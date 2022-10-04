Credit: Mikel Roberts/Sygma via Getty Images

No one did drama like the teens of West Beverly High.

The date was October 4, 1990, and the sounds “da-na-na-na, da-na-na-na” that came from the television marked the debut of one of the decade’s most popular teen dramas. Created by Darren Star and produced by Aaron Spelling’s production company Spelling Television, Beverly Hills, 90210 took the world by storm and ran for 10 seasons on FOX. The series surrounded the life and times of a group of friends from West Beverly Hills High School and addressed various topical issues such as date rape, homophobia, drug abuse, domestic violence, eating disorders, racism, suicide, teenage pregnancy and so much more.

Though there was a spin-off and a series surrounding a reboot that followed, they could never compare to the original that marked the Walsh family’s move from Minnesota to the glitz and glamour that engulfed the 90210 zip code. The main cast included Jason Priestley (Brandon Walsh), Shannen Doherty (Brenda Walsh), Luke Perry (Dylan McKay), Jennie Garth (Kelly Taylor), Ian Ziering (Steve Sanders), Tori Spelling (Donna Martin), Brian Austin Green (David Silver), Gabrielle Carteris (Andrea Zuckerman), James Eckhouse (Jim Walsh), Carol Potter (Cindy Walsh) and Joe E. Tata (Nat Bussichio) with numerous characters added throughout the years.

However, like all good things, this too came to an end on May 17, 2000, and the cast moved on to do other things, created families of their own and sadly, a few have been lost along the way.

On March 4, 2019, fans were devastated to learn that Luke Perry had died after suffering a massive stroke. He was only 52. Doherty, whose character had a whirlwind romance with Perry’s, expressed her devastation by the news and admitted, “I’m struggling with this loss and am having a hard time with my thoughts… Processing this is impossible right now.”

And three years later, Ziering took to his social media to announce the news that their beloved co-star Joe E. Tata had passed away at 85. “Joey was truly an OG,” he shared and called him “one of the happiest people” he’d ever worked with. “He was as generous with his wisdom as he was with his kindness,” Ziering expressed. “Though the Peach Pit was a 90210 set, it often felt like the backdrop to the Joe E Tata show.”

We will never forget the laughter, the tears or the drama that had viewers glued to their screens each week. And while fans have followed some of their favorite stars who moved on from the series, they may have missed a beat from their post-90210 lives.

Take a walk with us as the past meets the present in our gallery below filled with Beverly Hills, 90210 then and now cast photos, as well as a few details as to what they’ve been up to over the years — you may even be surprised to learn that many of them also appeared on soaps.