Some people grow closer to those they love while others grow apart.

On Sunday, October 9, at 8 pm Chesapeake Shores viewers can look forward to an all-new episode titled “Spring Can Really Hang You Up the Most.” And though Abby and Evan go through a rough patch, it’s Luke who is faced with the fight of his life…

We’ve all been there with the need to stop at a local convenience store to pick up one thing or another and when Luke does just that, he isn’t banking on taking a bullet. And what makes matters worse, while Luke’s recovering from a gunshot wound from the robbery gone wrong, he pushes Bree away in the process.

Then there’s Evan, who does the same to Abby and Mandrake after refusing to form a connection with his long-lost biological father. And Connor and Margaret are faced with a dilemma as well and weigh the pros and cons of whether or not to take the case to prove Dennis Peck’s innocence.

However, there are some warm and fuzzy moments to look forward to, as Mick continues to rebuild his relationship with Megan and picks out a ring with the sole purpose of asking her to be his wife — again. But his proposal might have to wait… After Kevin and Sarah look back on how their romance began, he makes a frantic call to Mick to announce, “It’s time.”

Take a peek at what’s ahead this Sunday in the preview below.

Video: Hallmark Channel/YouTube