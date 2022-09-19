News Roundup: Devious Plots, Killer Reveals and a Heartbreaking Real-Life Tragedy

Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (2), Jill Johnson/JPI (2)

With so much going on in the world of daytime, it’s easy to miss a story or two — including some of the biggest ones unfolding on screen. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with our guide to everything that went down last week on Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. Plus, we’ve got previews of what to expect next and even coverage of primetime’s best sudsers!

The Bold and the Beautiful

When Steffy goes full-on scheme queen to split Brooke and Ridge, can anyone stand in her way? Jacqueline MacInnes Wood teases the lengths her character will go to in her attempt to reunite her parents!

Ridge really, really, really rubbed Richard the wrong way, as is quickly evident in this week’s Soapbox column . Plus, a look at why Steffy was allowed to trash-talk Brooke, but Hope couldn’t throw some shade toward her longtime rival.

What Went Down Last Week: Sheila held Hayes while Finn was preoccupied. She considered making a dash out the door, but decided against it. Later, Deacon showed surprising tenderness toward her. Brooke ordered Taylor to stop going after Douglas and Ridge, but instead, the shrink asked Ridge if they might have a future together. Liam clashed with Thomas about his intentions with Hope and she, in turn, put Steffy on notice about interfering in her mother’s marriage to Ridge. Ridge later found Brooke in Bill’s arms, but seemed to accept their explanation that it was about Katie.

Days of Our Lives

Yes, the time has finally come! We’re about to learn the identity of Abigail’s killer — though Leo may just have beat us all to the punch! With a reveal that promises to rock Salem to the core, could Leo actually be right for once?

After such a strong ending on NBC, Days of Our Lives‘ first week on Peacock left Curtis alternating between yawns and eye rolling. Sarah’s reaction to Xander, Kristen’s legal nonsense and Gabi’s gullibility with Li all seemed like pure plot points to him, while Orpheus’ plan just bored him in this week’s column. At least there’s no way to go but up?

What Went Down Last Week: Gabi was thrilled to find Stefan alive, but he only had eyes for Chloe. EJ suggested he and Stefan team up against Gabi to regain control of DiMera. At the custody hearing, Kristen painted Brady and Chloe in a bad light, and Brady deduced his ex was behind Stefan’s return. Ava insisted to Johnny nothing could happen between them, but that didn’t stop her from thinking about the young man later. Before his arrest, Orpheus revealed he’d infected Kayla Kate, and Marlena with a non-contagious virus that will force their men to watch them die. Sarah broke up with Xander after learning he slept with Nicole and told Eric about it for money. Eric accepted Nicole’s job offer to be Basic Black’s photographer.