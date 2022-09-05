Credit: Howard Wise/JPI (2), John Paschal (JPI), NBC

Plus, sneak peeks at what’s coming next!

With so much going on in the world of daytime, it’s easy to miss a story or two — including some of the biggest ones unfolding on screen. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with our guide to everything that went down last week on Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. Plus, we’ve got previews of what to expect next and even coverage of primetime’s best sudsers!

The Bold and the Beautiful

As Rena Sofer said a touching farewell to co-stars like leading man Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter), we waited with baited breath to see how her character would say goodbye. But ultimately, we were left with more questions than answers! Chief among them is: What’s really going to happen to Quinn?

Candace is suffering from a touch of Sheila overdose in this week’s Soapbox column , and she’s pretty sure she’s not alone! And she was just left downright confused by Quinn’s exit… or was it a non-exit? At least we should finally see Ridge make a choice soon! Hopefully. Maybe.

What Went Down Last Week: Steffy and Hope butted heads about Douglas, while Taylor and Brooke threw down in the Forrester living room — with paint! Quinn and Carter shared a romantic dinner and canoodled in the office in Rena Sofer’s last episode. Meanwhile, Sheila’s disguise fooled Hope, then the psycho tested it out further by showing up at Deacon’s work — as Finn just happened to be talking to him. Deacon worked to block her from view until Sheila left, determined to rekindle a relationship with her son. Finally, Hope surprised Thomas to see for herself how Douglas was doing and was reminded that unlike her husband Liam, Thomas is a one-woman man.

Days of Our Lives

As we pondered who might just be the person needed to pull Chad out of his mourning, one name in particular stood out. But then we stopped and realized Days of Our Lives wouldn’t, couldn’t go there… Would they? (Yeah, they totally would.)

Sonny’s stabbing and Leo’s framing confirmed that neither the con nor Gwen killed Abigail, but Curtis is still left scratching his head in this week’s Soapbox column as he tries to put all the pieces together. That, plus the DiMera board drama has been ratcheting up the excitement nicely, but can the show keep the momentum going as it transitions from NBC to Peacock?

What Went Down Last Week: Sonny was rushed to the hospital after Leo discovered him with a knife in his back. Realizing the knife was the same one he’d used, which was also Abigail’s murder weapon, Leo deduced that he was being set up. Wei Shin called a shareholders’ meeting at DiMera, at which EJ moved to have Ava thrown off the board. However, Johnny sided with Kristen, Gabi and Li. After Orpheus stashed Kate away with Kayla and Marlena, he sent Roman, John and Steve puzzles to solve, which led them to their ladies. Despite a slight thawing from Stephanie, Alex refused to take no for an answer. Rolf began Stefan’s reprogramming, Rachel lashed out at Chloe for trying to keep her from her mommy, and Shawn decided to work on his marriage.