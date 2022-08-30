Credit: NBC

The latest reveals for the intelligence unit could leave multiple team members spiraling.

As usual, Chicago PD ended the season with a potential game-changer as Hailey Upton and Jay Halstead shot and killed Hank Voight’s undercover informant, Anna Avalos, after she fired at the sergeant in a tense moment of fear and uncertainty.

Anna’s death means that Carmela Zumbado’s run on PD is over, and the shocking turn of events left Voight shattered as he had vowed to protect the woman and her son as she helped them bring down baddie, Escano. Voight’s typical M.O. would be to shake this off and return to business as normal, but the hardened sarge had clearly formed an attachment to Anna — and to the idea of protecting her at all costs.

Voight covered up Anna stabbing Escano to death prior to the shooting and seemed personally invested in keeping her safe and following through on his promises. Will her death send him into a downward spiral? It’s possible, as it may be a “straw that broke the camel’s back” situation for the sergeant who has soldiered on through a number of tragedies and challenges that would have felled a weaker sort.

LeRoyce Hawkins, who plays Kevin Atwater, laid it all out in Entertainment Weekly: “We’re watching a guy that has had to bury his son, has had to bury his best friend, has had to bury his wife. We’re watching the culmination of a lot of these moments with this Anna situation.”

Voight’s unorthodox way of handling matters has inspired great loyalty from his team… and at times has alienated them. Halstead was so disillusioned with his shady tactics at one point that he nearly left intelligence. Will this latest case “gone wrong” have repercussions within the ranks?

It can’t be ruled out, as our sister publication, Variety, has revealed that Jesse Lee Soffer is set to leave Chicago PD as Halstead this fall. Will he decide he’s finally had enough of Voight’s rogue approach to police work and move on?

Given their dangerous line of work, it’s a distinct possibility that Halstead will be killed off instead. Either way, there will be fallout not only within the ranks of the unit and for his brother Will over on Chicago Med, but also for his teammate and wife, Upton, who will be affected deeply.

His departure may present the opportunity for someone to step up, however, and that would be the newest member of the intelligence unit, Dante Torres, whose mettle and loyalty were tested by Halstead at Voight’s request. Having proved himself, and with his inside knowledge of gangs, it’s a no-brainer that he would take on a more important role on the team. Our sister publication, Deadline, confirmed that Benjamin Levy Aguilar has been promoted to a series regular for season 10 and he’s been popping up in production photos from filming.

While there are no concrete spoilers for the likes of Ruzek, Burgess, and Atwater, Hawkins may have given a teaser about his character’s role in the wake of Voight’s devastation over Anna’s death when he previewed, “I’m watching a very mental and spiritual breakdown that I have to support.”

A casting call that went out for extras in a courtroom scene and showed Patrick Flueger (Ruzek) in court-appropriate attire led to speculation online that his character might take steps to secure his legal rights where Mikayla is concerned, but as a detective, there is any number of reasons Ruzek might end up having to appear in court.

While we wait for more hints about what’s ahead for Chicago PD to be revealed, join the cast for a little “who wore it better” action below. Cool shades!

Mark you calendars for the Chicago PD season 10 premiere, which will air on Wednesday, September 24!

