Plus, sneak peeks at what’s coming next! 

With so much going on in the world of daytime, it’s easy to miss a story or two — including some of the biggest ones unfolding on screen. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with our guide to everything that went down last week on Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. Plus, we’ve got previews of what to expect next and even coverage of primetime’s best sudsers!

The Bold and the Beautiful

Quinn wedding B&B

As Rena Sofer said a touching farewell to co-stars like leading man Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter), we waited with baited breath to see how her character would say goodbye. But ultimately, we were left with more questions than answers! Chief among them is: What’s really going to happen to Quinn?

Candace is suffering from a touch of Sheila overdose in this week’s Soapbox column, and she’s pretty sure she’s not alone! And she was just left downright confused by Quinn’s exit… or was it a non-exit? At least we should finally see Ridge make a choice soon! Hopefully. Maybe.

What Went Down Last Week: Steffy and Hope butted heads about Douglas, while Taylor and Brooke threw down in the Forrester living room — with paint! Quinn and Carter shared a romantic dinner and canoodled in the office in Rena Sofer’s last episode. Meanwhile, Sheila’s disguise fooled Hope, then the psycho tested it out further by showing up at Deacon’s work — as Finn just happened to be talking to him. Deacon worked to block her from view until Sheila left, determined to rekindle a relationship with her son. Finally, Hope surprised Thomas to see for herself how Douglas was doing and was reminded that unlike her husband Liam, Thomas is a one-woman man.

Days of Our Lives

A somber Chad sits in chair while looking at a tablet

As we pondered who might just be the person needed to pull Chad out of his mourning, one name in particular stood out. But then we stopped and realized Days of Our Lives wouldn’t, couldn’t go there… Would they? (Yeah, they totally would.)

Sonny’s stabbing and Leo’s framing confirmed that neither the con nor Gwen killed Abigail, but Curtis is still left scratching his head in this week’s Soapbox column as he tries to put all the pieces together. That, plus the DiMera board drama has been ratcheting up the excitement nicely, but can the show keep the momentum going as it transitions from NBC to Peacock?

What Went Down Last Week: Sonny was rushed to the hospital after Leo discovered him with a knife in his back. Realizing the knife was the same one he’d used, which was also Abigail’s murder weapon, Leo deduced that he was being set up. Wei Shin called a shareholders’ meeting at DiMera, at which EJ moved to have Ava thrown off the board. However, Johnny sided with Kristen, Gabi and Li. After Orpheus stashed Kate away with Kayla and Marlena, he sent Roman, John and Steve puzzles to solve, which led them to their ladies. Despite a slight thawing from Stephanie, Alex refused to take no for an answer. Rolf began Stefan’s reprogramming, Rachel lashed out at Chloe for trying to keep her from her mommy, and Shawn decided to work on his marriage.

General Hospital

Nelle gets bad news

No, it wasn’t some nightmare you (or probably more accurately, the folks of Port Charles) just woke up from. Nelle is really, truly coming back! And the news even left Chloe Lanier’s castmates’ jaws on the floor!

Ava’s hook incident is shaping up to be quite the mystery so long as the show doesn’t leap straight for the obvious suspect! Plus, Dustin’s thrilled that Liz’s storyline is finally moving forward, though he had a few questions about Valentin’s confession to Anna in this week’s Soapbox column!

What Went Down Last Week: Joss and Dex discovered Ava after she was attacked with a hook and saved her life. Mac and Jordan began interviewing the suspects, with Nikolas and Victor both having shaky alibis. When Ava woke, she had no recollection of who  had attacked her. Not being able to account for where she was, Liz confessed to Finn that she was losing time again and told him about the mysterious memory she was having from when she was a teen that she can’t place. Valentin finally told Anna that he was being forced to work for Victor, who was holding Charlotte prisoner. And before heading to prison, Spencer penned a letter to Trina confessing his truth to her.

The Young and the Restless

lauralee bell christine yr

In a Soaps.com exclusive, Lauralee Bell (Christine) opened up about the love between her late parents legendary Young & Restless and Bold & Beautiful co-creators, Bill Bell and Lee Phillip Bell — and how she’s been keeping her mom’s memory alive. 

Are we finally getting some of the shake-ups and breakups that the show so desperately needs? Candace thinks all signs point to “yes” in this week’s column!

What Went Down This Week: Diane’s glee that Jack came to her defense with Nikki was short-lived once Talia Morgan’s exposé came out. Jack’s decision to hire Adam didn’t go over well with Billy or Kyle, but the latter was too busy planning a surprise wedding celebration for Summer to get too worked up. Chelsea was down and out after her misstep with Billy, but Chance gave her advice, as did Adam. Victor told Nick he should fire Sally, who at that moment was receiving an unexpected apology from her ex after he got an earful from Chloe. Dom’s first birthday was celebrated, but Chance was distracted, and Mariah and Tessa learned they’d been turned down as adoptive parents.

Primetime News

Halstead, Upton Chicago PD

What’s Coming Up…

Now that you’re all caught up on what went down last week, here’s a glimpse of what’s just around the corner!

  • As determined as she is to save her own neck, Bold & Beautiful‘s Sheila sure does like taking risks. And after seeing what she does in this week’s preview, we have to wonder if she’s finally gone a step (or 10) too far!

