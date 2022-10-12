Credit: FilmMagic for HBO/HBO MAX/Getty Images

It’s the start of a new chapter for one lucky celebrity couple.

Congratulations are in order for As the World Turns and Guiding Light’s Tom Pelphrey and Big Bang Theory alum Kaley Cuoco, who are expecting their first child together. The former soap actor shared a photo of the couple holding mugs labeled “papa bear” and “mama bear” and announced, “And then it was even more better. Love you more than ever, Kaley.”

Cuoco posted her own photos and announcement and cheered, “Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023. Beyond blessed and over the moon… I you, Tom!”

Both actors gave fans a peek into their baby reveal by displaying a cake layered with pink frosting. And Cuoco even added a shot of her man holding up a white onesie that read “love my daddy.” So cute!

Daytime stars and friends came out to send their well wishes to the couple, including Cuoco’s BFF, The Bold and the Beautiful’s Ashley Jones (Bridget), who stated, “I cannot wait,” as well as Days of Our Lives’ Alison Sweeney (Sami), who was “so trilled” for them. And fellow soap alum, Young & Restless and Bold & Beautiful’s Kelly Kruger (ex-Mac; ex-Eva), who knows a thing or two about being a mom to girls, shared, “OMG! Congrats! You’re gonna love being a girl mom!”

Back in May, Pelphrey first revealed on Instagram that he and Cuoco were an item and fans jumped into the comments to express how over the moon they were to see two of their faves together.

And we too couldn’t be happier for them and wish Pelphrey and Cuoco our very best as they embark on this new journey!

