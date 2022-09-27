Yellowstone Preview: Kelly Reilly Says New Bride Beth is ‘Haunted By the Past, Afraid for the Future’
Can Rip help as his new wife fights for everything she has?
Life on the Yellowstone ranch can be many things, including dangerous, treacherous and even — on occasion — beautiful. It’s also a place where every day can feel like a struggle to stay one step ahead of the dark forces which seem determined to decimate the Dutton family. This is especially true of Beth, who finally married true love Rip last season. But as we head into new episodes — with Season 5 slated to hit Paramount Plus on Sunday, November 13 at 8/7c with a two-hour debut — can the newlyweds deal with everything the fates are about to throw their way?
Portrayer Kelly Reilly tells Entertainment Weekly that “Beth has always been devoted to Rip. Marriage does not change her. I think his love for her and hers for him is one of the very few things that keeps her demons at arm’s length… mostly.”
More: Look who’s returning for Season 5 of Yellowstone!
But that could become more difficult this year, as the actress explains that Beth is “haunted by the past, afraid for the future and fighting with all she has for the present moment.”
Heaven knows Beth knows a thing or two about fighting… and isn’t afraid to play dirty if it means getting what she wants. Just ask dad John’s girlfriend, Summer, who wound up behind bars thanks in large part to Beth’s manipulations. Fortunately, this time she won’t be fighting alone.
Cole Hauser (Rip) teases that what the show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan, has crafted for the newly-minute couple. “In the beginning, there’s some wonderful moments between the two of us,” the actor teases. “Some stuff that she’s going through [from] her past that she’s having to acknowledge for the first time, and [Rip is] trying to help her through that.”
Unfortunately, Beth can become a bit like a porcupine whenever someone tries to get too close. And while one might think that wouldn’t be true of her husband, anyone who’s been paying attention to the couple knows that she’s been known to push Rip away, even when she probably should be keeping him close.
During a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight, Reilly said that Beth’s “fierceness is legitimately ramping up” this season. In other words, people would be well-advised to steer clear if they see Beth coming!
Want to catch up on the first four seasons of Yellowstone before the new season kicks in? Check them out on the Paramount Plus network (and at a substantial discount, to boot!) Then check out this collection of classic Beth burns to see exactly why she’s the most fearsome woman on television!