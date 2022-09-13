Credit: ©2022 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: David Astorga

The O’Briens are troubled by many, many issues.

One man gains the support he needs in the Sunday, September 18, 8 pm, Chesapeake Shores episode titled “Straighten Up and Fly Right” — as others are faced with various problems of their own on the Hallmark Channel.

Many have been wondering… Will Margaret pass the bar exam? We’re happy to report that she does indeed! Now we’ll have to wait and watch along with viewers to see how this will impact her place in Connor’s law firm. Even though the town’s newest couple seems to be on the same page with their romantic relationship, as well as what they want for the firm, everyone knows that you should never mix business with pleasure. Would Connor and Margaret be better off not working together? Maybe so…

Speaking of business… Jess and David have been very successful in running their inn but will the same be said for Jess when she pursues a new venture — this time involving a vineyard?

And Mick has taken a step in the right direction and though one week has passed since he started attending narcotics anonymous meetings, the O’Brien patriarch is still in denial about the severity of his addiction. However, with the help of his new sponsor he is able to stick to the course toward recovery.

Plus, Bree and Luke have hit a rough patch but she wants nothing more than to mend the rift between them. And Kevin and Sarah share their big news!

Video: Hallmark Channel/YouTube