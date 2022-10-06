Credit: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Chicago P.D. fans are already on the job planning Jay’s return.

After a boatload of speculation about how his Chicago PD character would depart the popular NBC series, Jesse Lee Soffer took to social media with a farewell message when Jay Halstead’s fate was finally revealed.

No, he didn’t die… but he’s gone from our screens, and fans are in mourning.

Soffer’s impending exit was announced ahead of Chicago PD’s new season start in September, which left viewers in a tizzy trying to figure out how Halstead would be written out.

“Upstead” fans were hit especially hard by the news, and Hailey Upton’s portrayer, Tracey Spiridakos reacted to the shocking news of her co-star’s exit with a bittersweet take.

In the premiere episode of the season, after handling a robbery case his own way and stabbing a man to death, Halstead elected to come clean, turn in his badge, and take a job in the army heading up a team that hunts down the worst drug cartels. Eek… stay safe, Jay.

As the tweets came pouring in upon the wrap-up of his run, Soffer posted to say he appreciated “all the love” and wished he could like every tweet.

If I could like every single tweet I would. I appreciate all the love. It means so much to me. Thank you ❤️ — Jesse Lee Soffer (@jesseleesoffer) October 6, 2022

His message to fans upon his departure was simple and sweet as he thanked fans for “going on this journey with me.”

For anyone that’s ever been a Halstead fan, I just want you to know that I’m grateful. Thank you for going on this journey with me. I’m just grateful. ❤️ — Jesse Lee Soffer (@jesseleesoffer) October 6, 2022

How will Upton cope now that she’s abruptly found herself without her husband and partner? Chicago PD showrunner Gwen Sigan previewed that it will be a “challenge” for Hailey and added, “She’s going to have to get through it.” Sigan teased that we’ll see the character “go in some interesting places and how it manifests itself.”

We, along with scores of fans, are just glad the door has been left open for Jesse Lee Soffer and Halstead to return down the road. Fingers and toes crossed!

not only did they leave the door open for jesse to return, they actually called out a specific length of time that jay would be gone. choosing to hold onto that little bit of hope tonight. see you in 8 months, jay halstead ❤️ — ۟ (@thingthatworks) October 6, 2022

Let us know what you want to see next for Upton and the rest of the team in the comment section below.

