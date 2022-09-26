News Roundup: Shocking Reunions, Mysterious Disappearances and Real-Life Health Scares

Credit: ABC, Jill Johnson.JPI, Aaron Montgomery/JPI, NBC, Howard Wise/JPI

Plus, sneak peeks at what’s coming next!

With so much going on in the world of daytime, it’s easy to miss a story or two — including some of the biggest ones unfolding on screen. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with our guide to everything that went down last week on Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. Plus, we’ve got previews of what to expect next and even coverage of primetime’s best sudsers!

The Bold and the Beautiful

Color us impressed! Even as we were looking at the canvas and trying to determine just what’s gone wrong with The Bold and the Beautiful, they managed to set no less than four mysteries in motion that have got us playing detective!

In this week’s column , Richard suggests that what Bold & Beautiful really needs is for Steffy to embrace her inner bad girl. Plus, he suggests that everyone is focusing their energy on the wrong romantic situation, and finds himself wondering if Katie is about to lose her No. 1 fan.

What Went Down Last Week: Sheila continued to dream of one day being back in Finn and Hayes’ lives, even as Deacon reminded her it can never happen. Steffy intercepted Brooke’s call to Ridge, upending her plans to surprise him with a romantic evening. Ridge got in his feelings about his past bad choices and apologized to his loved ones. This prompted Taylor to ask him to make a choice about the future. Meanwhile, Brooke accused Thomas of keeping Douglas from Hope to cause problems in her marriage to Ridge. Thomas informed her that him being a father to his son had nothing to do with her and brandished the knife he’d been slicing an apple with as he declared her grip on his father would soon come to an end!

Days of Our Lives

Belle and EJ: Round Two? In a Soaps.com exclusive, Martha Madison says “Bring it on!” Well, she does have one or two conditions, but still, when it comes to splitting up “Shelle,” Madison admits she’s all in!

Longtime viewers will remember Dr. Mike Horton. And while the part is one of daytime’s most-recast parts of all time, it’s Roark Critchlow’s version who is about to return to Salem. But what brings him back?

Days of Our Lives has a huge problem on their hands with Alex, but there is one way they can fix this mess — it just may not be in line with what they’d been planning!

You never know who’s friends with who in Hollywood. Need proof? Check out photos of Galen Gering as he spent a fun day with his friends, real-life supercouple Nick Jonas and wife, at a big birthday event that was filled with magic!

We know how Alison Sweeney (Sami) will be spending the days her life: Here’s the scoop about her oflife: Here’s the scoop about her big new contract with Hallmark Media

Week two on Peacock picked up nicely, mostly thanks, Curtis says in the Days of Our Lives‘ column, to Abigail’s murder mystery hitting its endgame. There were just enough twists and turns in the killer reveal to make up for some of the show’s sillier plots — like Kristen’s absurd legal posturing at Rachel’s custody hearing!

What Went Down Last Week: Leo was arrested after Gwen turned him in, but Sonny remembered his attacker smelled like vanilla. This led Chad to accuse Craig before realizing that Clyde was the culprit. Instead of going to the cops, he grabbed a gun. Clyde proposed to Nancy and planned to get married the very next day. Kristen lost the custody hearing when Chloe secretly gave the judge video surveillance of Kristen threatening her. Steve tried, but failed, to attack Orpheus while he was in custody, and Kayla passed out. After getting marriage advice from Maggie, Sarah forgave and reunited with Xander. Gwen caught Jennifer with pills, EJ asked Stefan to help him destroy Gabi, and Sonny accused Alex of betrayal.