Josh Duhamel’s wedding ran the gamut from fabulously formal to gloriously laid-back and chill.

Josh Duhamel may have become a big primetime and film star, but he’ll always be known to soap opera fans for his role as the hunky Leo du Pres on All My Children. As a favorite of the daytime community we love to celebrate his successes and milestones… and as it happens, he just marked a huge one!

Duhamel married for the second time on Saturday, September 10, returning to his home state of North Dakota to do the deed. The star broke the news on social media with a gorgeous wedding photo of himself and his bride, longtime girlfriend Audra Mari, a former Miss World.

The handsome soap alum has been dating Mari since he and Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie ended their marriage, his first, in 2019.

Duhamel reported that it was “an amazing day” and said, “I feel so lucky to have so many great friends, a supporting family, and now a wife that makes it all that much better. I love you babe.” Aww!

Former All My Children castmates Rebecca Budgig, who played his love interest Greenlee Smythe, and Cameron Mathison, who played Ryan Lavery, were on hand in the comment section to offer their buddy congratulations.

Mari “said yes” to Duhamel’s marriage proposal back in January and the star shared the clever proposal — a note in a bottle on the beach — on his IG account as he celebrated and looked to the future.

Duhamel and Mari may have had formal wedding attire for the nuptials and reception, but later that night they hung out in a small pub in Fargo, according to TMZ, with just a small group of local patrons. We love this!

The bride took to social media to share a closer look at her gorgeous wedding gown, which she described as “the dress of my dreams.”

She also shared a heart-melting look at her first dance with her father to the song Sweet Child of Mine. Does it get any better?!?

Soaps congratulations the happy couple and wish them a very happy future together!

