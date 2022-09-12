Credit: Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Spending a little time outdoors with someone you love is good for the soul.

Seeing Yellowstone’s Rip riding on the open range is nothing new but getting a look at his portrayer, Cole Hauser, taking his mom, Cass Warner, for an afternoon gallop would be a real treat. The star posted a sweet photo saddled up, side by side, next to his “momma” with his arm around her shoulder as they smiled for the camera.

“Momma, I’m so happy to have this time with you,” Hauser shared. “Let’s keep riding in life. Love ya!”

A couple of his castmates jumped into the comments, including As the World Turns, The Young and the Restless and Days of Our Lives alum Jen Landon (Gwen; ex-Heather; ex-Hillary), who plays Teeter and sent a series of heart emojis to show her love while Denim Richards, who appears as Colby, said, “Let it ride.”

Of their ride together, Warner shared her own photo of her son and their companions, while atop her horse Shorty, and stated, “Earlier pleasure moments brought back as the first thing I saved my money to buy was a horse! Riding into the mountains was my favorite escape and exercise in collecting great peace of mind! Mothered by Nature!”

It’s always nice to see the actors with their real-life family and if you want to view a photo of Hauser with his wife Cynthia, you’ll find them together in our gallery filled with Yellowstone stars and their real-life partners.

