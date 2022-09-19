News Roundup: Devious Plots, Killer Reveals and a Heartbreaking Real-Life Tragedy
With so much going on in the world of daytime, it’s easy to miss a story or two — including some of the biggest ones unfolding on screen. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with our guide to everything that went down last week on Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. Plus, we’ve got previews of what to expect next and even coverage of primetime’s best sudsers!
The Bold and the Beautiful
When Steffy goes full-on scheme queen to split Brooke and Ridge, can anyone stand in her way? Jacqueline MacInnes Wood teases the lengths her character will go to in her attempt to reunite her parents!
- Is it time to take a stand? When Bold & Beautiful teased a familiar twist heading our way, the fans pushed back — hard!
- Katie’s appearances have been a bit few-and-far-between lately, so fans could be forgiven if they’ve wondered if Heather Tom is on her way out — especially now that her directing career is taking off!
- Don Diamont (Bill) almost had the perfect trip to visit his son — if only it hadn’t been for that little run-in with the law!
- After seven years together, Tanner Novlan (Finn) and Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlyn) are more in love than ever. And they’ve got the gorgeous photos to prove it!
What Went Down Last Week: Sheila held Hayes while Finn was preoccupied. She considered making a dash out the door, but decided against it. Later, Deacon showed surprising tenderness toward her. Brooke ordered Taylor to stop going after Douglas and Ridge, but instead, the shrink asked Ridge if they might have a future together. Liam clashed with Thomas about his intentions with Hope and she, in turn, put Steffy on notice about interfering in her mother’s marriage to Ridge. Ridge later found Brooke in Bill’s arms, but seemed to accept their explanation that it was about Katie.
Days of Our Lives
Yes, the time has finally come! We’re about to learn the identity of Abigail’s killer — though Leo may just have beat us all to the punch! With a reveal that promises to rock Salem to the core, could Leo actually be right for once?
- Holy cow! (Or should that be, holy Peacock?) Now that the show’s moved online, we’re set to get not just one or two, but seven former cast members returning to the soap!
- Over so soon? Sarah’s unfathomable reaction may have put the nail in her marriage’s coffin just days after saying “I do!”
- Billy Flynn (Chad) just put it all (and we mean all) on the line for the sake of the show!
- What did you do on your summer vacation? We bet it isn’t anything like how Raven Bowens (Chanel) spent hers.
After such a strong ending on NBC, Days of Our Lives‘ first week on Peacock left Curtis alternating between yawns and eye rolling. Sarah’s reaction to Xander, Kristen’s legal nonsense and Gabi’s gullibility with Li all seemed like pure plot points to him, while Orpheus’ plan just bored him in this week’s column. At least there’s no way to go but up?
What Went Down Last Week: Gabi was thrilled to find Stefan alive, but he only had eyes for Chloe. EJ suggested he and Stefan team up against Gabi to regain control of DiMera. At the custody hearing, Kristen painted Brady and Chloe in a bad light, and Brady deduced his ex was behind Stefan’s return. Ava insisted to Johnny nothing could happen between them, but that didn’t stop her from thinking about the young man later. Before his arrest, Orpheus revealed he’d infected Kayla Kate, and Marlena with a non-contagious virus that will force their men to watch them die. Sarah broke up with Xander after learning he slept with Nicole and told Eric about it for money. Eric accepted Nicole’s job offer to be Basic Black’s photographer.
General Hospital
- First, The Hook attacked Ava, then poor Brando got in their way. So far, no one’s died, but it looks like that’s about to change in a jaw-droppingly big way!
- From a new kid for Sam, to a new (or is that old?) nemesis for Carly, the ladies of Port Charles may end up having their worlds turned upside down.
- Lisa LoCicero (Olivia) took us on a bit of a journey as she showed us her wet and wild look! Are we about to get a new fashion trend?
- Maurice Benard (Sonny) had a roller-coaster of a week, between battling his impersonator who stole over $15,000 and celebrating his daughter’s 28th birthday.
The hook killer may be just a tad derivative, but in this week’s General Hospital column, Dustin admits that it’s giving him and the show life! It seems like just what we needed to get several storylines unstuck — except maybe for Liz!
What Went Down Last Week: Stella confessed to having stolen and then lost Jordan’s divorce papers. Jordan later covered and told Curtis she must have accidentally forgotten to file them, which didn’t go down well with Portia. Carly’s plane was forced to make an emergency landing in her hometown of Jacksonville, Florida, where she encountered the woman whose husband she’d slept with as a teen. The hook attacker appeared to target Joss, but Brando got stabbed instead. He was rushed to General Hospital and after extensive surgery, opened his eyes. Jordan told Sonny that the attacker might be targeting him and his family.
The Young and the Restless
It’s been a few months since Locke’s untimely demise, but Robert Newman’s finally breaking his silence on why he had to go and whether or not Ashland really did love Victoria.
- This coming fall promises so many shake-ups on The Young and the Restless, it’s about to feel like a whole new show!
- Nick and Sally’s passion could shake up not just Adam, but the entire Newman clan — if not half of Genoa City!
- The Katherine vs. Jill feud just flared up anew as Jess Walton walked down memory lane with viewers. But which classic scene came out on top as the fan favorite?
- Our thoughts and hearts have been with Jordi Vilasuso (ex-Rey) and his wife as they work through a devastating tragedy.
What Went Down This Week: Victor doled out a warning to Jack that hiring Adam would prove to be a mistake. Nikki doubled-down on her plans to visit Deacon Sharpe, and Diane brought an accusation against Phyllis to Summer and Kyle. Devon and Nate’s ongoing difficulties came to a head, with Billy having to break up their argument. Nate resigned in the aftermath and hatched a diabolical plot to help Victoria take over Chancellor-Winters! After a close encounter with Adam caused her to miss a huge meeting, things only got more complicated for Sally when she hit the sheets with Nick — twice. After their second rendezvous, Adam showed up on her doorstep and was floored to see his brother in her suite!
In Other News
- When Guiding Light aired its final episode on September 18, we had to say goodbye to one of the longest-running soap operas ever created. To honor its legacy on the anniversary of its demise, we went through and picked out just a few of the sudser’s most memorable moments.
- From The Bachelor to A Waltons Thanksgiving, we’ve got all the details on the hottest shows and specials in our Primetime News Roundup!
- All My Children alum Josh Duhamel (Leo) said “I do” to his long-time love in an unforgettable wedding that went from glorious to laid-back in the blink of an eye.
- Jennifer Lawrence vs. Erika Jayne? We’d say it ain’t so, but sadly, we can’t! There’s a reason Lawrence called the Real Housewives star “evil!”
What’s Coming Up…
Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here’s a glimpse of what’s just around the corner!
- It’s an event that’s been years in the making, as Nikki and Deacon face off in this week’s Bold & Beautiful/Young & Restless crossover. Will Nikki get the goods on Diane or finally get her revenge on her ex? Heck, why not both?
- It’s a week Days of Our Lives fans won’t want to miss as the truth about Abigail’s murder finally comes to light. Meanwhile, Nicole decides she needs to confess her sins, and who better to share them with than former priest Eric… especially since he plays a central role in them!
