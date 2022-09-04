Bad News for Heartstopper Fans
Not entirely surprising. Still sort of a bummer, though.
Those of us who love Netflix’s Heartstopper tend to love it a lot. As in we simply can’t get enough of the ultra-romantic coming-of-age dramedy written by Alice Oseman, on whose graphic novels the series is based. So, while we wait for Season 2 — the streaming service smartly greenlit two additional cycles at once — we’re dying for more, more, more… and thought that perhaps we would get it in a spinoff centered on Tori. Why’s that?
More: Heartstopper Season 2 spoilerpalooza
In Oseman’s first novel, Solitaire, which takes place after the events of Heartstopper but was published first, Charlie’s older sister takes center stage. And since Jenny Walser made the character such a scene-stealing delight on screen, she’d be a most logical choice to headline a show of her own. Alas, it isn’t to be, at least not for quite a while.
Credit: Netflix screenshot
At the recent Edinburgh International TV Festival panel, Oseman was asked whether she might adapt Solitaire for Netflix and maybe even create a whole Heartstopper universe of series. There are “no current plans” to do so, she said, adding, “I think my life is consumed by Heartstopper at the moment. I literally don’t have the brain space to think about anything else.”
Credit: Netflix screenshot (2)
The cast, however, does. Kit Connor, who plays Charlie’s boyfriend Nick, has accepted a lead role in A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow, adapted from Laura Taylor Namey’s novel. And Sebastian Croft, aka Charlie’s hateful ex Ben, has been tapped to star in Prime Video’s romcom How to Date Billy Walsh.
Check out our ranking of daytime’s greatest supercouples in the below photo gallery.