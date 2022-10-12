Credit: NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“Love will prevail.”

Ever since word came down that this would be Kelli Giddish’s final season on Law & Order: SVU, fans have speculated as to exactly when and how her popular alter ego will depart. Now, our sister site TVLine has confirmed that her final episode will air on Thursday, December 8.

There’s also good news for those who have feared her character, Amanda Rollins, might be killed off. Certainly it seemed as if the season premiere, part of a historic three-part crossover with both the mothership, Law & Order, and its most recent spinoff, Law & Order Criminal Intent, might be setting such a dire fate in motion. As the episodes unfurled, Rollins was shot and, although she was soon on the road to recovery, the incident had left her scarred both physically and emotionally.

In the weeks since, fans have been left to wonder if perhaps a shaken Rollins might make the kind of on-the-job mistake that, in her line, can be fatal. TVLine, however, reports that the character will not be killed off. The site also reports that Rollins will make another appearance on Criminal Intent, although it is unclear whether that will take place before or after her final SVU airs.

As for the story which will usher Giddish off the canvas, showrunner David Graziano shared details in an August Instagram post. “I already know how we’re going to say goodbye (for now) to her. It will be an honest exploration of sisterhood, chosen family, dredemption and hope, with a storyline tailor made for our two female powerhouses.” The other, of course, is SVU star and executive producer Mariska Hargitay, known to viewers as Olivia Benson.

Perhaps the most exciting news of all for Rollins fans? Graziano teased that “love will prevail” for Rollins and her on-screen love interest, Sonny Carisi. “Because I’m a romantic like that!”

Of course, soap fans will recall that Giddish played All My Children‘s Di Henry from 2005 to 2007. The character proved a bit controversial when it was teased that she might, in fact, be a resurrected Dixie Cooney (the much-loved Pine Valley resident played by Cady McClain). Eventually, it was revealed that Di was, in fact, Dixie’s half-sister.

Might Giddish one day return to soaps? The photo gallery below shows that more than a few actors have gone to primetime and then leapt back into daytime!