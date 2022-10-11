Credit: ©2022 Hallmark Media/David Astorga

Will the O’Briens, and those they love, end up right where they belong?

Chessies, we feel your pain… What started out as a new adventure — one that hooked us from the get go — is sadly coming to an end and we will be forced to say goodbye to the O’Briens and their loved ones as Hallmark’s Chesapeake Shores airs its series finale on Sunday, October 16, at 8 pm.

Not only will the O’Briens reunite one last time on the shore in the episode titled All or Nothing at All, but a week of celebrations will take place within the one-hour ending that will kick off when Kevin and Sarah’s baby arrives — plus, Mick and Megan prepare for their wedding, as broken relationships are mended and new surprises are on the horizon. In fact, with her family seated around her, and Evan by her side, Abby shares, “Just when you think you have everything figured out, something unexpected comes along and shows you a different path.”

More: Soap actress shares heartbreaking news

So, what else can we expect to wrap up during the show’s final farewell? Evan meets with his father, Kevin and Sarah name their baby boy, Connor and Margaret come to a decision and Bree makes an emotional declaration when Luke announces that he’s leaving town — and Nell returns for Mick and Megan’s big day!

Get your last look at what’s ahead as the series comes to an end this Sunday…

And before you go, join us as we pay tribute to some of the soap stars lost in 2022 by viewing our photo gallery below.

Video: Hallmark Channel/YouTube