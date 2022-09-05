News Roundup: A Disappointing Exit, the Comeback of the Year and Primetime Fall Season Previews
With so much going on in the world of daytime, it’s easy to miss a story or two — including some of the biggest ones unfolding on screen. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with our guide to everything that went down last week on Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. Plus, we’ve got previews of what to expect next and even coverage of primetime’s best sudsers!
The Bold and the Beautiful
As Rena Sofer said a touching farewell to co-stars like leading man Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter), we waited with baited breath to see how her character would say goodbye. But ultimately, we were left with more questions than answers! Chief among them is: What’s really going to happen to Quinn?
- It looks like Ridge will finally be forced into making a choice — and it may not be the one he, or any of the rest of us, was expecting!
- Sheila’s bound and determined to see Finn, even if that means trying an utterly bonkers scheme! But will she get what she wants, or will Deacon finally find the courage to stand up and stop her before she does?
- It’s been 15 years since Heather Tom made her debut as the youngest Logan sister, so join us as we celebrate her decade and a half as Katie and cross our fingers that we’ll be seeing her back on our screens sooner rather than later!
- After all he’s done, it’s only natural to be leery of Thomas’ push to play a bigger role in Douglas’ life. But we doubt anyone knows Thomas quite as well as Matthew Atkinson, so when he spoke out about the custody battle, we sat up and listened!
What Went Down Last Week: Steffy and Hope butted heads about Douglas, while Taylor and Brooke threw down in the Forrester living room — with paint! Quinn and Carter shared a romantic dinner and canoodled in the office in Rena Sofer’s last episode. Meanwhile, Sheila’s disguise fooled Hope, then the psycho tested it out further by showing up at Deacon’s work — as Finn just happened to be talking to him. Deacon worked to block her from view until Sheila left, determined to rekindle a relationship with her son. Finally, Hope surprised Thomas to see for herself how Douglas was doing and was reminded that unlike her husband Liam, Thomas is a one-woman man.
Days of Our Lives
As we pondered who might just be the person needed to pull Chad out of his mourning, one name in particular stood out. But then we stopped and realized Days of Our Lives wouldn’t, couldn’t go there… Would they? (Yeah, they totally would.)
- Deidre Hall (Marlena) had a big ask for Days of Our Lives fans, but she didn’t want to lose touch with anyone in her soap family — including, of course, the viewers!
- In one hilarious video, Dan Feuerriegel (EJ) revealed the hair-raising results of an inadvertent Grizzly Adams makeover.
- Galen Gering (Rafe) wasn’t going to let a “sad” state of affairs keep him down. Instead, he used it as a call to inspire others to action.
- As she healed from her devastating loss, Tamara Braun (Ava) looked to memories of her joyful soap past to help move forward.
Sonny’s stabbing and Leo’s framing confirmed that neither the con nor Gwen killed Abigail, but Curtis is still left scratching his head in this week’s Soapbox column as he tries to put all the pieces together. That, plus the DiMera board drama has been ratcheting up the excitement nicely, but can the show keep the momentum going as it transitions from NBC to Peacock?
What Went Down Last Week: Sonny was rushed to the hospital after Leo discovered him with a knife in his back. Realizing the knife was the same one he’d used, which was also Abigail’s murder weapon, Leo deduced that he was being set up. Wei Shin called a shareholders’ meeting at DiMera, at which EJ moved to have Ava thrown off the board. However, Johnny sided with Kristen, Gabi and Li. After Orpheus stashed Kate away with Kayla and Marlena, he sent Roman, John and Steve puzzles to solve, which led them to their ladies. Despite a slight thawing from Stephanie, Alex refused to take no for an answer. Rolf began Stefan’s reprogramming, Rachel lashed out at Chloe for trying to keep her from her mommy, and Shawn decided to work on his marriage.
General Hospital
- Is Nelle returning to unite with her long-lost sister or mourn her? Because it sure is looking like Willow isn’t long for this world!
- Jon Lindstrom (Kevin/Ryan) was sent an impossible-to-ignore message from his furry family member — and it’s one he thought he should share with the world!
- Dominic Zamprogna (Dante) pressed “paws” and spent a blissful afternoon with his family at an event we’re pretty sure we could all get behind.
- Tabyana Ali debuted a new look that’s sure to shake things up on screen for both of the men with their eyes on Trina!
Ava’s hook incident is shaping up to be quite the mystery — so long as the show doesn’t leap straight for the obvious suspect! Plus, Dustin’s thrilled that Liz’s storyline is finally moving forward, though he had a few questions about Valentin’s confession to Anna in this week’s Soapbox column!
What Went Down Last Week: Joss and Dex discovered Ava after she was attacked with a hook and saved her life. Mac and Jordan began interviewing the suspects, with Nikolas and Victor both having shaky alibis. When Ava woke, she had no recollection of who had attacked her. Not being able to account for where she was, Liz confessed to Finn that she was losing time again and told him about the mysterious memory she was having from when she was a teen that she can’t place. Valentin finally told Anna that he was being forced to work for Victor, who was holding Charlotte prisoner. And before heading to prison, Spencer penned a letter to Trina confessing his truth to her.
The Young and the Restless
In a Soaps.com exclusive, Lauralee Bell (Christine) opened up about the love between her late parents — legendary Young & Restless and Bold & Beautiful co-creators, Bill Bell and Lee Phillip Bell — and how she’s been keeping her mom’s memory alive.
- No good deed goes unpunished, as Sharon’s sage advice may end up driving Nick straight into the arms of a certain redheaded firebrand!
- Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) shared a little tease about her “super cool new project,” and it’s already got fans excited!
- Joshua Morrow’s been playing Nick so long that he knows his character inside and out. So when he was asked what his least favorite story was, you better believe he had an answer ready to go.
- Hunter King (ex-Summer) fans are in for a treat come October with a new Hallmark Movies & Mysteries movie you won’t want to miss.
What Went Down This Week: Diane’s glee that Jack came to her defense with Nikki was short-lived once Talia Morgan’s exposé came out. Jack’s decision to hire Adam didn’t go over well with Billy or Kyle, but the latter was too busy planning a surprise wedding celebration for Summer to get too worked up. Chelsea was down and out after her misstep with Billy, but Chance gave her advice, as did Adam. Victor told Nick he should fire Sally, who at that moment was receiving an unexpected apology from her ex after he got an earful from Chloe. Dom’s first birthday was celebrated, but Chance was distracted, and Mariah and Tessa learned they’d been turned down as adoptive parents.
Primetime News
- Say it ain’t so! Halstead is out of Chicago PD?! Tracy Spiridakos reacts to news of Jesse Lee Sofer’s exit, plus it looks like there are even more shakeups ahead for the show’s 10th season!
- News of a Yellowstone return for the upcoming fifth season left us shocked, but we figured it was the perfect time to look back on the show’s first four seasons with a massive gallery filled with everything we love about the hit show.
- Alice Osman broke some news that is sure to disappoint Heartstopper fans — even if it didn’t entirely surprise us!
What’s Coming Up…
Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here’s a glimpse of what’s just around the corner!
- As determined as she is to save her own neck, Bold & Beautiful‘s Sheila sure does like taking risks. And after seeing what she does in this week’s preview, we have to wonder if she’s finally gone a step (or 10) too far!
