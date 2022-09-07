Credit: ABC (5)

What’s that old saying? In with the old and in with the new? Eh, close enough!

If you’re going to introduce a whole new slate of characters, there’s a right way to do it and a wrong way. And after 19 seasons on the air, Grey’s Anatomy has clearly learned how to go about it correctly!

Last season, the show ended by surprising everyone and shutting down the residency program and it looked like everyone in it was gone. But it wouldn’t be Grey’s Anatomy without the residents (even Meredith started with those humble beginnings way back in season one), so we can’t say we were too shocked when we learned of the incoming class!

But, according to the official sneak peek our sister site TVLine shared, it sounds like this season is a bit different. For one thing, Ellen Pompeo and Meredith will be taking a bit more of a backseat, though the other vets will still be going strong as ever.

Credit: ABC

So, yes, we’ll still be catching up with the vets we’ve grown to know and love. Bailey and Richard are still holding down the fort just as they’ve done since day one, and we can’t just leave Teddy and Owen on the run! But at the same time, this new crop of interns represents a something of a soft reboot for the hospital and the show.

“They’re giving opportunities to medical residents who may not have otherwise had the chance,” Alexis Floyd who plays new intern Simone Griffin notes in the tease. “A second chance, that’s a big theme this season for both the interns, as well as many of the characters you know and love already.”

“Grey Sloan’s was one of the best residence programs,” Harry Shum Jr. — who’s playing hyper competitive intern Daniel “Blue” Kwan — adds. “And now they’re trying to get back to the top.

Thanks to some behind the scenes interviews with the new actors as well as a few scintillating scene teases, the preview gives us a brilliant introduction to this crop of newbies, from Adelaide Kane’s Jules Millin to Midori Francis’s Mika Yasuda.

Then there’s Niko Terho’s Lucas Adams who gives Adelaide a shock in the on call room — although in that hospital, it might be more shocking because of what he’s not doing in it!

Check out the whole thing in the video below!

We’re just a month away from the new season which debuts on Thursday, October 6, and it looks like the show isn’t losing any steam.

“You did it,” Meredith says in welcoming the new batch of residents, “you’re here. You will save lives with this equipment… and you will end them.”

Yikes. Well, we guess the more things change, the more they stay the same!

