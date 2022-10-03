Credit: Paramount Plus

It’s easy to see why saying farewell would be so difficult!

There are many things that make Yellowstone‘s Beth Dutton the woman that she is, including the land she and her family call home. While viewers may tune in to hear Beth’s latest bitchy remark or see who is foolish enough to try and take down her clan next, the backdrop against which everything unfolds is, for many, as big a draw.

Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

As we anxiously await the two-house Season 5 premiere (airing November 13 at 8 p.m. on the Paramount Network), Beth’s portrayer, Kelly Reilly, is packing up her things and, like the rest of the cast and crew, preparing to leave Montana. But before doing so, she shared one final gorgeous pic (click here to check it out) of the countryside in which they’ve been filming.

“Beautiful goodbye in the forest on my last day in Montana,” she wrote, and if you look at the picture long enough, you can almost feel a sense of peace and serenity wash over you. (Not that the land has ever really had that effect on Beth!)

More: Everything we know about Yellowstone, Season 5

“If this [land] was going to be cemented over and turned into a city,” Reilly told the L.A. Times, “it would be utterly heartbreaking. Plus, those mountains are brutal. Wherever you go, you’re in a place where you have to have your wits about you. That sort of fierceness, that edge, is what Beth is made up from.”

Few details have been released about the upcoming season, although we do know it’ll be a supersized 14 episodes, the first half of which will air in November, with the second half of the season hitting next year.

Thanks to eagle-eyed (possibly obsessed) Yellowstone fans who judiciously studied a pile of scripts spotted in one of Reilly’s Instagram stories earlier this year, we also have several episode titles… not that they reveal much. According to Reddit users, the season will kick off with an outing titled “One Hundred Years is Nothing,” which may refer to the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff, 1923. Perhaps our favorite of the leaked titles, if only because it just screams “Beth episode,” is the sixth of the season, titled “Cigarettes, Whisky, a Meadow, and You.”

If you can’t get enough of Yellowstone, check out the massive — as in hundreds of photos — gallery below in which we have a bit of fun while reminiscing about the first four seasons. Want to watch those early episodes? They’re available exclusively on Peacock, which currently has a special offer allowing viewers to sign up for a year at a huge discount.