de rigueur for the season, we’ve pulled together a photo gallery that’s guaranteed to give you chills — in a good way!

Darlene Conley"The Bold and the Beautiful" SetCBS Television City10/20/04©Aaron Montgomery/jpistudios.com310-657-9661Episode# 4433

Sally’s Bold & Beautiful disguises could fill up an album all their own!

Credit: Aaron Montgomery/JPI

In it, you’ll find not only images of many of your favorites from The Young and the Restless, General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and Days of Our Lives decked out in their finest All Hallows’ Eveningwear, you’ll also discover pictures of them in disguises that run the gamut from stuck-on mustaches to fake noses. We’ve even included some shots that — sigh — will scare up fond memories of Guiding Light, As the World Turns, All My Children and more much-missed soaps.

Hey, ghosts are pretty common at Halloween.

ALL MY CHILDREN - 4/18/83Erica (Susan Lucci), who was on the run to avoid being charged for Kent Bogard's murder, donned a nun's habit to sneak into his memorial service, on Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Daytime's ALL MY CHILDREN (Monday-Friday, 1-2 p.m., ET). Kent died when Erica confronted him at gunpoint over his affair with Connie Wilkes. During their struggle, the gun went off, killing Kent. Erica was eventually cleared of all charges. AMC83(Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)SUSAN LUCCI

“It isn’t like me to go out not with a bang but a wimple.”

Credit: Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

So why don’t you kick back with a bag of candy corn or brew yourself a pot of something pumpkin-spiced and dive into the newly expanded photo gallery that’s as much fun as going to a costume party… without the bother of having to figure out what you’re going to wear!