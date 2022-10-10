News Roundup: Casting Coups, a Stunning History Fail and the Surprise Return That’s Set to Blow Up an Entire Family

Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI, ABC (2), CBS screenshot (2)

Plus, sneak peeks at what’s coming next!

With so much going on in the world of daytime, it’s easy to miss a story or two — including some of the biggest ones unfolding on screen. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with our guide to everything that went down last week on Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. Plus, we’ve got previews of what to expect next and even coverage of primetime’s best sudsers!

The Bold and the Beautiful

Brooke is going to have to make a choice when she finally catches up with Ridge in Aspen, and what she decides could upend not just expectations but her very identity! And honestly, we’re here for it.

In this week’s Bold & Beautiful column , Candace notes that it’s already looking like the trip to Aspen is going to play out in an entirely predictable way. But thanks to some clever groundwork having been laid, there is one part of the tale that may end up taking a doozy of a twist!

What Went Down Last Week: Ridge was devastated to hear Brooke’s voice on the CPS call. When she didn’t own up to being the culprit, he found himself contemplating his destiny. Steffy and Taylor landed in Aspen, where the psychiatrist was finally able to convince her daughter that giving up on her father was what she needed to do. Cue Ridge’s arrival, claiming to want a future with Taylor. Back in Los Angeles, Hope was borderline flirtatious with Thomas, and it was revealed she’d been spending nights at Eric’s with Beth while Liam languished at the cabin in between kvetching sessions with Brooke. Speaking of whom, she then flew off to Aspen… just as Taylor had given in to Ridge as the pair reunited and kissed on a mountaintop.

Days of Our Lives

Despite headwriter Ron Carlivati’s protests, it looks like Days of Our Lives is heading straight for a triangle that is sure to infuriate “Chabby” fans — even if, in the end, it could be the best thing to happen to a number of show faves!

Damsels in distress, vanishing couples and lackluster romances are just a few of the problems plaguing Days of Our Lives these days. Tack on some downright misogynistic behavior, and Curtis is starting to feel in this week’s column that the show could use a major adjustment or two!

What Went Down Last Week: Jennifer remembered that she was the one who ran over Gwen, who forgave her. Mike returned to take Jennifer to rehab and connected with Nancy. After Chad helped an overwhelmed Stephanie with Paulina’s campaign, she hired him. Then, they kissed. Rachel lashed out at Chloe again, while Kristen secretly tended to the orchid that could save Marlena, Kayla and Kate. Desperate, Rex and John offered Rolf money for his help. As Johnny and Ava moved back to the mansion, EJ exposed her for forging Jake’s signature on their marriage license. Stefan gave Gabi his ring back, Jada and Rafe walked in on a close moment between Eric and Nicole, and Sloan blackmailed Paulina over Chanel.