They may be gone but they will never be forgotten.

Fall is here and 2022 is quickly coming to an end. Over the past 10 months, daytime has grieved the loss of more former soap greats and though we passed along the sad news to our readers as each report came in, we wanted to take some extra time to look back on those the industry was forced to say goodbye to this year thus far.

Back in May we paid tribute to the beloved stars lost during the first half of 2022. News of their passing and names such as Joan Copeland, Donald May, Lindsey Pearlman, Kathryn Hays, Jossara Jinaro, Jerry verDorn and Marnie Schulenburg brought many to think back on their various roles and the mark they left in daytime.

Later that month, a close friend shared that Lee Lawson had passed away at 81. While many remember her as Guiding Light’s Bea Reardon, Lawson also had roles on Love of Life and One Life to Live.

Then news came that famed actor Ray Liotta died in his sleep at 67 while working on his latest movie. Known for starring in such features as Goodfellas, Field of Dreams and Shades of Blue, among numerous others, one of Liotta’s first roles was playing Joey Perrini on Another World.

In July, the television industry was crushed by 89-year-old Nichelle Nichols’ passing. Having been part of one of the first interracial kisses on scripted US television, between her Star Trek character Uhura and William Shatner’s Captain Kirk, Nichols took daytime by storm during her guest appearance as Neil Winters’ estranged mother Lucinda in 2016.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the legendary Nichelle Nichols,” the number one daytime drama tweeted. “We are honored she blessed Young & Restless with her extraordinary talents.”

August brought devastation to Hollywood when Anne Heche passed away at 53 following a car accident. With nearly 100 credits to her name, the actress landed one of her first roles in the late 80s taking over as twins Victoria and Marley Hudson from Ellen Wheeler on Another World until 1991.

The Bold and the Beautiful alum Rena Sofer (ex-Quinn) shared a memory of Heche, “My first big audition was for Another World when I was just 18 years old.” She reflected on how she auditioned alongside Heche, who’d been “another newbie,” as well as Sandra Ferguson. “We all three were fortunate enough to land roles on the show,” Sofer continued. “But Anne shined so brightly she got a double role as the twins Vicky and Marley.” She also remembered watching Heche’s work and “being in awe of her talent.”

Sadly, one day after Heche’s passing, Another World’s Robyn Griggs (Maggie) lost her life at only 49, due to cervical cancer. Another World and One Life to Live writer Michael Malone passed a few days later followed by 90210 fave Joe E. Tata (Nat), who had roles on Days of Our Lives and General Hospital, and soap hopper Robert LuPone.

In September, General Hospital’s Michael Easton (Finn) paid tribute to his friend and former One Life to Live castmate, best-selling author Peter Straub (Pete Braust) who died at 79. “I’m still numb and I wish I had the words to properly express what he meant to me,” he shared, along with fond memories, before stating, “Goodbye, my good friend. I miss you.”

There is so much more to say about these great talents and the characters they created that will forever remain in our hearts…

