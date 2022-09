News Roundup: The End of an Era, New Beginnings and an Unexpected Return From the Dead

who was lost in the 9/11 attacks, as well as everyone whose lives were changed on that tragic day in 2001.

What Went Down This Week: Abby and Chance reconnected, and he later played good Samaritan to Chelsea, who was too drunk to get herself home. Later, Billy invited Chelsea to spend time with Johnny. Chancellor-Winters ended the week in chaos after Jill said she wants to go public, and Nate stormed out after butting heads with Devon anew. Faith and Moses left for college, and Nick and Sharon shared lunch with Victor, who reiterated that he wants Sally gone from Newman Enterprises. The Mustache was then taken aback to hear Nick defending Adam after he declared his defection to Jabot a betrayal. Meanwhile, Sally had a close encounter with Adam that almost ended in a kiss, but she was saved by Chloe!

Young & Restless had a lot going on at times, but Candace admitted in this week’s column that she still couldn’t help but feel bored. That Sally and Nick shock, though, jolted her awake, and she’s determined to figure out who is helping Diane!

for writing off two legacy characters, but they may have been a bit hasty in their judgement

Beth Maitland opened up about the storyline she’s hoping is in store for Traci . And we couldn’t agree more!

Has Phyllis put herself in a no-win situation? She’s well on her way to sacrificing everything in her quest to take Diane down, and even if she does win the battle, she could end up losing the war!

What Went Down Last Week: Willow dreamed of being terrorized by Nelle, while Nina had a vision of Nelle at her grave. Spencer attended Trina’s celebration party to give her a letter detailing his feelings but backed out after seeing her happy with Rory. Later, Ava told Trina that Spencer always believed her and only stayed with Esme to prove her innocence. Trina rushed to the station to see Spencer before he was transferred to Pentonville but was too late. Mac and Felicia began to suspect Cody was his son with Dominique, but Mac was unsure about finding out the truth. And Austin’s cousin Mason gave him mysterious orders regarding an incoming patient to General Hospital.

Nelle’s much-hyped return to General Hospital was just one big bust for Dustin, but the show did manage to tug at his heart strings with Trina and Spencer’s missed connection. But what happened to Liz? Her absence was just one of many problems he had with the show in this week’s column .

Michael Blake Kruse (Rory) and his wife enlisted some adorable help in announcing that they’re about to except their second child.

Nina stares down her past, she may just have a chance for a new beginning in her future. But will she be able to reach out and grab it? Plus, relive some of that past with our new photo gallery of her life in Port Charles!

What Went Down Last Week: Sonny woke from his attack, only to come face to face with a disguised Leo begging for help in clearing his name. Victor, meanwhile, told Alex he needed to take over as interim CEO of Titan. Xander and Sarah finally married in an intimate ceremony in the Horton home, but their wedding ended on a sour note when Gwen showed up to thank Jack for freeing her and apologize to the married couple. Orpheus swiped a vial from Dr. Rolf, using it to sicken Kayla, Marlena and Kate, while Kristen pushed the doc to wake up Stefan early. And as Li and Gabi got engaged, Ava was more convinced than ever she was losing her mind after seeing “Jake” once more!

As Days of Our Lives said goodbye to NBC, Curtis figured the time was right in this week’s column to get into how he stopped worrying about the move to Peacock and started getting excited for what’s to come. Stefan’s return, Abigail’s murder solved, Kayla, Marlena and Kate in mortal danger — the show’s got so much coming down the line!

— at making us laugh! Their hilarious blooper reel just goes to show that sometimes even the professionals have an off day or two.

Some of Days or Our Lives‘ biggest stars spoke out about the show’s move from NBC to Peacock, while the soap itself pulled out all the stops with an explosive fall preview sure to convince fans to sign up for the streaming service!

What Went Down Last Week: Deacon intercepted Sheila just as she was contemplating making contact with Finn at the cliff house, but eventually, she made her way into the house where Hayes was in the playpen alone! The Forresters held another family dinner and Thomas invited Hope as “part of the family.” Steffy got snippy with her, while Brooke and Liam had a vent session in the cabin about Thomas, Taylor and Steffy. A teary Hope arrived home without Douglas in tow, which upset Liam. Brooke informed Taylor that her campaign to steal Douglas and Ridge was to stop that very day!

Something tells us you’ll agree with Richard, who felt as if this week’s episodes were basically reruns. Worse, nobody seemed to be making smart decisions and, as he discusses in this week’s column , that makes for a very frustrating viewing experience.

The Bold and the Beautiful just set the stage for a seismic shake-up that could prove Liam right — while leaving him out in the cold! But hey, at least Thomas would get everything he ever wanted.

1 / 40 <p>For decades, <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ superspy John Black and super shrink Marlena Evans have been one of daytime’s top supercouples. They’ve survived death, supervillains, brainwashing faux serial killers, real serial killers, unruly children and even a dance with the literal devil. Twice!</p>

2 / 40 <p>Rafe Hernandez and Nicole Walker are two newlyweds so deeply in love that they just can’t ever stop kissing. That or they’re so insecure, they can’t ever stop kissing. Nicole’s been pining nonstop over her ex-husband, Eric Brady, ever since he returned to town.</p>

3 / 40 <p>When Eric returned to town, he was a priest and Nicole was with Rafe, so reuniting was out of the question. But then he was defrocked — which Nicole didn’t learn about until <em>after</em> marrying Rafe! Now he’s a swinging bachelor, pining over his ex-wife. And about that swinging part…</p>

4 / 40 <p>Eric’s sleeping with new-cop-in-town Jada Hunter — daughter of Marcus Hunter, one of Salem’s doctors back in the day. It’s pretty casual right now, but they do live right down the hall from each other, so you can’t beat the convenience. Or the awkwardness, because…</p>

5 / 40 <p>Jada works for Rafe, the Salem police commissioner — and, as we know, Nicole’s husband! Jada also seems to be about the only one who realizes just how utterly bonkers the whole situation is, not to mention the fact that Nicole is still absolutely obsessed with Eric.</p>

6 / 40 <p>John and Marlena’s daughter Belle has been through the ringer lately. Demonic possession, demonic impersonation, sleeping with her borderline demonic client, EJ DiMera… Her life’s a mess. But it looks like she and hubby Shawn Brady are finally finding their way back to each other again!</p>

7 / 40 <p>It wasn’t good guy Shawn’s fault that he slept with his wife’s nemesis, Jan Spears: The devil literally transformed Jan into Belle’s doppelganger, which is just the kinda thing that happens in this town. Now that Shawn knows he didn’t father Jan’s baby — her tryst with fellow prisoner Evan Frears produced the tyke — he and Belle are slowly working things out. </p>

8 / 40 <p>Speaking of Jan, she was last seen getting out of Salem while the getting was good. But something tells us she and son Shawn Christian (an inside joke longtime <em>Days </em>fans well understand) will, like the proverbial bad penny, return. </p>

9 / 40 <p>Though he wasn’t the firstborn of mobster, mogul and occasional supervillain Stefano DiMera, EJ DiMera probably takes after his deceased father more than any other sibling in the cutthroat world of business. He’s got slightly more scruples than dear old dad, but he’d still tear apart his own family to swipe that CEO position back from interloper Gabi Hernandez.</p>

10 / 40 <p>Tony was actually the <em>first</em> DiMera to arrive in Salem, paving the way for his villainous dad, Stefano. He’s always been one of the kinder members of the clan.. at least when he wasn’t being impersonated by his identical cousin, Andre! Luckily, Andre’s dead now. We think. </p>

11 / 40 <p>Once upon a time, Stefano’s long-lost son Stefan O. DiMera (get it?) came to town to claim his birthright. He died. Then his long-lost twin brother, Jake DiMera, came to town to claim <em>his</em> birthright. He died. Then his heart was stuffed into Stefan’s body and now the original flavor son is back. Again, that’s just the kinda thing that happens in Salem. Go with it. </p>

12 / 40 <p>Dr. Rolf was Stefano’s favorite henchman, what with his penchant for bringing people back from the dead and scrambling their brains. Now he gets to do both with Stefan, as he wipes out the returned-from-the-dead man’s love for Gabi and sends him out into the world! We love when two hobbies come together in one project.</p>

13 / 40 <p>Gabi did love her newly-undead husband Stefan, but she also loved the stock options she got upon his death. With them, plus a little maneuvering, she rose to the top of the DiMera corporate pile — but with dark forces out to topple her, that CEO position is anything but guaranteed!</p>

14 / 40 <p>DiMera board member Li Shin seemed like just a good (if highly inappropriate) time to Gabi, but somewhere along the way she started falling for him. But the guy’s got daddy issues, has been secretly funding Stefan’s resurrection and seems to think he can out-scheme Gabi, so we aren’t talking true love here.</p>

15 / 40 <p>Somewhat reformed mob princess Ava Vitali found love with Jake DiMera before his untimely death. As in literally <em>right </em>before. She also found her way into Gabi’s schemes once the two decided to pretend Ava and Jake had married before he perished. Now she gets to live in the DiMera mansion, hate-flirt with EJ and sexy-flirt with his son, Johnny DiMera!</p>

16 / 40 <p>Despite being the son of legendary schemers EJ DiMera and Sami Brady, Johnny DiMera is… well, certainly not as bad as he could be! Sure, he may be a little bratty, especially when fighting with his sister Allie Horton over his ex-wife (now her main squeeze), Chanel Dupree. But he’s also prone to taking off his shirt a lot, so he can’t be all bad, right? </p>

17 / 40 <p>Stefano’s adopted daughter, Kristen DiMera, was serving time for a slew of crimes until she strongarmed a pardon for herself and a whole slew of fellow baddies. Now she’s working with Rolf to have newly-resurrected Stefan reunite with Chloe Lane. No, silly, not because she thinks they’re a good pair. Because she wants to get Chloe away from the object of her <span style="text-decoration: line-through">obsession</span> heart’s desire, Brady Black, father of her daughter, Rachel. </p>

18 / 40 <p>Former opera singer Chloe and Brady are both lovers and coworkers, wiling away the days at his fashion house — started by dad, John, though now a subsidiary of DiMera Enterprises — Basic Black. They just recently found their way back to each other, but if Kristen has her say, they’ll soon be finding their way apart again!</p>

19 / 40 <p>Chanel and Allie spend a <em>lot</em> of time together seeing as how they own their own bakery, Sweet Bits, while dating! Somehow, it’s not <em>too </em>awkward that Chanel was married to Allie’s twin brother, Johnny. Except when it is. </p>

20 / 40 <p>Chanel’s mom, real estate mogul Paulina Price, is married to Abe Carver, Salem’s mayor and one of its most respected residents. They kinda sorta share a daughter in Lani Price, who thought Abe was her dad (he’s not) and Paulina was her aunt (when in fact she’s her mom), a situation which nearly tore this couple apart. But now that they’re hitched, Paulina’s taking on a new challenge. But can she push Abe into the governorship of… whatever state Salem is in? </p>

21 / 40 <p>Chad DiMera was one of the kindest, brightest stars in his family and wife Abigail Horton was his entire world. But her brutal murder has left their two kids without a mother, and with a father who’s an angry, heartbroken man with a desperate drive to find whodunnit.</p>

22 / 40 <p>District Attorney Melinda Trask isn’t concerned with making friends in her single-minded pursuit of justice. If she gets you in her sights, she <em>will </em>throw the book at you. Heck, she’ll throw the whole library! </p>

23 / 40 <p>Lucas Horton isn’t a bad guy… he just makes a whole lot of bad decisions, usually with regard to ex-wife Sami. Need proof? He’s currently behind bars for having kidnapped her so she wouldn’t fall into the romantic clutches of rival EJ. </p>

24 / 40 <p>Upon learning son Lucas was behind Sami’s kidnapping, Kate Roberts kept quiet… even though it nearly cost her the love of good guy Roman Brady! But now that she’s atoning for her sins, it seems like she may get a second chance at love. At least until she screws it up again! </p>

25 / 40 <p>Roman runs the family watering hole, aptly named the Brady Pub. With ex-wife Marlena, he’s also the proud pop of Sami, so it makes sense he wasn’t thrilled to learn Kate had been keeping quiet about that whole kidnapping thing. </p>

26 / 40 <p>Maggie Horton’s beloved daughter Sarah only just married true love Xander Cook… and boy, did they earn their shot at happiness! Before it arrived, they were kept apart by everything from his deceitful ex, Gwen Rizczech, to a drug which left her so delusional she briefly believed herself to be Abigail’s killer! </p>

27 / 40 <p>Xander and Sarah have a long, complicated history, starting, as true love so often does, with a deep-seated mutual loathing. Now that they’ve found their way together — several times, actually — the big question is what’s next for this truly super couple? </p>

28 / 40 <p>Let’s just be clear: Most viewers hate Gwen and kinda wish she’d been offed instead of half-sister Abigail. But the long-lost daughter of Jack Deveraux has her charms — including that adorable accent! — and we kinda can’t help hoping that maybe, just maybe, there’s a redemption arc in her future. </p> <p> </p>

29 / 40 <p>Abigail’s parents are in a tough spot. Jack’s struggling to believe that his one daughter, Gwen, didn’t kill his other daughter, Abigail. Meanwhile, his wife, Jennifer Horton (who is <em>not </em>Gwen’s mom), is barely hanging on by a thread, missing their beloved Abigail so much that as grief swallows her, she’s doing the same with pills… which could just create a whole new set of problems! </p>

30 / 40 <p>Until recently, we were fairly convinced that quip-tossing, man-chasing, Gwen-befriending, rule-flaunting Leo Stark was Abigail’s killer. But it looks like we may finally have found the line he won’t cross. </p>

31 / 40 <p>When Titan CEO Sonny Kiriakis was stabbed in the back, it’s not surprising that Leo wound up atop the suspect list. You see, ages ago Leo was brought to town to seduce the young exec and create a scandal that would drive him out of the company. These days, Sonny is happily married to Sami’s son, Will Horton, who rushed to his injured husband’s side upon hearing what happened. </p>

32 / 40 <p>For quite a while now, Will and Sonny have been proving that long distance relationships <em>can</em> work! Will’s off in Arizona with the couple’s daughter (whose mom is Gabi… long story), while Sonny was lured back to Salem by his grand-uncle, Victor Kiriakis, to run Titan. </p>

33 / 40 <p>Victor Kiriakis was never <em>quite</em> as evil as his late nemesis, Stefano, but he’s also never shied away from breaking a law or twenty. These days, he’s mellowed out a bit thanks to the influence of his unfailingly sweet wife, Maggie. He’s as quick with a quip as he is a threat to disown family members who refuse to do his bidding! </p>

34 / 40 <p>Sonny’s older half-brother, Alexander Kiriakis, recently returned home, seemingly intent on sleeping his way through the female population of Salem. There could, however, be more than meets the eye, especially since his has been caught by Stephanie Johnson. Meanwhile, he’s getting might comfy in Sonny’s CEO seat while his brother recovers… </p>

35 / 40 <p>Having spent the past few years in Seattle, Stephanie Johnson — daughter of supercouple Steve and Kayla Johnson — recently returned to Salem for work. So far, her toughest job has been keeping Alex at arm’s length, especially now that they’ve been forced to work together. Steph’s been hired to fix Titan’s public image, but Alex is the walking definition of an HR nightmare! </p>

36 / 40 <p>Lawyer Justin Kiriakis was much like his son Alexander before he settled down, tamed by the love of a good woman, Adrienne Johnson. This is <em>not </em>Sonny’s mother, Adrienne, who sadly died, but her lookalike, Bonnie Lockhart. Aside from their looks, the only thing the two women really have in common is the fact that Justin fell in love with — and married — both of them. </p>

37 / 40 <p>ISA agent Steve Johnson — dad of Stephanie and brother of the late Adrienne — has been through it all to be with true love Kayla. He “died” for 16 years, was possessed by the “essence” of Stefano (don’t ask!) and is currently battling longtime nemesis Orpheus, who is determined to punish both Steve and John. </p>

38 / 40 <p>Salem’s top doc, Kayla Brady, is good for what ails you, whether it’s a gunshot wound, demonic posession recovery or brain altering microchip removal. She and Steve have a love that just won’t quit — and they also have two kids, one of whom, Stephanie, is finally back home! (The other, Joey, is currently living in Seattle with Tripp, Steve’s son via a past fling with Ava.) </p>

39 / 40 <p>Orpheus, AKA Milo Harp, has been plaguing the folks of Salem since the ‘70s. He most recently orchestrated a full pardon from prison so he could get right back to what he does best: kidnapping people and holding them hostage while demanding their loved ones figure out clues to rescue them. Wait. Is he the Riddler??</p>