News Roundup: Shocking Reunions, Mysterious Disappearances and Real-Life Health Scares
Plus, sneak peeks at what’s coming next!
With so much going on in the world of daytime, it’s easy to miss a story or two — including some of the biggest ones unfolding on screen. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with our guide to everything that went down last week on Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. Plus, we’ve got previews of what to expect next and even coverage of primetime’s best sudsers!
The Bold and the Beautiful
Color us impressed! Even as we were looking at the canvas and trying to determine just what’s gone wrong with The Bold and the Beautiful, they managed to set no less than four mysteries in motion that have got us playing detective!
- Ready? Set? Strut! It looks like the soap has finally remembered that it is set in the fashion industry. Get ready, because there’s a fashion show coming up, and you know that means big drama!
- Bold & Beautiful just picked up three new hires who could turn Thomas and Brooke’s cold war scorching-hot!
- With Deacon slowly falling for Sheila, his window of opportunity to get rid of her for good is rapidly closing. Fortunately, Sean Kanan knows exactly how Sheila can be taken out!
- Who would have known that all Adrienne Frantz (ex-Amber) had to do was watch a little TV to find what she’d spent a lifetime searching for?
What Went Down Last Week: Sheila continued to dream of one day being back in Finn and Hayes’ lives, even as Deacon reminded her it can never happen. Steffy intercepted Brooke’s call to Ridge, upending her plans to surprise him with a romantic evening. Ridge got in his feelings about his past bad choices and apologized to his loved ones. This prompted Taylor to ask him to make a choice about the future. Meanwhile, Brooke accused Thomas of keeping Douglas from Hope to cause problems in her marriage to Ridge. Thomas informed her that him being a father to his son had nothing to do with her and brandished the knife he’d been slicing an apple with as he declared her grip on his father would soon come to an end!
Days of Our Lives
Belle and EJ: Round Two? In a Soaps.com exclusive, Martha Madison says “Bring it on!” Well, she does have one or two conditions, but still, when it comes to splitting up “Shelle,” Madison admits she’s all in!
- Longtime viewers will remember Dr. Mike Horton. And while the part is one of daytime’s most-recast parts of all time, it’s Roark Critchlow’s version who is about to return to Salem. But what brings him back?
- Days of Our Lives has a huge problem on their hands with Alex, but there is one way they can fix this mess — it just may not be in line with what they’d been planning!
- You never know who’s friends with who in Hollywood. Need proof? Check out photos of Galen Gering as he spent a fun day with his friends, real-life supercouple Nick Jonas and wife, at a big birthday event that was filled with magic!
- We know how Alison Sweeney (Sami) will be spending the days of her life: Here’s the scoop about her big new contract with Hallmark Media!
Week two on Peacock picked up nicely, mostly thanks, Curtis says in the Days of Our Lives‘ column, to Abigail’s murder mystery hitting its endgame. There were just enough twists and turns in the killer reveal to make up for some of the show’s sillier plots — like Kristen’s absurd legal posturing at Rachel’s custody hearing!
What Went Down Last Week: Leo was arrested after Gwen turned him in, but Sonny remembered his attacker smelled like vanilla. This led Chad to accuse Craig before realizing that Clyde was the culprit. Instead of going to the cops, he grabbed a gun. Clyde proposed to Nancy and planned to get married the very next day. Kristen lost the custody hearing when Chloe secretly gave the judge video surveillance of Kristen threatening her. Steve tried, but failed, to attack Orpheus while he was in custody, and Kayla passed out. After getting marriage advice from Maggie, Sarah forgave and reunited with Xander. Gwen caught Jennifer with pills, EJ asked Stefan to help him destroy Gabi, and Sonny accused Alex of betrayal.
General Hospital
- Just when it looked as if Brando was on the road to recovery, the show pulled the rug out from under us by killing the hunk. But was his death part of a bigger plan for a story that will forever change another couple on the canvas?
- In our Soaps.com exclusive, Ashley Jones admits she understands why General Hospital fans feel so “betrayed” as she talks about Parker and Kristina’s past, present and… future?
- Watch in disbelief as an interview between Marcus Coloma (Nikolas) and his adorable daughter Coco goes completely off the rails and leaves her saying, “That is so wrong.”
- Charles Shaughnessy introduced us to the adorable new memory of his family that, we’re almost certain, would even make Victor’s heart grow three sizes!
The show pulled the ultimate fake-out with Brando, but Dustin admits in this week’s column that as much as his death stung, it’s helped shock some life into the show. And that’s more than he can say for Liz’s storyline mess or Victor’s stalled plotting!
What Went Down Last Week: Brando pulled through surgery and told Jordan while he didn’t see his attacker’s face, he heard something similar to jewelry on them jingling. Later Brando seized and died, puzzling Portia, who ran a tox screen and learned the hook used to attack him was poisoned. Diane stepped up to help Sasha with her guardianship issues in the wake of Brando’s death, and while looking through his legal papers at the garage, was approached by the hook killer. Liz had a breakthrough and remembered the face of the woman at the bottom of the stairs in her memory, but was stunned to later find out it was Finn’s dead wife Reiko. Liz did some digging and found a photo of herself and her sister Sarah in the Mariana Islands in the Pacific, where Finn and Reiko once worked for Doctors Without Borders. Victor absconded with Lucy aboard the Haunted Star and revealed to her something dangerous was going to strike Port Charles, and he needed her by his side to help save as many people as he could.
The Young and the Restless
With the news that Michael Graziadei is making his return as Daniel this fall, we got to wondering. Will he be back to bail his mom out of whatever mess she’s gotten into with Diane, or blowing a popular couple up with a reunion decades in the making?
- Of course, even Daniel’s intervention may be too little too late, because Phyllis may already be past the point of salvation!
- It’s a new day for Young & Restless, as Christel Khalil (Lily) gave us a behind-the-scenes peek at the glam new credits headed our way.
- The fans demanded it and the show answered when they brought Mishael Morgan back for round two! Celebrate the anniversary of Amanda’s debut with our tribute to Hillary’s long-lost twin.
- Courtney Hope (Sally) embraced the spooky season barreling our way with her “ghouls” and the announcement that “this witch is getting hitched!”
What Went Down This Week: Nikki visited Los Angeles and met with Deacon Sharpe to get dirt on Diane. Back in Genoa City, Diane got another mysterious text after she and Phyllis got fired and re-hired at Marchetti. Noah unveiled his new nightclub, and Victoria reluctantly agreed to tell Johnny that Chelsea was his birth mother. Victoria also cut a deal with Nate, who offered to sell her his shares in Chancellor-Winters’ IPO in return for her making him CEO. He later met Audra Charles, who had been hired by Jill to oversee the company going public.
In Other News
- It may have been the sad anniversary of All My Children‘s last episode, but rather than let that get us down, we decided to honor the legendary soap with a photo gallery of rare photos and precious memories.
- Chicago P.D. debuted its 10th season this past Wednesday, which means it’s almost time to say goodbye to Jesse Lee Soffer’s Halstead. And showrunner Gwen Sigan gave us all a little peek into what to expect from his exit!
- As Yellowstone Season 5 draws ever nearer, Cole Hauser promised “no rest for the wicked” as he gave us a one-of-a-kind look behind the scenes.
- With the slew of soap stars set to return to the screen this holiday season for the network’s Countdown to Christmas special, about all we have to say is: The more the merrier!
What’s Coming Up…
Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here’s a glimpse of what’s just around the corner!
- We may finally learn the identity of Diane’s mysterious texter as she gets the shock of her lifetime in this week’s preview! Plus, is this the end of Nate and Elena?
- Oh, Brooke… we want to have your back, but the move you’re about to make is going to be tough to defend! Get ready, Bold & Beautiful fans, because things are about to get nasty.
- We now know who killed Days of Our Lives‘ Abigail… but the big question is why. As evidenced in this week’s preview, we’re finally going to get the answer. And even as the truth finally comes to light, the impact of Abigail’s murder has the kind of consequences that could leave another person dead!
Get ready for some changes with our fall preview photo gallery of characters from all your favorite soaps who, for better or worse, are all ready to turn over a new leaf!