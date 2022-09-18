Credit: CBS/via Getty Images; ABC (2); Jillian Clark, via Getty Images

Plus, we’re heading back to Walton Mountain!

Like you, we really, really love television. And while we spend most of our time discussing who’s doing what to — and with — whom on the daytime soaps, we’ve also got an eye on what’s happening after dark. Here’s a quick update of some of the biggest stories you may have missed this week, including deets on who will be the next Bachelor, which primetime character landed behind bars under shady circumstances, and even a tip or two on what to binge next!

Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Credit: ABC screenshot

• Believe it or not, we’re heading into season 27 of ABC’s long-running reality show, The Bachelor. And while we’re not going to cruelly ask you to name all of the hunks who’ve come on looking for love (let alone which ones found it), we are here to give you the scoop on who’ll be handing out roses next. According to our sister site Variety, Zach Shallcross is about to begin his journey. Variety hears that Shallcross — a recently-rejected suitor on this season’s The Bachelorette — will likely be announced during the Tuesday, September 20 finale, After the Final Rose. Fun fact: Shallcross is the nephew of Patrick Warburton (aka Seinfeld‘s Puddy, one of Elaine’s many beaus).

• Who better than Taye Diggs — star of How Stella Got her Groove Back — to help several 40something women do the same? The handsome fella — married in real-life to singer/actor Idina Menzel — will host a new Hulu show called Back in the Groove. The idea? Women who are basically exasperated with all things life-related will check into The Groove Hotel to reconnect with their joy while looking for love with younger men. “As the saying goes,” reads the logline for the show, “you can’t fall in love with someone else until you fall in love with yourself.” After checking into the hotel, three women will “have the opportunity to do both. Whether they find the perfect fling, friendship, true love or something in between, this is their chance to take charge and break through the double standards older women face every day.” Yes, but will their be umbrellas in the fruity drinks? Inquiring minds want to know!

Credit: CBS via Getty Images

• This week’s episode of the Paramount+ series The Good Fight offered an update on two characters not seen since the finale of the series from which it was spun off, The Good Wife. Now, however, we know that Alicia (Julianna Marguilies) is living in New York City, while her scandal-plagued ex Peter (Chris Noth) is back behind bars! In explaining Peter’s fate, series co-creator and executive producer Robert King told our sister site TVLine that, “because of what was happening with governors in Illinois and so many of them ending up in prison, it felt organic.” Shippers hoping that the couple might eventually find their way back together again got bad news, as King also confirmed that Alicia and Peter have, since last we saw them, divorced again.

• Could there be a better way to celebrate Thanksgiving than by gathering around a very big table with one of America’s most beloved families of all time? To mark the 50th anniversary of The Waltons, the CW will air an original holiday movie titled — what else? — A Waltons Thanksgiving. The special, airing at 8 p.m. ET/7c on Sunday, November 20, will largely feature the same cast as last year’s The Waltons’ Homecoming. And yes, Richard Thomas will narrate, although the younger version of his John-Boy will be played by Logan Shrover. Plot-wise, it’ll be about what you would expect from the wholesome family as they deal with the hardships of life in 1934 even as a young boy enters their life and they all learn valuable lessons.

• Soap fans looking for something fun to binge could do a whole lot worse than the Netflix series Echoes. The seven-episode drama follows identical twin sisters Leni and Gina (both played by Michelle Monaghan) and the big-time drama which unfolds after one of them goes missing under mysterious circumstances. To say much more would be to give away the huge twists which unfold — a few of which are borderline ludicrous but an awful lot of fun — as the series barrels toward its conclusion. Check out the trailer below.

What To Watch the Week of September 19

• Pop star Camilla Cabello is going to have her work cut out for her when she joins the chair-swiveling judges of The Voice, which returns to NBC at 8/7c on Monday, September 19. After all, without Kelly Clarkson, quipmeister Blake Shelton is going to be in need of a verbal sparring partner.

• Immediately following the Voice premiere at 10 p.m. will be the premiere of NBC’s Quantum Leap reboot. Can time-hopping Dr. Ben Song (played by the incredibly appealing Raymond Lee) stay alive long enough to leap back to 2022? That may depend on how many folks tune in for his adventures!

• Fresh from an Emmy win for creator/leading lady Quinta Brunson, the positively delightful Abbott Elementary kicks off its second season on ABC at 9/8c with the school’s teachers putting together their plans for the year under… well, less than ideal circumstances.

• Ready to see country music legend Reba McEntire like you’ve never seen her before? Check out the season three premiere of Big Sky, in which she plays a resort owner who may have something to hide. Need more reason to check it out? Supernatural star Jensen Ackles (ex-Eric, Days of Our Lives) becomes a full-time cast member as Beau Arlen. Want a preview of the all-new mystery? Check out the trailer below.

Check out these incredible then-and-now photos of past Bold & Beautiful stars.